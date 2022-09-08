Published:
7:30 PM September 8, 2022
As the nation mourns Queen Elizabeth II, we look back at the monarch's visits to Yorkshire over the decades.
1957: The Queen-arrives in Harrogate for The Great Yorkshire Show. She also attended during her Silver Jubilee Year in 1977 and in 2008. The Queen first visited the Great Yorkshire Show in 1952, when she was still Princess Elizabeth.
- Credit: YAS/GYS
1957: The Queen at The Great Yorkshire Show
- Credit: YAS/GYS
JULY 2008: The Queen unveils a plaque to commemorate the start of work on the regional agriculture centre in Harrogate
- Credit: YAS/GYS
MAY 2004: The Queen unveils a plaque at Piece Hall, Halifax
- Credit: Calderdale Council
July 2002: The Queen comes face to face with a stuffed alligator during a visit to Bishop Burton Agricultural College near Beverley, Yorkshire. Later, she will travelled to Beverley Racecourse to attend a race meeting and visit a festival of rural life
- Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
JULY 2002: The Queen arrives at Beverley Minster where she attended a service for Rural Life
- Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
APRIL 2012: The Queen on the steps of the West Front of York Minster following the Maundy Thursday Service when she distributed Maundy Money to 86 men and 86 women
- Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
JUNE 2005: The Queen wears a pink outfit as she arrives at York Racecourse in a horse drawn carriage on June 14th 2005 for Royal Ascot. York Racecourse acted as a replacement host to the Royal Ascot meeting, due to its usual home at Ascot Racecourse being closed for redevelopment
- Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
JULY 1977: The Queen visits The Great Yorkshire show in her Silver Jubilee Year
- Credit: YAS/GYS