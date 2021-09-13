Magazines Subscribe Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People
Hankelow celebrates the Shenton family wedding

Joanne Goodwin

Published: 2:57 PM September 13, 2021    Updated: 3:01 PM September 13, 2021
Vicki and Steven Fellows wedding

Vicki and Steven Fellows with their children and the crew from Audlem Fire Station - Credit: Charlotte Giddings Photography

When it seemed Vicki Shenton and Steven Fellows’ wedding day couldn’t be any more perfect, there was one more magical surprise.

The father of the bride, Kirk Shenton, who hosted the reception at their family home, Hankelow Hall, near Crewe, organized an aerial display by a silver Spitfire, followed by a spectacular firework show.

Vicki and Steven Fellows at Hankelow Hall

A horse-drawn carriage took newlyweds Vicki and Steven Fellows from their wedding ceremony at the Chruch of St James, Audlem, back to the bride's family home, Hankelow Hall, for their reception - Credit: Charlotte Giddings Photography

‘We only have one daughter, and she has always been the apple of our eye, plus, the wedding had already been postponed due to Covid, so we wanted it to be extra special,’ said Kirk.

Vicki and Steven's seven children – Jack, Jonnie, Billy, Esmae, Millie, Freddie and Phoebe – were flowergirls and pageboys. Even Molly the Staffordshire bull terrier had a pink bow for the occasion.

Fellows wedding Hankelow Hall

Jack, Jonnie, Billy and, Freddie Fellows looking trim for the big day - Credit: Charlotte Giddings Photography

Bridesmaids Jodie Roberts, Katie Gerrard, Kirsty Martin and Emma Morrey stayed with the bride at Hankelow Hall the night before the ceremony, and in the morning they were joined by a team of hairdressers and make-up artists to get everyone ready for the big day.

 Flowergirls Esmae, Millie and Phoebe Fellows

Flowergirls Esmae, Millie and Phoebe Fellows - Credit: Charlotte Giddings Photography

The family has lovingly restored the manor house from the top down over two decades, bringing one of Cheshire's architectural gems back to life.

‘It was such a magical day,’ said proud mother-of-the bride Bev. ‘It was so lovely to all get ready together at home. After a week of rain, the sun even shone for their special day. They’ve been together since they were 17 and they’re 40 now, so we've had a lot of time to plan. Of course, then Covid got in the way, but it was definitely worth the wait for the day we had.'

Vicki and Steven Fellows' wedding

Married at last: Vicki and Steven Fellows' wedding at the Church of St James in Audlem, was delayed because of Covid - Credit: Charlotte Giddings Photography

After family photos at the hall, a horse-drawn cart took the bride and her father to St James’s Church in Audlem, where crowds had gathered in the sunshine, cheering and waving.

‘We had tears in our eyes as we arrived, as it seemed like the whole village had come out to wish Vicki well,’ said Kirk.

Kirk Shenton with daughter Vicki at her wedding

Kirk Shenton with daughter Vicki on the long-awaited wedding day - Credit: Charlotte Giddings Photography

At the church, the two best men Jim Roberts and Oliver Bonell and groomsmen James Shenton and Gavin Shaw had their own surprise for their groom  – an engine from Audlem fire station where Steven serves as a retained firefighter. His crew had all come over in their uniforms to form a guard of honour and wish the couple well on their special day.

More than 120 guests attended the service, and afterwards returned to the hall, where the bride’s brother, James, who owns the Cheshire Tipi Company, had laid out a marquee. They were joined by more guests for the evening, with at least 300 joining the party in time for the spectacular Spitfire display and pyrotechnics show.

Spitfire flypast at Hankelow Hall wedding

The Spitfire flypast at the wedding of Vicki and Steven Fellows - Credit: Charlotte Giddings Photography

'Lots more people came from the village to see the display too,' said Kirk. 'It was the perfect end to a perfect day. We were delighted that after having to postpone due to Covid, and worrying about restrictions, we were able to give Vicki and Steven the wedding day they'd always wanted.'

The new Mr and Mrs Fellows then went off on honeymoon to Devon for a family holiday, with all seven children, while Molly the dog stayed at home with Kirk and Bev.

The following day, the family invited everyone back to the marquee for a fundraiser for Alder Hey children’s hospital, with donations from local businesses, including fashion retailer Boohoo, for a charity raffle and auction. Vicki and Steve's first-born child, Ava, died of cancer at Alder Hey in 2008 when she was nine weeks old.

Kirk and Bev Shenton with daughter Vicki

Proud parents Kirk and Bev Shenton with daughter Vicki - Credit: Charlotte Giddings Photography

'Alder Hey is a very special charity and has a particular significance for us; we are always keen to do whatever we can to help them,' says Bev. 'It was wonderful to be able to get everyone together again for a big fundraiser the following day. We're still getting donations in, but we estimate the final total will be between £11 and £13,000.

'We offer the field free to local charities looking to hold fundraising events throughout the year, so to hold one of our own at such a special time was wonderful.'

wedding dress

Vicki Shenton's wedding gown - Credit: Charlotte Giddings Photography

The details
Venue: St James’ Church, Audlem, and Hankelow Hall
Photography: Charlotte Giddings Photography
Bride’s dress: Martina Liana from Shropshire Country Brides
Bridesmaids' dresses: Sorella Vita from Shropshire Country Brides
Suits: Platt's Menswear and Formal Hire
Cake: Jo's Couture Cakes

wedding flowers

The flowers - Credit: Charlotte Giddings Photography

Flowers: Celine Rose Flowers
Hair and make up: Wedding Hair by Nina Wren
Marquee: Cheshire Tipi Company
Catering: Harvey's Farmhouse Catering
Entertainment: Ollie Birch-Hampson DJ and Girl on Sax
Shimmer Wall: Sequins and Silk
Fireworks: Blitz Fireworks

Logo Icon
person
Author Picture Icon
Logo Icon