Beautiful wedding venues in Hertfordshire

If you're looking for your fairy-tale wedding venue in Hertfordshire, here are some picture perfect options to try



Brocket Hall

Welwyn, Hertfordshire AL8 7XG | 01707 368700 | info@brocket-halll.co.uk

Instagram | Facebook

Brocket Hall set within 543 acres of Hertfordshire parkland. The Hall is an exclusive use venue, perfect for history lovers and the elegance of a bygone era. The grandeur of the Hall coupled with traditional butler service, surrounded by the Capability Brown inspired parkland, serves to provide the most beautiful and romantic backdrop for your wedding.

Brocket Hall is exclusively yours, becoming your home for your wedding weekend. With an elegant interior, and sweeping imperial staircase, Brocket Hall plays host to your weddings year-round.

You can wine, dine and celebrate with up to 150 guests in the stunning ballroom, with a further 50 friends welcomed for an evening party. At the end of the evening, you and your guests can retire to one of the 30 sumptuous bedrooms all within the privacy of Brocket Hall.

Brocket Hall - Credit: Brocket Hall

__________



Ware Priory

High Street, Ware, Hertfordshire SG12 9AL | 01920 460316 | events@warepriory.co.uk

Facebook | LinkedIn

The Ware Priory estate compromises of Ware Priory, a picturesque Grade I listed building, founded in 1338 offering a variety of character rooms, comprising of historic features in a beautiful setting and the Riverside Suite featuring a large and contemporary space which really is a blank canvas for couples to put their own, unique stamp on their day.

The riverside grounds provide the perfect back drop and many points of interest for some beautiful photographs.

Ware Priory is easily accessible for East Hertfordshire and West Essex. The views, however, which overlook the River Lea and the seven acres of landscaped gardens, transport you to a tranquil and romantic, countryside setting, making it your own exclusive venue for the perfect day.

With a very personable service the catering partnership is made up of Premier Crew Hospitality, the Chef’s Table, Gusto Catering, The London Kitchen and Bridgets Café. Each of them bring a wealth of knowledge and a very high level of service. Ware Priory can offer whatever its guests are looking for and make some suggestions that they may never have thought of too.

Ware Priory - Credit: Ware Priory

__________



The Grange Country House

The Grange, Rickmansworth Road, Northwood, HA6 2RB | 01923 606760 | info@thegrangenorthwood.com

Instagram

The Grange is a charming 14th Century country house which is set in its own mature gardens and woodland.

Nestled in the heart of Northwood, Middlesex, The Grange is the oldest house of its kind and has been restored into a beautiful country house facility available for exclusive use.

The Grange can hold up to 200 guests.

You can hire just the venue, or take advantage of the superb in-house packages.

A very romantic and luxurious venue, it's Northwood’s best kept secret.

The Grange - Credit: The Grange

__________

Tewin Country Weddings

Tewin Country Weddings, Tewin Hill Farm, Tewin Hill, Tewin, Hertfordshire, AL6 0LL | 07968 017 589 | tewinweddings@gmail.com

Facebook

A real hidden gem, nestled within the stunning Hertfordshire Countryside is a traditional three pole marquee set within the grounds of a farm for a truly unique wedding. This is a family run business and takes great pride in its marquee and venue. You will have exclusive use of the blank canvas setting to ensure that every detail is perfect for your bespoke wedding. There is only a limited number of dates each year as they want to guarantee that your wedding preparations are as stress free as possible and for you not to feel rushed on the most memorable day of your life. Breath-taking views with stunning photographic scenery.

Tewin Bury - Credit: Tewin Bury

__________

Shendish Manor Hotel & Golf Course

London Road, Apsley, Hemel Hempstead, HP3 0AA | 01442 232220 | enquiries@shendish-manor.com

Instagram | Facebook

You deserve only the best on your special day and Shendish Manor strives to ensure that your day is perfect in every way. Shendish Manor is unique, and they understand you want your day to be unique too. Whether you desire a small, intimate affair or lavish celebration on a grand scale, Shendish Manor has a room to suit all requirements.

Your experienced wedding coordinator will be on hand to help provide a professionally and friendly service in all aspects of planning your wedding.

The exquisite grounds and breath-taking architecture provides the perfect backdrop and inspires romance the moment you arrive.

· Licensed for civil ceremonies inside & outside

· Bespoke packages

· Hire of our Apsley Suite for your caterer

· Discounted accommodation rates

· Small intimate weddings in the Manor House from 15 to 96 day guests

· Larger weddings in the Apsley Suite from 100 to 320 day guests

Shendish Manor - Credit: Shendish Manor

__________

Manor of Groves Hotel

Manor of Groves, High Wych, Hertfordshire, CM21 0JU | 01279 600777 | info@manorofgroves.co.uk

Facebook | Instagram

Manor of Groves Hotel is located in 150 acres of idyllic countryside on the Hertfordshire and Essex border. The stunning Georgian architecture and picturesque grounds provide the perfect backdrop for conferences, events and Weddings with a capacity of up to 400 guests.

The Hotel has 80 bedrooms, including superior and four poster bedrooms for that extra special break.

The new refurbished Health Club offers residents and members use of the 20 metre swimming pool, sauna, steam room, jacuzzi and three floor gym plus access to up to 65 classes per week including Pilates and group cycle.

The 18 hole Golf Course is designed around the Hotel and provides a challenging, yet enjoyable experience, regardless of handicap. Divided into two differing nine hole loops, the front nine weaves in and around the traditional manor gardens whilst the back nine has wide sweeping fairways stretching out over picturesque parkland.

Manor of Groves - Credit: Manor of Groves



