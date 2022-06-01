70 years of The Queen in Hampshire

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh recreate their honeymoon photograph on their Diamond Anniversary - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

As we celebrate The Queen's 70th year on the throne, Kerry Parnell takes a look at the royal visits and support she has given to Hampshire throughout that time

When the then Princess Elizabeth wed Prince Philip on November 20, 1947, they didn’t head for distant shores for their honeymoon, but instead chose to spend their first days together as a married couple in Hampshire.

The pair – accompanied by Elizabeth’s pet corgi Susan – went to Broadlands, home of Lord Louis Mountbatten, where they finally hoped to get some much-longed-for privacy after the frenzy of public interest that had surrounded their wedding day.

Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh at Broadlands on their honeymoon - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

But their hopes were dashed – because such was the appeal of the glamorous young couple, on whom post-war Britain’s hopes were pinned – that the 1940s public would not leave them alone, even coming on to the estate near Romsey.

‘Their few days there had been marked by persistently curious crowds of onlookers, who had gone so far as to use the ancient gravestones of Romsey Abbey as platforms from which they could spy on the couple at prayer,’ says biographer Robert Lacey in Royal: Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Thwarted, the couple left Hampshire after a few days and headed up to Balmoral, instead, to find a little more solitude.

However, it did nothing to dampen the Queen’s long and fond relationship with the county and now, as she celebrates 70 years on the throne, for her Platinum Jubilee, we revisit her many connections with Hampshire.

From her patronage of Friends of Winchester Cathedral and the Royal Yachting Association in Southampton, to the many Hampshire companies which enjoy her official stamp of approval, the county has long links to our record-breaking monarch.

The Queen takes in the view while visiting the Queen Elizabeth Country Park at Butser Hill - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

So much so that Hampshire named a park after her – the popular Queen Elizabeth Country Park, south of Petersfield, which was formally opened in 1976, by Her Majesty. The Queen toured the park, went to the top of Butser Hill and met locals.

On a personal level, Hampshire was also the site of an emotional reunion, when the Queen waited, alongside other naval families, for the return of HMS Invincible, to Portsmouth, in September 1982. On board was Prince Andrew, who had served in the Falklands War and the Queen was so relieved at his safe return, she boarded the ship in the harbour and sailed in on it, with Prince Philip and Princess Anne, snapping photos of the cheering crowds from the deck.

One of her longest links with the county, is with Friends of Winchester Cathedral, of which she is patron, having inherited the role from her father, King George VI, and before him, Queen Victoria’s third son Prince Arthur, Duke of Connaught.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh leave Winchester Cathedral on the way to the Deanery, following the distribution of the Royal Maundy - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

‘The Friends are very proud to have Her Majesty as their Royal Patron’, says Bruce Parker, Chairman of the Friends of Winchester Cathedral. ‘The Queen has been to the Cathedral on many occasions, private and public,’ he says. ‘She distributed the Maundy money in 1979 when the Cathedral was celebrating its 900th anniversary and opened the visitor centre and refectory in 1993.

‘While visiting the New Forest Show in 2012, she met with me and showed great interest in the Cathedral appeal which was running at the time,’ he says.

As part of the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations, the Friends were awarded a palace grant to pay for the commission of special choral work, Queen Elizabeth’s Winchester Carol, and Bruce says the Queen asked to hear a recording of it, before it premiered in 2018. Last year she sent a special message to the Friends congratulating them on their 90th anniversary.

Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to Cowes Lifeboat Station as part of her Diamond Jubilee visit to the Isle of Wight - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

Another of her longest-held patronages is with The Royal Yachting Association in Southampton. ‘In 1948, Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip were listed as new members of the RYA (known then as the Yacht Racing Association),’ explains spokesperson Loretta Spridgeon. It was renamed the Royal Yachting Association in 1952. ‘Having Her Majesty as Royal Patron, alongside the support of her late husband, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh as former RYA President, and The Princess Royal as our current President, has undoubtedly helped us to raise awareness of our aims to increase participation in boating, to promote safety afloat and to raise sailing standards,’ she says.

In 1948 the vessel Bluebottle was presented to her as a wedding present from the Island Sailing Club of Cowes, Isle of Wight, and she once sailed on it in 1949 on Beaulieu River. Bluebottle went on to win an Olympic medal at the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games, picking up bronze.

