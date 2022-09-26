Meet the Tiptree artist whose work is inspired by Essex

Artist Rob Wisdom, owner of Wisdom Art Prints, is dedicated to showcasing the beauty of our county in his signature Art Deco style. We caught up with him to discover why he finds Essex so inspiring

Tell us about your background and how you honed your style...

I’m a designer/illustrator from a family of artists; my father was a commercial artist and my children have the gene too. In fact, my son, Tom, has illustrated a few of our artworks.

The style is similar to the great illustrators from the golden age of travel posters – a kind of homage to artists like Frank Sherwin, but with a modern twist. The Art Deco style has a timeless cool, which is not true of all illustration styles that often date.

Mersea beach huts - Credit: Wisdom Art Prints

How do you choose your subjects?

I'm a keen cyclist, and the Essex lanes seem to throw beauty at you at every turn! It’s probably more accurate to say that the scenes choose me. Wisdom Art Prints started a couple of years ago when I decided to illustrate all the former stations on the long-lost branch line that ran from Kelvedon to Tollesbury, rekindling the memories of those who travelled it. The rest, including private commissions, all grew from there.

Because of our intrinsic love of our environment, everything we produce has green DNA: zero-carbon footprint, sustainable paper from managed forests, vegetable inks and fully compostable packaging.





The Strawberry Express at the former Tiptree station - Credit: Wisdom Art Prints



What do you like about living in the county?

I live in Tiptree, which I find rather like the 1960s Billericay I grew up in – a less frantic pace, independent shops and a great community spirit. I developed at art college in Southend, and I have never felt any need to live outside the county. Essex has just the right mix of seaside, islands, cities, towns, villages and countryside that offer just about anything you may wish to do.



Wivenhoe - Credit: Wisdom Art Prints

Where's next on your hitlist to illustrate?

If you follow our social media (@wisdomartprintsuk), you’ll see we often ask the public what they would love to see next. We continue to work our way around the county in this way and one has to assume that every corner of Essex will be represented by one of our cards or prints at some point. This feedback process has led me to meet so many nice people and retailers; I’m wondering why I didn’t start years ago!

wisdomartprints.co.uk

Jumbo water tower, Colchester - Credit: Wisdom Art Prints



