Kent's Tom enters the Bake-Off tent

Published: 6:32 PM September 20, 2021

Those of us with a sweet tooth - or indeed anyone who just loves seeing cooks in a state of tizzy and triumph as they create delicious, beautiful treats- will be delighted to welcome back Channel 4's Great British Bake Off tomorrow. Kent has a long history of providing the show with brilliant bakers - last year we had Laura Addlington from Gravesend, who made it to the finals and who said afterwards she'd found lifelong friends among her fellow contestants. Then there was Jane Beedle (who now runs a cookery school in Faversham janeskitchenkent.com), a finalist, too, back in 2016, with firefighter Mat Riley a contestant the year before that, both in the days when the programme was still on the Beeb and with Mary Berry, Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins at the helm.

Now, software developer Tom, 28, steps up to the (bone china) plate for series 12 of the classic cooking show. Although he proudly remembers his place as the only boy in his primary school baking club, Tom discovered his true passion for baking a mere four years ago, when he made his dad a sticky toffee pudding cake. Now he bakes several times a week, rustling up everything from pies and quiches to bread. His mum describes him as the "midnight baker" - before he moved out of the family home, she would often wake up to a sweet treat… and a pile of washing up! Tom, we're told, likes to take the foundations of a recipe and make it his own, creating bakes that are fun and that often follow a theme. Away from his stand mixer, Tom works for the family software company and loves amateur dramatics and singing. He is also a keen runner - he'll need to be if he's to work off all the cake he must have been sampling over the past few months. Good luck, Tom! Cake-lovers of Kent are right behind you!

Meanwhile, if you're inspired by Bake Off and want a piece of the culinary action, did you know there's an official ‘Bake along with the show’ box on offer? A three-month bundle, available until September 30, covers shows from October to Christmas, delivered on a monthly basis. Each contains ingredients for one of the bakes from the show set by Paul and Prue (and kept firmly under wraps, as you can imagine), meaning you can create the same bakes as the bakers in the tent, but from the comfort - and hopefully relatively stress-free environment - of your own home. Each box includes a bespoke piece of Bake Off equipment, illustrated surprise recipe card, dry ingredients and collectable postcard. The bundle costs £59.99 - see bakeoffbox.co.uk for details.

The Great British Bake Off, starts Tuesday September 21, 8pm




