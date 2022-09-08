Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Remembering the Queen in Yorkshire (1926 - 2022)

Kathryn Armstrong

Published: 7:30 PM September 8, 2022
G5RT11 The Queen, framed by her Oaks hope Escorial in the winner's enclosure after the filly's victo

MAY 1974: York Racecourse. The Queen, framed by her Oaks hope, Escorial, in the winner's enclosure after the filly's victory in the Musidora Stakes at York. The Queen had flown from Heathrow for her surprise visit to the races. - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

As the nation mourns Queen Elizabeth II, we look back at the monarch's visits to Yorkshire over the decades.

1957: The Queen-arrives in Harrogate for The Great Yorkshire Show 

1957: The Queen-arrives in Harrogate for The Great Yorkshire Show. She also attended during her Silver Jubilee Year in 1977 and in 2008. The Queen first visited the Great Yorkshire Show in 1952, when she was still Princess Elizabeth. - Credit: YAS/GYS

1957: The Queen at The Great Yorkshire Show 

1957: The Queen at The Great Yorkshire Show - Credit: YAS/GYS

JULY 2008: The Queen unveils a plaque to commemorate the start of work on the regional agriculture centre

JULY 2008: The Queen unveils a plaque to commemorate the start of work on the regional agriculture centre in Harrogate - Credit: YAS/GYS

The Queen unveiling Piece Hall plaque

MAY 2004: The Queen unveils a plaque at Piece Hall, Halifax - Credit: Calderdale Council

G5YT7R Britain's Queen Elizabeth II comes face to face with a stuffed alligator during a vist to Bis

July 2002: The Queen comes face to face with a stuffed alligator during a visit to Bishop Burton Agricultural College near Beverley, Yorkshire. Later, she will travelled to Beverley Racecourse to attend a race meeting and visit a festival of rural life - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

2D32J7Y Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Beverley Minster East Yorkshire where she was atten

JULY 2002: The Queen arrives at Beverley Minster where she attended a service for Rural Life - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

CAPBR2 Queen Elizabeth II on the steps of the West Front of York Minster following the Maundy Thursd

APRIL 2012: The Queen on the steps of the West Front of York Minster following the Maundy Thursday Service when she distributed Maundy Money to 86 men and 86 women - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

AA7H1B HRH Queen Elizabeth II wearing a pink outfit arrives at York Racecourse in a horse drawn carr

JUNE 2005: The Queen wears a pink outfit as she arrives at York Racecourse in a horse drawn carriage on June 14th 2005 for Royal Ascot. York Racecourse acted as a replacement host to the Royal Ascot meeting, due to its usual home at Ascot Racecourse being closed for redevelopment - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

JULY 1977: The Queen visits The Great Yorkshire show in her silver  jubilee year 

JULY 1977: The Queen visits The Great Yorkshire show in her Silver Jubilee Year - Credit: YAS/GYS


The Queen

