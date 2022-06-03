The stick used by the Queen during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations was specially made for her

HM The Queen with her walking stick on the balcony 0f Buckingham Palace during the Jubilee celebrations - Credit: Milton Haworth

The Queen appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony with family members including Prince Charles, William and Kate for a spectacular RAF flypast at the start of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

During the flypast, which followed the Trooping the Colour ceremony, she leaned on a stick made by Dennis Wall from Ulverston.

Dennis has received Royal praise before, for sticks he made for Prince Charles, but the Queen’s stick will be the last he makes for a while.

HM The Queen with her walking stick on the balcony 0f Buckingham Palace during the Jubilee celebrations - Credit: Milton Haworth

His wife Linda is recovering from surgery and Dennis doesn’t have the time to spend heating, squeezing and shaping the horn for his distinctive sticks.

He was one of a number of stick makers approached by the Army to make sticks from which the Queen would select one she would like.

The Herdwick horn handle of the stick made by Dennis Wall of Ulverston for he Queen - Credit: Milton Haworth

Three of the ten were made by Dennis, two previous winners at Chatsworth and one plainer version, which is the one the Queen chose.

‘She wanted some alterations making to the stick,’ Dennis said. ‘She wanted it an inch shorter and she wanted the ferule – the bit on the end that makes contact with the ground – to be of the same material as the handle. That was made of Herdwick horn and the wood was a piece of locally grown hazel.’

The Queen wanted the stick to be shortened by one inch - Credit: Milton Haworth

The stick was presented to the Queen at Windsor Castle ahead of the jubilee celebrations and the first Dennis knew that she was using it on the balcony was when his phone started ringing.

The stick now has a Herdwick ferule - Credit: Milton Haworth

‘I didn’t have the tv on at the time and I was a bit busy, but friends who knew I’d made the stick started ringing to tell me it was on tv. I recorded the coverage so I was able to watch it all later.

The inscribed silver plate on the stick made by Dennis Wall and presented to The Queen by the army - Credit: Milton Haworth

‘It’s quite a thought that the stick I made here has been seen by so many people. I couldn’t believe how many were there in The Mall, the crowds were amazing.’

Dennis has been making sticks and crooks since he took early retirement from South Lakes District Council over 20 years ago. The first he made was for Linda’s father, who was a shepherd.