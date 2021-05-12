Published: 11:13 AM May 12, 2021

Weddings are back on the cards, and being such a beautiful county, Surrey is an ideal place to have your special day. These are some of the most gorgeous venues in the area to tie the knot…







Botleys Mansion

Grand, elegant and full of charm, this regal house is a stunning backdrop for any special day. Intimate weddings can be held in the Green Room which is graceful and simple, while larger ones can take place in the glass-roofed Atrium with its stunning chandelier and cosy natural lighting. For an al fresco wedding, couples can wed in The Temple Garden with its rose-clad golden pergola. Its stately rooms also make for classy receptions, with the added bonus in the Atrium of the piano nobile floor for a more open feel.

bijouweddingvenues.co.uk/venue/botleys-mansion





Ridge Farm

The rolling greenery at Ridge Farm makes for a beautiful blank canvas to curate whatever theme wedding you like. Wed on the fields or even nestle into the woods for a rustic ceremony. For the reception the pool house is converted for party purposes, being restored to a leisure facility with spa and sauna the morning after for a much-needed wind down. Conveniently, there is also self-catered accommodation on site for up to 24, including a bridal cottage. In warmer weather, the rest of the wedding party can camp under the stars.

ridgefarm.com







READ MORE: Surrey experts on how to have the perfect wedding





Denbies Vineyard

Set in the heart of the Surrey Hills, the romantic setting of rolling vineyards makes Denbie a beautiful spot for a rustic and chic wedding. The gazebo or the light space indoors are both pretty spots for the ceremony, while airy garden room adorned with fairy lights and with shrubbery is a relaxing place for the reception. With wine from the vineyard all part of the package, it’s a lovely place to celebrate the fruits of the county on your special day.

denbies.co.uk









Warren House

Breath-taking and beautiful, the Victorian Grade II listed Warren House is a picturesque spot for a wedding in both summer and winter. Warmer months see the grounds draped in wisteria and other greenery, while in winter the grounds look stunning covered in frost or snow if you’re lucky. The Edwardian Ballroom is a truly fairy-tale location for evening festivities too. With a range of rooms and facilities to tailor to your day, this location is a stunning marrying of the trendiness of London and the traditional elements of Surrey.

warrenhouse.com







SUBSCRIBE: To Surrey Life for the best lifestyle, history and people content





Ramster Hall

Making a magnificent impression as soon as you arrive, this country house venue radiates sophistication and grace. For the ceremony, The Great Drawing Room with its crimson curtains and historic paintings is bountiful in splendour. There is also a church nearby should you wish to marry there instead. Afterwards, photos in the stunning courtyard and in the manor itself are a must. The white and brown roof and walls beautifully frame the unique reception space of The Long Hall, which has ample room for guests and many options for decoration.

ramsterweddings.co.uk

