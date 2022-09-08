Obituary: Memories of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in Essex

In tribute to HM Queen Elizabeth II, who Buckingham Palace announced died at Balmoral today aged 96, we look back on Her Majesty's visits to Essex during her record-breaking reign.

Tilbury, 1953

When the Queen visited Essex in February 1953, she had been on the throne for a year although her coronation was still to come in the June. The North Sea Flood (31 January to 1 February 1953) saw more than 300 people lose their lives in England’s eastern counties, including Essex. Some parts of the county were still under water. Visiting flooded areas in Tilbury, the Queen thought nothing of walking on planks as she was shown around. Often, when a natural disaster occurs, it is the Royal Family leading the way in visiting the beleaguered community.





Harlow and Brentwood, 1957

The Queen’s visit to Harlow in October 1957 was a far more joyous occasion as she walked about the New Town with the Duke of Edinburgh. Pictured arriving in Market Square, the Queen is positively beaming. At the time of the Queen’s visit, the Harlow ‘masterplan’ had been in existence for a decade, having been conceived in 1947 to ease overcrowding in London and its environs resulting from the devastation of the housing stock during the Blitz. She also visited Brentwood School, which was celebrating its 400th anniversary.

Harwich, 1958

The Queen was taking a leaf out of William III’s book when she arrived at Harwich with the Duke of Edinburgh in March 1958 to board the Royal Yacht Britannia for a three-day state visit to the Netherlands. Britannia sailed on Tuesday March 25 to be greeted at Amsterdam’s dock by Queen Juliana and Princesses Beatrix and Irene, our monarch’s Dutch counterparts. The Queen and Duke laid a wreath at Amsterdam’s National Monument, which was unveiled in May 1956, and visited the Dutch Queen at Amsterdam’s Royal Palace. The Essex itinerary also included Chelmsford and Colchester.





Maldon, 1971

On May 28, 1971 the Queen visited Maldon; her tour was shared with thousands of people who’d turned out to greet her. It was a prestigious occasion as the Queen was there to mark 800 years since Maldon was granted its royal charter by Henry II in 1171, which set out the town’s rights, its borders and duty to provide a ship for the monarch ‘when necessary’. The Maldon and Burnham Standard reported the following month that around 100 motorists had received Royal Pardons for speeding offences on local roads following a muddle over road signs.





Saffron Walden, 1988

The Queen visited Essex for a private event in 1988, when she and the Duke of Edinburgh attended the Church of St Mary the Virgin in Saffron Walden on July 30 for the wedding of James Ogilvy, the son of Princess Alexandra of Kent, and Julia Rawlinson. As the Queen attended in a private capacity, the local District Council was not formally involved in the arrangements. The reception was held at Audley End House.





Stansted and Dartford, 1991

The Queen’s visits to Stansted and Dartford in 1991 were for landmark openings. Firstly, on March 15, four days before its first flight, the Queen opened Stansted Airport’s new £400 million, 162-metre-long terminal, which included a tour around the satellite building (where aircraft park). She then opened the new £150 million Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, the new Dartford Crossing, on October 30, when the Queen’s car serenely traversed the bridge. It’s the only Thames bridge opened downstream of Central London since Tower Bridge in 1894.





Basildon and Southend, 1999

The Queen visited Basildon on March 12 to celebrate 50 years of the ‘new town’. Whilst there, she opened the world’s first glass belltower at St Martin’s, the 130-foot-high structure becoming a centrepiece for the town. On the same day, the Queen visited Southend. She viewed the editing suite at South Essex College, as well as visiting the Customs and Excise HQ. The Queen strolled along the Golden Mile, greeted by a crowd of some 10,000 people, whilst taking a keen interest in Southend’s famous pier.





Romford and Hornchurch, 2003

No one would dispute that the Queen worked tirelessly in the service of the public, regularly completing some 300 official engagements in a year. Back in 2003, one of those engagements was in Romford where she visited Market Place, seemingly in her element among the stalls. She also went to the Church of St Edward the Confessor, which was Grade II* listed in 1952, the year the Queen acceded, and the Queen’s Theatre in Hornchurch, which first opened in the Queen’s coronation year, so was celebrating its 50th anniversary.





Harwich and Colchester, 2004

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh returned to Harwich on November 25, 2004 and were received at the Guildhall where they viewed an exhibition marking the 400th anniversary of the town’s royal charter in 1604. The Queen also visited Halfpenny Pier, the 1912 Centre and the Electric Palace Cinema; she also met schoolchildren during a walkabout. Next, she moved to Colchester, lunching at the Town Hall before visiting the University of Essex to mark the institution’s 40th anniversary.





Maldon and Tiptree, 2010

The Queen returned to Maldon on October 28, 2010, touring the Maldon Salt Company, which began hand-harvesting Maldon’s sea salt flakes in 1882. The Queen was shown the salt crystal manufacture process, and two years later, she granted Maldon Salt its Royal Warrant as official purveyors of sea salt. On the same day, the Queen visited Tiptree, where jam maker Wilkin & Sons was celebrating its 125th anniversary. The Queen toured the factory and the Christmas pud packing area before unveiling a plaque. Wilkin & Son’s Royal Warrant dates to 1911.

More of the Queen’s visits to Essex...

1963 – Maundy service in Chelmsford Cathedral (April 11).

1965 – Brentwood Blood Transfusion Centre (March 10).

1981 – Essex New Towns Initiative, South Woodham Ferrers (May 21).

1985 – University of Essex and opening of Colchester General Hospital (May 20).

1988 – Chelmsford Borough Centenary (July 29).