Fond memories of her Majesty from Yorkshire people

The Right Reverend Stephen Cottrell and Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to Chelmsford Cathedral - where she recalled how the archbishop fixed her car trouble - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

The Queen was always remembered with affection by the people from all walks of life who she met.

Here are some personal recollections shared during the summer's Jubilee celebrations.





The Archbishop of York, the Right Reverend Stephen Cottrell

‘I had the privilege of staying for the weekend with the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh at Sandringham about ten years ago. Most bishops get to do this at least once. It is a nerve- wracking, inspiring and hugely enjoyable experience.

‘Part of the deal is preaching in the parish church on Sunday morning. Faith really mattered to the Queen. It is impossible to understand her, without understanding her faith. I went in the middle of January. It was a cold, crisp morning. I preached my heart out. After the service I stood with the Queen at the Lych-gate while many well-wishers greeted her and brought posies of flowers. And one small boy a huge bag of wine gums!

‘When it was time to go back to Sandringham for lunch, the Queen nodded to her driver. He got into the Bentley, turned the key in the ignition, and the car made that throaty, coughing noise that engines make on cold winters’ mornings when they’re not going to start. A slight frisson of anxiety swept through the crowd. Undeterred, the driver took the key out of the ignition, waited a few moments, then tried again. But again, the car wouldn’t start.

At this point, enjoying the drama of the situation, I took a step forward and made a large sign of the cross over the bonnet. The crowd cheered. The Queen herself looked on impassively. I half wondered whether I might have stepped out of line. She didn’t appear to be amused. The driver, however, tried the car a third time. And it started! A great cheer went up. I took a small bow.

The Queen got home to lunch, and I was a Twitter sensation within a few minutes as people commented on what had happened. When I got back to Sandringham myself, slightly unsure as to what Her Majesty had made of my behaviour, as I came into the dining room for lunch, she announced delightedly that the Bishop had healed her car!

A couple of years later the Queen was visiting Chelmsford Cathedral for its centenary and I greeted her and the Duke of Edinburgh at the door in the usual way. She ushered me to one side for a moment. ‘I think the car is alright today, Bishop,’ she said, with a twinkle in her eye. ‘But if there’s any trouble, I’ll give you a call.’

The Gamekeeper’s royal moment

Des and Anne Coates at the garden party at Buckingham Palace in 2019 - Credit: Des Coates

Des Coates, Head Gamekeeper on Lord Peel’s Grinton Estate in Swaledale, and his wife, Anne, had the honour of attending the last pre-Covid garden party held by the monarch at Buckingham Palace in May 2019.

‘We were one of twelve couples out of 8,000 people who were invited to meet with the Queen that day,’ says Des.

‘Anne had no idea we were going to get to meet her and get to talk to her – it was a massive surprise for her and such an honour.

‘When we arrived, Anne said ‘Oh this is amazing, but we’ll never even get to see her amongst all these thousands of people,’. I was getting a bit stressed, looking for somewhere to have a cigarette and she was saying ‘Oh, what are you worried about? It’s a garden party we can just enjoy it!’. I hadn’t told her what was about to happen,’ he chuckles.

‘My boss, Lord Peel – who was Lord Chamberlain at the time – was responsible for providing some information to the Queen about her guests in the moments before they met her.

‘As he approached us, he said, ‘I haven’t written anything down here, Ma’am, as you know who this is!’ the Queen said ‘Hello Des! How very nice to see you!’. He laughs as he recalls Anne’s astonished face.

‘I’ve actually met The Queen, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Charles several times through my job when we visited Sandringham or Birkhall. I’d told Anne how friendly Queen Elizabeth was to me over the years and I could tell by her face when she walked up to us and said, ‘Hello Des!’, she realised I hadn’t been having her on all these years!

‘It was so nice for Anne – she worshipped the moment and I’m personally really proud we got the opportunity,’ says Des, who has been a gamekeeper on Grinton Estate for 50 years.

A memorable day for the Yorkshire gamekeeper Des Coates and his wife - the Queen has met him a number of times - Credit: Des Coates

So, what did they talk about? ‘I’m not saying,’ he laughs, but leaves no doubt - he’s not sharing.

