When the lights go down...

...Mike Kwasniak goes to work. Photographer Mike has spent 40 years in the dimly lit auditoria of Suffolk’s theatres, capturing the action on the stage. It's a job he loves and it's earned him one of the highest accolades the photographic world can bestow

For nearly a half-century, Mike Kwasniak has been a pivotal figure on Suffolk’s theatre scene. Almost single-handedly, he has been creating a comprehensive record of the county’s landmark theatrical productions – both professional and amateur.

Now, 40 years after he was first invited to take his first dress rehearsal pictures, his eye for drama, colour and composition has been acknowledged with the presentation of the prestigious Fellowship of the Royal Photographic Society – one of the highest accolades in the photographic world.

After a nerve-wracking interview and a forensic assessment of his work in 2012, to gain his associateship, Mike never dreamt that he would be invited to apply for the Fellowship. “I never thought I stood a chance because the Fellowship is all about having complete creative control over every aspect of the picture – from the look of the people, the clothing, make-up, setting, lighting – and, of course, I control none of those things.

Ragnarok by Eastern Angles Theatre Company photographed by Mike Kwasniak. - Credit: Mike Kwasniak.co.uk

A Midsummer Night’s Dream (New Wolsey Theatre) photographed by Mike Kwasniak - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

But last year, during lockdown, Mike was invited to give an illustrated talk on his work to members of the Royal Photography Society organised by Susanne Johnson, secretary of the western region. "At the end of the evening she asked if I had ever applied for the Fellowship. I said I hadn’t because of the rigorous authorship rules, and she said I should really look into it as she felt my work was deserving of recognition.”

In the event the process took only a couple of months to complete, as Mike was put in touch with Trevor Yerbury, a senior member of the society who acted as a ‘mentor’ and champion during the judging process. When Mike voiced his fears about the technical requirements, Trevor's brilliant suggestion was that Mike should apply for the Fellowship as a photojournalist.

"He said that what I did was pure photojournalism. I was capturing the scene before me, using my skill and experience to select the moment to press the shutter and through composition and post-production was looking to make the best of what was presented to me.” The judging – carried out live with physical prints at the RPS headquarters in Bristol and online with digital images – was, says Mike, ‘nerve-wracking’ but his portfolio was quickly endorsed by a panel of his peers and senior RPS officials. Mike was thrilled that his work had been recognised at such a high level.

“One of the things I took great pains to put over to the judges was that whatever obstacles that are presented to me, however dark the lighting conditions, or how frenzied the action, I still have to get a good picture. My job is to capture ‘that’ moment as it happens. I always I have to be ready – in the right spot at the right time. If I miss something, then it’s gone. There are no second chances. No director is going to interrupt a dress rehearsal to allow me to allow me to have another go.”

Four Nights in Knaresborough (New Wolsey Youth Theatre) Credit Mike Kwasniak - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

We Didn’t Mean To Go To Sea (Eastern Angles Theatre Company) Credit Mike Kwasniak - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

Mike's RPS success is the result of 40 years work with a wide range of Suffolk theatres. Mike has photographed virtually every home grown production at the Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich (in both its incarnations) along with the many shows created by touring company Eastern Angles. He has also photographed shows for DanceEast, Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds, Colchester Mercury, Common Ground Theatre Company, Ipswich Co-op Juniors, Suffolk Youth Theatre, The Gallery Players, Ipswich Operatic and Dramatic Society and Woodbridge School. The result is always a collection of dynamic and atmospheric images which capture the essence of the show in production.

"I feel privileged to have spent a lifetime working in theatre," he says. “I still get excited when I go into an auditorium and see a show coming together. Often I am the first outside person to see a new production on the stage and if I get excited by what I am seeing through my viewfinder then I know its going to be a great night.”

Mike’s journey to artistic success began, appropriately enough, at the Wolsey in 1982 where he was working front-of-house. At that stage, he wasn't a professional photographer but enjoyed photography. Then fate stepped in thanks to a phone call from Wolsey publicity manager Richard Leggatt.

“They were doing a production of Jesus Christ Superstar – a huge production and the only one I think where they had understudies who did the matinees. Richard phoned me up and said ‘would you come along and take some pictures of the understudies, so the front of house pictures match the people on stage’. The main cast had already been photographed. That was my very first job.” One of those original pictures, Christ on the cross, became one of the central images in a large retrospective exhibition that Mike staged at the New Wolsey in 2014.

Polstead (Eastern Angles Theatre Company) - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

The Bone Harvest (Eastern Angles Theatre Company) - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

After nearly a half century of scrambling along rows of tightly packed seats, selecting lenses from his camera bag in the semi-darkness, Mike still experiences a tingle of excitement at every dress rehearsal. “I’ve never seen the show beforehand, so I never know what’s coming next, so you always have to be ready – you have to be alert and able to react to what’s happening in the moment while also anticipating what could be about to happen.”

It’s a job he loves because every shoot offers a unique creative opportunity, and it allows him to work in an industry he adores. “It’s never made me lots of money, but it’s been the greatest job in the world because nothing compares with being in the company of actors. When looking at all the other jobs I've had, I have never been surrounded by such delightful people anywhere else. The conversation is warm, witty – they're interesting people with a wide interest in the world.”

Blues For Mr Charlie (New Wolsey Theatre) - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

It is, says Mike, almost impossible to choose a favourite show or set of pictures. He trawled through thousands of images for his RPS presentation for the ones that represented his most visually extraordinary work. But he is immediately able to identify his most challenging shoot – Doctor Who’s immersive theatre project The Crash of the Elysium which the New Wolsey staged in 2012 as part of the Cultural Olympics. Shot in almost total darkness it called for a high degree of creative and technical ability. His experience demonstrates the role new technology plays in modern photography. It also shows how even though Mike may have just started claiming his pension, his enthusiasm for photography and capturing exciting, live theatre remains undimmed.

"When I first started - when I was doing Jesus Christ Superstar - the fastest film I could get (required for low light photography) was rated at 400 asa," explains Mike. "You could uprate that to 800asa and push process it (a technique that increases the effective sensitivity of the film) but that turned it into this really frightening grainy image. In 2012, I shot Crash of the Elysium at 25,600 iso (asa equivalent). The images were a little bit grainy but nowhere as bad as a push-processed 400asa used to be. Nothing stands still and you have to embrace the future.”



