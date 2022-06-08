Painting the city red... and yellow, and pink, and green...

The Rainbow Square, Gloucester

For the last four years, Gloucester-based artist Tash Frootko has been brightening up the city by painting its houses every colour of the rainbow, and then some.

‘I have a passion for transforming streets and areas of Gloucester into stunning mass-scale patchworks of colour and art,’ says Tash. ‘I have been on this wonderful creative journey since 2018, and there is no stopping me.

‘I like to see the potential in everything, and have that ability to visualise how a rundown place can look when bold and vivid colours are added. My choice of colour palette is daring as I am aiming for maximum impact.’

Her latest project has seen the transformation of three roads in Gloucester – Nettleton Road, St Kilda Parade and Station Road – creating what has been dubbed ‘The Rainbow Square’.

The Rainbow Square, Gloucester - Credit: Stuart Doust

The Rainbow Square, Gloucester - Credit: Stuart Doust

‘I see Gloucester as a huge blank canvas, and have many ideas of how to improve the overall aesthetic of the city,’ she continues. ‘People seem to absolutely love what I am doing, and improving the environment that people live in is what gives me that drive to continue on my mission to turn Gloucester into the Rainbow City.’