And what did Anne make of the surprise? ‘I was so nervous when I realised what was happening!’ she recalls. ‘We’d been delayed on our train journey and our hotel room wasn’t ready, so I’d only had ten minutes to get ready and hadn’t managed to put any make-up on even! Of course, I didn’t know I was actually meeting the Queen - I just threw my dress on and off we went!

‘It was amazing. I was just in awe of Des chatting away to the Queen like he saw her every day, but I was most struck by her absolutely beautiful blue eyes and how she looked straight at me when she talked to me. It was wonderful to chat away so easily, she is so down-to-earth. She asked me about the future, and I was telling her about our son, David, being the third generation of Coates keepers on the Estate and she knew all about it.

‘I’ve always thought she’s an amazing woman and it was lovely that she made me feel really at ease – oh, and she’s really funny too, she’s got a great sense of humour!’

Des agrees ‘It’s a lovely story we can tell our children and grandchildren about - we can look back on it with them and treasure it,’ he adds fondly. ‘I think she's just an incredible lady; the range of knowledge she has to talk about and is passionate about is fantastic. We discussed a lot in those five minutes but like I said, I’m not going into that,’ he says, with a cheeky chuckle.

A chat with the Queen

The Queen with Scarborough's then mayor, Cllr Bill Chatt as she opened Scarborough Open Air Theatre - Credit: Tony Bartholomew

Scarborough Borough Councillor, Bill Chatt, was mayor at the time when the Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh officially opened the Scarborough Open Air Theatre on 20 May 2010 - but only just! It was his last event and within hours he’d handed over the title at Scarborough’s Mayor Making day, which was delayed for the Queen’s visit.

‘I remember it like it was yesterday, I was up from the crack of dawn to be honest, and I was absolutely trembling!’ recalls Cllr Chatt. ‘It was my very last event, and I was incredibly nervous because I was to be seated next to Queen Elizabeth and had to make a speech in front of her and 8500 people!’ still incredulous to this day.

‘You are well briefed before the meeting about addressing her first as ‘Your Majesty’ and to pronounce ‘Ma’am’ as in ‘jam’ - so of course I knew what I needed to do, but I was just worried about saying the wrong thing - it was a really big deal for me.

‘It was a glorious sunny day, I can remember coming out of my house and the streets were teaming with schoolchildren, there was such a buzz of excitement, it was fantastic.

‘We got word at the theatre that the Queen and Prince Philip had arrived at the train station and were enroute through the town, which was absolutely packed with people. Once we were introduced, we sat in our seats and just as the show started the Queen turned to me and asked ‘Mr Mayor, is this a new venue?’ - I was just about to answer her when the show bounced into life and the crowd went wild! My first proper conversation with The Queen and I had to say nothing because I really didn’t want to be shouting at her!, he laughs.

‘When things quietened down, I said ‘I’m sorry Ma’am, I didn’t want to shout… did you ask me if it was a new venue? It’s actually not, it’s an old venue from the 1930s which we’ve renewed’. She replied, ‘Isn’t it fantastic?’ with a lovely smile on her face as she looked on.

‘If anyone asks me what it’s like to meet her, I say think of the best dessert you’ve ever had; strawberries, ice cream with fresh cream on top – it’s the most wonderful thing and she is exactly that, wonderful!

‘Afterwards, as we walked back Prince Philip stopped in his tracks – the Queen stopped immediately and looked at him. He said to her, pointing over the lake, ‘The swallows are swooping on the lake.’ The Queen replied, ‘Isn’t that lovely’ and on they went.

We walked back to the car and as they opened the door for The Queen to get in, she stopped and turned to me: ‘It's your last day as Mr Mayor isn’t it… was it a good last day?’ I remember saying ‘If you don't mind, Ma’am, when I was Deputy Mayor, I managed to get a Spitfire to fly across the South Bay at Scarborough. When I was made Mayor, they asked me how I could beat that - I think we did well today’. ‘You did’ she replied, smiling, and she got in the car.’











