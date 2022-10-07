Three Choirs Festival: Vaughan Williams and the curse of the critic

Simon Carpenter relives the – mostly underappreciated – premiere of Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Tallis Fantasia at the 1910 Three Choirs Festival

If the 1922 edition of the official Annals of the Three Choirs and much contemporary opinion is to be believed, the premiere of Ralph Vaughan Williams’ now iconic Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis at the 1910 Festival was a footnote in a concert devoted to the first complete performance in Gloucester Cathedral of Elgar’s Dream of Gerontius, with full orchestra and chorus of 260 – conducted by Elgar himself. That is how it appeared at the time to the over 2,000 audience members in the cathedral. The only comment on the other item on the programme was that Gloucestershire-born ‘Dr Vaughan Williams also conducted a new work.’ It also was not considered the most noteworthy premiere of the festival, either. That honour was shared by works by Granville Bantock and Basil Harwood.

Ralph Vaughan Williams, c.1900 - Credit: Wikimedia/Creative Commons

However, whereas those works and composers have largely drifted from view, the Tallis Fantasia now regularly appears near the top of the Classic FM charts – often alongside the same composer’s Lark Ascending, which incidentally also premiered nearby, in Shirehampton on the outskirts of Bristol in 1919. The solo violin played on that occasion by top virtuoso and then Cheltenham resident, Marie Hall.

The Three Choirs Festival, then as now, alternates annually between the cathedral cities of Gloucester, Hereford and Worcester. In 1910, it had already been going nearly 200 years, and was still at that time one of very few major classical music festivals in existence. It took place over a period of a few days, with concerts being held in the cathedrals and also public halls for the ‘secular’ music scheduled. That year it was directed by the Gloucester Cathedral organist Herbert Brewer, then aged 45. He had been in post since 1896. A local boy – who had himself been a chorister at the cathedral – every third year, in conjunction with others, he scheduled the week’s concerts, bringing together leading orchestras and soloists, commissioning new works from composers, and introducing new works and composers. Recognised as a leading church musician of his day, Brewer was later knighted in 1926, an honour which came about partly through his close friendship with Elgar, cultivated through working together during the festivals.

Brewer with Howells and Gurney from the local press of the time - Credit: Wikimedia/Creative Commons

As mentioned earlier, Ralph Vaughan Williams was only one of the composers invited to bring new works to the 1910 festival. Others included Granville Bantock, Basil Harwood, Charles Lee Williams and Brewer himself. Vaughan Williams’ brief was to compose a short opening piece to act as a prelude to a performance of Elgar’s Dream of Gerontius. By that time, although he was not exactly a household name, he had already had orchestral and choral works performed by Dan Godfrey and Henry Wood, both conductors who encouraged British composers and were prepared to include new works in their programmes. He was also regularly giving lectures and writing articles for musical journals and for the second edition of Grove’s Dictionary of Music and Musicians (1904-1910), and had acted as music editor of the English Hymnal.

It was the tradition at that time at Three Choirs Festivals for composers to conduct their own works where feasible. So, Vaughan Williams made his Three Choirs conducting debut in Gloucester Cathedral that September evening, in front of the packed nave which included Edward Elgar and two of Herbert Brewer’s pupils, later to become famous composers themselves: Ivor Gurney and Herbert Howells. Though a local boy, born in Down Ampney in 1872, this was his first known visit to the festival since being taken as a small child to them by his mother as part of his early musical education.

Gloucester Cathedral saw the premiere of Ralph Vaughan Williams’ now iconic Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis at the 1910 Three Choirs Festival - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Tallis Fantasia is set for a string quartet and double string orchestra and has a grave beauty, and although only 20 minutes in length, its string spread chords give it power, massive spaciousness and a four-square solidity. As the title suggests, the work refers back to the spirit of Tudor music and also to Vaughan Williams’ recent work on the English Hymnal. As the Times’ reviewer soon after the first performance wrote, ‘It cannot be assigned to a time or school but it is full of the visions which have haunted the seers of all times.’

Most other contemporary opinion wasn’t so enthusiastic, including that of the majority of the audience according to the local paper’s music critic, ‘...the impression left on the mind by the whole composition was of unsatisfaction… We had short phrases repeated with tiresome literation and at no time did the Fantasia rise beyond the level of an uninteresting exercise… there was a feeling of relief when [it] came to an end and we could listen to something with more colour and warmth.’ The Musical Times critic described it as ‘…exhibiting power and much charm of the contemplative kind, but it appeared overlong for the subject matter.’

Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis sheet music for orchestra - Credit: Wikimedia/Creative Commons

Opinion of the other works premiered at the festival was more positive. The Musical Times devoted a whole separate article to a review of Basil Harwood’s new Concerto for Organ and Orchestra, describing it as ‘an important work (which) deserves special notice.’ Harwood was then considered a major composer, particularly for the organ, and the young Herbert Howells was around that same time, using his compositions as models for his own organ sonata. The new Granville Bantock work, Gethsemane, for soloists, chorus and orchestra, was also eagerly anticipated, the Annals reporting that there were ‘some thrilling moments, and the masterly handing of the orchestra (by the composer) was most impressive.’ The Musical Times was also impressed: ‘Its production was looked forward to with great interest… the music… is constantly interesting because of its power and originality… there are thrilling some moments, and the orchestral devices always hold the attention.’ Bantock was another considered a major composer at that time, demonstrated by the fact that Elgar dedicated one of his Pomp and Circumstance marches to him, and Sibelius his 3rd Symphony. Gethsemane was an extract from a never completed work, Christus, a festival symphony intended to be in ten parts for solo voices, chorus and orchestra.

The contributions of the local composers, Charles Lee Williams’ unaccompanied motet for eight-part chorus, The Lord’s Prayer, and Brewer’s suite for chorus and orchestra, Summer Sports, were also remarked on favourably by the Annals. Lee Williams had been Brewer’s predecessor in the Gloucester organ loft. Both men took their composing seriously, and produced many capable works, Brewer in particular. His Summer Sports was programmed alongside Hubert Parry’s Ode to Music set for soloists, chorus and orchestra during a concert in the Shire Hall, and both works were, according to the Annals, ‘received with enthusiasm.’ Brewer’s suite also impressed the Musical Times in its revealing of, ‘the fluency and inventiveness of the composer… a good deal of the effect of the suite is to be found in the orchestral accompaniment, but the vocal writing is always interesting and melodious.’ Lee Williams’ motet was premiered during the same morning concert that also saw the first appearance of the Harwood, as well as a Parry motet and Elgar’s first – and at that time only – symphony. For the Musical Times reviewer, it was ‘one of the abiding recollections of the Festival.’ It was repeated at two further Gloucester festivals in the 1920s, and is still in print.

The Old Vicarage, Down Ampney, birthplace of Ralph Vaughan Williams in 1872 - Credit: Ed Tervooren/Creative Commons

There was another deeply significant first performance at the 1910 festival, but one given to a small and private audience – Elgar’s now iconic Violin Concerto. He had composed it through that summer and asked the leader of the festival orchestra, Billy Reed, to play it through at the house near the cathedral where he was lodging for the week, now known as 9 College Green. He was to play the orchestral parts on the piano. Reed already knew it well, having helped Elgar through the composition process. However, the prospect still daunted him, as he later recalled, ‘I knew every note of the concerto, and exactly how he liked it played… yet I felt a little overwhelmed at being asked to play the solo part in what would actually be the first performance before an audience… When the time arrived, I went over to the house and found the guests assembled. Nearly all the prominent musicians engaged at the Festival were there… (and) some music critics… The room was full...’ The performance went well, and the Concerto was duly given its official premiere, with Fritz Kreisler the soloist (who had also featured at the Three Choirs Festival) in London a couple of months later.

To go back to the Tallis Fantasia, not everyone was unaware of its significance at the time. Herbert Howells remembered things differently. ‘Lovely first week of September came. With it came… (Ralph Vaughan Williams)… I was seeing him for the first time. But what mattered was that it was Tuesday night, an Elgar night; a dedicated Elgar audience, all devotees of the by then ‘accepted’ masterpiece The Dream of Gerontius… But there, conducting a strange work for strings, RVW himself, a comparative (or complete?) stranger; and his Fantasy would be holding up the Dream, maybe for ten minutes? In fact, for twice ten, as it happened. He left the rostrum, in the non-applauding silence of those days, thanks be! And he came to the empty chair next to mine, carrying a copy of Gerontius, and presently was sharing it with me, while Elgar was conducting the first hearing I ever had of the Dream. For a music bewildered youth of 17 it was an overwhelming evening, so disturbing and moving that I even asked RVW for his autograph – and got it.’

Ralph Vaughan Williams – Down Ampney's most famous son - Credit: Wikimedia/Creative Commons

After the performance, Howells met up with fellow articled pupil, Ivor Gurney, and they are reported to have ‘wandered the streets of Gloucester for hours unwilling to return home and unable to sleep from the power of the experience they had just shared.’ Howells later described the Fantasia as ‘a supreme commentary by one great composer upon another.’ And no one is likely to disagree.

