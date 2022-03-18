Walk All Over Cancer: Dorset editor’s challenge

Helen and Rosie on one of their Walk All Over Cancer rambles - Credit: Helen Stiles

Dorset magazine's editor is stepping up to a daily challenge of clocking up five miles a day throughout March to raise money for Cancer Research UK

If you had told me this time last year that I would be getting up at 6.20am every day to walk three miles before my first cuppa, followed by a two mile walk later in the day, I would have rolled around the floor laughing. But these are the facts dear reader, as I am currently clocking up the miles to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

This seemingly Damascene conversion started with a New Year’s resolution - most of mine are given up before the Great Chieftain o' the Puddin-race has been addressed. But during Twixtmas, that lovely quiet time between Christmas and New Year, my daily dog walks started to become a little longer. I downloaded some interesting podcasts and books to listen to on my rambles, and the natural health service of the great outdoors, even in the depths of an English winter, started to work its magic.

Before long I was clocking up five miles (10,000 steps) on a daily basis, and reaping the benefits. I even ditched the headphones so I could listen to the dawn chorus, challenging myself to get to my ‘mindful sitting log’ to watch the sunrise.

January had rolled into February, when I saw a television ad inviting people to take part in Walk All Over Cancer for March – 10,000 steps a day, 150 miles by the end of the month. Having lost my nephew Oli to cancer in 2012, he was only 30, I decide to take up this challenge in his memory.

My daily walks are packed with encounters and experiences. This morning Rosie, my canine walking companion, flushed out a wild food forager rather than her usual pheasant. He shared some insider knowledge on best spots for picking wild garlic as well as a recipe for nettle pesto.

I was even joined on a couple of walks by our other dog Scrumpy - mum of Rosie - who is now 15 so in her nineties. She can't really do the distances I am walking these days, so she joined me via her special doggy rucksack, being carried up hills, and then popping out for a little walk, then carried for some more distance. She rather liked it!

Scrumpy joining me on a walk via her doggy rucksack - Credit: Helen Stiles

I’m now well over half-way through my challenge - 80 plus miles walked, and over £500 raised for Cancer Research UK. But the best thing of all is being outdoors, especially at this time of year. It really is a magical time...

A special treat I enjoyed after one walk was a slice of Maggie the Seaside Baker’s simnel cake. When we met up to talk about her new monthly column, Dorset’s first ever contestant on the hit TV series The Great British Bake Off came armed with Easter cakes. So, I’ve eaten a delicious slice of the April edition's front cover...well you need to fuel-up for these walks!

Click here to donate to my fundraising walk

One of our slightly wetter walks - Credit: Helen Stiles







