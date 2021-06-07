Tommy Banks - Michelin star chef on his life in Yorkshire

Published: 7:56 AM June 7, 2021 Updated: 8:02 AM June 7, 2021

Happy place - muddy boots and chef's whites - Tommy in the the fresh air on the farm - Credit: Andrew Haynes-Watkins

Chef Tommy Banks doesn’t need much of an introduction – he's one of Yorkshire best-known faces in the food world. From precociously gaining a Michelin star at just 24 and sustaining success at The Black Swan Oldstead and Roots, York, he also powered through lockdown with the launch of the Made in Oldstead food box business. With TV appearances on Great British Menu, Saturday Kitchen and Sunday Brunch, his status as a food world superstar is assured. But he’s happiest on the family farm in North Yorkshire.

Something in Yorkshire that makes you smile

The Kilburn White Horse on Sutton Bank always reminds me that I’m home when I’ve been away.

A place you love to eat

The Dawnay Arms at Newton-on-Ouse is excellent. Their Sunday lunch is absolutely nuts!

A place to take friends

Pizza Social in Harrogate. The ‘Holy Pepperoni’ is a personal favourite.

A childhood memory

Playing cricket at Newburgh Priory.

A cultural go-to

York’s City Walls - they’re 2000 years old in some places!

Inspiration outdoors

Gormire Lake is very special to me. It was formed by glacial erosion over 20,000 years ago and is just stunning.

A place for indulgence

The Star Inn at Harome is the perfect country pub.

A Yorkshire view that inspires

Sutton Bank, you can basically see the whole of Yorkshire from up there!

I’m never happier than when

I’m on our farm in Oldstead. Walking through the gardens during the summer and eating everything in sight is definitely my happy place.

Three words that sum up your best Yorkshire life

Home. Food. Pride.