The Queen also visited Cowes in 2012, when she met children involved in the RYA’s OnBoard programme.

As well as her patronages, the Queen awards royal warrants to businesses whose services she uses, meaning they can display the By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen coat of arms. Many Hampshire businesses have won this honour, from software companies to fire alarm services, chocolatiers to mineral water manufacturers and all of them say it’s a great honour to have her endorsement.

The Queen continues to have close links to Portsmouth, and is patron to the city's charity, CESSAC, Church of England Soldiers’, Sailors’ & Airmen’s Clubs - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

One local business which is extremely proud of its royal patronage is The Petersfield Bookshop, an antiquarian emporium that has been at the heart of Petersfield since 1958. It was awarded a royal warrant for the framing side of the company and owner John Westwood says the warrant was first awarded to his father Frank before being passed down the family. ‘We are very proud to have it, the business has always been about the customer first,’ he says. ‘We are a traditional company and the Royal Family support that.’

Another traditional company that enjoys the Queen’s support, is A. Nash broom-makers. Bradley Nash, who is based in Tadley, says his family has been making traditional besom brooms for 300 years and is proud to supply the queen.

The Queen also remains well-supplied with another product from Hampshire - Bendicks mints. Earlier this year a box was spotted sitting on a table in Windsor Castle, in a photograph of the monarch.

The company, which has its headquarters in Basingstoke, says it is proud to have been a warrant holder to the Queen since 1962. ‘We are privileged to have held a Royal Warrant granted by Her Majesty the Queen for 60 years,’ says spokesperson Alexandra Moston. ‘The prestigious stamp of quality has adorned the chocolate boxes ever since.’

The chocolatiers also work with the Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust, sponsoring scholarships for the past decade.

Two of Her Majesty’s favourite tipples are Hampshire-based too, with Martini and Scotch whisky Dewar’s, both owned by Bacardi, which has its HQ in Winchester, also Royal Warrant Holders.

As the Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee, as the first British monarch to do so, that’s certainly worth raising a glass to.

The Queen’s Hampshire Patronages

The Queen is patron to around 600 organisations, many of which are based in the county.

CESSAC, Church of England Soldiers’, Sailors’ & Airmen’s Clubs

This Portsmouth charity funds amenity centres and housing for ex-HM Forces personnel and their families.

Friends of Winchester Cathedral

It was one of the first patronages the Queen inherited and Her Majesty has supported the cathedral’s activities throughout her reign.

Royal Yachting Association

The Southampton-based organisation has had the Queen as patron since the start of her reign.

University of Southampton

It was the first institution to be granted university status by the new Queen in 1952 and she has been what is known as a royal Visitor ever since.

Island Sailing Club

The Queen is patron of the sailing club in the heart of Cowes.

Royal Yacht Squadron

More than 200 years old, the Royal Yacht Squadron in Cowes is one of the most prestigious and exclusive yacht clubs in the world.

By Royal Appointment

The Queen has given many Hampshire companies her official stamp of approval.

A. Nash Brooms

Bradley Nash is a ‘royal broomsquire’ and supplies the Queen with traditional besom brooms from his base in Tadley.

Martini

Until recently, the Queen enjoyed a daily Martini and awarded the brand a Royal Warrant. It is owned by Winchester-based Bacardi, which also owns Scotch whisky Dewar’s, another Royal Warrant Holder to the Queen.

Bendicks

Who doesn’t enjoy an after-dinner mint? Founded in 1930, Bendicks has held a royal warrant from the Queen since 1962 and the Basingstoke-based business is proud of its royal stamp.

Hildon Mineral Water

The Queen’s choice of water comes from the Hildon Estate, near Broughton.

Hillier Nurseries

One of the finest British growers and Chelsea Flower Show regulars, Hillier Nurseries, based near Romsey, was proud to receive the ultimate medal - a Royal Warrant.

The Petersfield Bookshop

This much-loved book emporium won a Royal Warrant from the Queen for its framing business and says it means a lot to the company, in the heart of Petersfield.

Samuel Brothers

The bespoke tailors began in 1830 in London and the Aldershot-based company has held a Royal Warrant from the Queen since 2017. It is also active with the Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust, which trains aspiring craftspeople.