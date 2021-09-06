Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Win a Mini-Moon experience for two at the Feathered Nest in the Cotswolds

Published: 8:34 AM September 6, 2021    Updated: 9:33 AM September 6, 2021
A recent wedding at the Feathered Nest

Win a luxurious Mini-Moon experience in the Heart of the beautiful Cotswolds. Two lucky winners will get to experience a bespoke six course Taster Menu created by Head Chef Matt Weedon and an overnight stay in one of our sumptious suites followed by an exquisite breakfast. With our unrivalled views of Cotswold scenery, cosy romantic environment and 3 rosette starred restaurant you and your loved one could not wish for more.

Hold your event at The Feathered Nest Inn
Our picturesque and unique location mean we’re a sought after Cotswolds event venue.
Host a summer wedding in the garden; bring friends and family for a birthday meal; or stop over for an hour or two during a tour of the Cotswolds.
Whatever event you’ve got in mind, we’d love to hear from you.
An exclusive Cotswold wedding
It’s the first day of the rest of your lives. There can be few better places to spend it than at The Feathered Nest. With a full wedding licence and space for up to 65 guests (seated), the Nest makes the perfect, exclusive use Cotswold wedding venue.

The Feathered Nest

The Feathered Nest - Credit: Chloe Ely Photography

What our exclusive weddings offer:
4 luxurious bedrooms
The main restaurant
The Garden Room
The Nest Bar & Snug area
Private dining set up as required
Beautifully landscaped gardens and terraces
Marquee for up to 120 guests (optional)
thefeatherednestinn.co.uk

