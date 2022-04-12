Sisters of the soil

Sunburn, frostbite, cantankerous cowmen, machinery and livestock - not to mention attacks from enemy aircraft. Such was life in the Women's Land Army. But the 'land girls' were keen to do their bit to save the nation from starvation

As a youngster, I clearly remember my mother being very self-conscious about wearing short-sleeved dresses or shirts. She rarely wore the latest sleeveless shift dresses which were all the rage in the 1960s and '70s. The reason for her modesty? She felt her arms were “too muscular”, thanks to her days of driving heavy machinery, working with horses, and pitchforking during the Second World War.

As I grew up, I learned that Mum had been one of many thousands of women who replaced men going off to fight in the war. They worked on the land to keep the nation fed, as Nazi Germany tried to starve the UK into submission. It was during the First World War that a form of national service was set up by the Board of Agriculture as an initial response to the vast number of men volunteering to serve in the “war to end all wars”.

Initially, this exclusively female organisation was known as the Women’s National Land Service. Dame Muriel Talbot, the first female inspector for the Board of Agriculture, was chosen as its first head, and in 1917 it was formally established as The Women’s Land Army. The WLA was uniquely a civilian service using the term 'army', entirely justifiable given the that they were issued strict uniform, rules, training regimes, teamwork and responsibilities, and endured extremely hard, often dangerous work. They were an extraordinary, standalone force who became known affectionately as 'land girls'.

When war loomed in the 1930s, Dame Muriel was ready to re-form the WLA as it would be called on, once again, to feed the nation. Taking on the role as WLA director was Lady Gertrude Denman, first president of the National Federation of Women's Institutes - a post she held until 1946 - who used her WI contacts to begin recruiting. By June 1939 women were joining, and by September, when war broke out, 4,500 had signed up. As Lady Denman famously said: “The land army fights in the fields. It is in the fields of Britain that the most critical battle of the present war may well be fought and won.”

At the start of the war, the Land Army girls were considered volunteers. From the age of 17 to 40 women could choose to work locally or for further afield. Younger women sometimes worked close to home, as was the case with my mother, Myrtle, and her friend, Violet, who were both living at home with their parents at Nedging. They were posted to an arable farm in the next village, Brick Kiln Farm, Great Bricett, where they worked in the fields with heavy horses and Fordson tractors, immediately taking the place of the farmer's two sons who had joined the army.

Audrey Baxter, from Lowestoft, joined the Land Army and worked locally on a farm in the adjoining village of Pakefield. At the age of 18, she was doing two milk rounds daily, starting at 7.30am, usually with no break until 3pm. Once back at the farm, she washed the bottles ready for refilling the next day. On top of this her daily tasks included hoeing, muck spreading, chopping kale and setting potatoes.

In 1941 things changed. Women were being conscripted into the military, but were given options to work in factories or on the land. The WLA recruitment age increased to 17 and a half, and my Cornish-born mother-in-law, Patience, was called up. As a dairy farmer's daughter, Patience was familiar with rural life, but at the time of her call-up she was working as a children’s nanny to a doctor’s family in London. She was greatly enjoying it, but she chose to join the WLA.

New recruits were sent wherever they were needed. Patience found herself arriving at Long Melford railway station, in the winter, from where she was bound for Great Maplestead on the Suffolk/Essex border. Here she worked as part of a corn threshing tackle team - generally a threshing machine and straw pitcher, plus baling machine. After that winter, she was moved further into Suffolk to 'Cherry Orchards' in Layham, essentially a farm and market garden growing fruit and vegetables. Patience found her employees welcoming and grateful, and they treated her well.

But land girls were not always welcomed with open arms by their employees or the locals. In some villages, to begin with, there was a degree of hostility - servicemen were accepted, land girls not so much. Muriel Gibb recalls her first day of working on a Suffolk farm not going quite the way she hoped. On her way to her billet, a women startled her with, “You keep your hands of my Sam. I've heard what you Land Army girls are like!” The day didn’t get any better. Arriving at the farm where she was to work in the dairy, she discovered that the cowman “didn’t want a girl” and wouldn’t speak to her. This went on for a month until the boss threatened the cowman with the loss of his job if he didn’t co-operate.

Suffolk was one of five counties to recruit land girls, and was divided in two sectors - east, with an HQ at County Hall, Ipswich, and west with an HQ at the Angel Hotel, Bury St Edmunds. Initially girls were housed individually or in small numbers in billets, usually farm cottages or the homes of people in the village. Rural life often came as a shock to girls from towns and cities. A billet in the middle of nowhere, often without running water or electricity, was tough.

A shortage of agricultural workers in Suffolk meant gangs of girls were needed. Buildings such as rectories and halls were put to use as hostels, but for some girls working in gangs ‘home’ could be a converted stable block, or a cluster of huts. The rectory at Halesworth became a hostel where domestic staff, a cook and a warden looked after the land girls. The warden ensured all the girls were in bed at a set time - late nights were strictly for weekends. Long hours and heavy work meant the girls needed plenty of rest, but they did enjoy some valuable leisure time. Army and air bases were keen for them to attend their dances, and even provided transport. There were also whist drives, garden and tea parties to go to, and the girls themselves staged concerts and pantomimes.

As well as being physically hard, working on the land brought many hazards for land girls - injuries from heavy lifting and falls, unpredictable livestock, sunburn, frostbite, blistered hands and feet. Some girls, such as my mother, were even attacked by enemy aircraft. Early one morning during harvest, as Myrtle and Violet cycled to a field to work, the pilot of an enemy aircraft which had just attacked nearby Wattisham airfield spotted them and opened fire. The girls headed for the protection of a haystack, but the pilot made several attempts to gun them down before giving up and flying off.

Tools and machinery were also danger. Edna Girling, from Ipswich, was killed in a farm accident at Halesworth in 1943. According to the inquest, she suffered a broken neck when a baling machine accidentally began to operate, catching Edna’s long hair and drawing her into it. She was just 17 and is remembered on the war memorial in Christchurch Park, Ipswich.

For the past 25 years, Suffolk Land Army historian Nicky Reynolds has interviewed and collated memories of Suffolk land girls, as well as images and uniforms. She even has an impressive collection of Fordson tractors. Nicky and colleague Vicky Abbott have put together a Soil Sisters display at the The Hold in Ipswich as part of a wider exhibition called Women Didn’t Do Such Things, which runs until June 19.

Meanwhile, Desiree Shelley, daughter of Suffolk Land Army member Daphne Scarff (nee Hedges), who served during the war and until the Land Army disbanded in 1950, is hoping to erect a memorial to the Suffolk land girls on a specially designated meadow in Combs. It's a wonderfully worthwhile project which I, for one, will be following with interest.

