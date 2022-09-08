Farewell to The Queen, the Duke of Lancaster

The Queen, The Duke of Lancaster, has died at Balmoral at the age of 96.

At her coronation in June 1953, Elizabeth Windsor not only became the monarch but also took the title ‘Duke of Lancaster’. It's a role she has relished for almost 70 years.

It is well known that the Queen has a particular fondness for Lancashire and that the county holds a special place in her heart.

She has spent a lot of time in the county over the last seven decades, visiting the Duchy of Lancaster Estate. She had her first ever pub lunch here – at the Inn at Whitewell – and is reported to have said that if she were to retire, it would be to Lancashire.

The Duchy estate in Lancashire extends to more than 45,000 acres and she visited Lancashire in each of the last two jubilee years – in 2002 she was in Preston and ten years later she visited Burnley.

The Duke of Lancaster title is one that has been held by the monarch – male or female – for more than 650 years, giving Lancashire a royal connection no other county can claim.

That’s why her jubilees were celebrated that little bit harder around Lancashire, and why her death will resonate more deeply.

She was a key part of the royal golden thread that is woven throughout much of Lancashire’s history.

Henry IV, who was crowned in 1399, merged the Dukedom of Lancaster with the throne and since then the land and property that forms the Duchy of Lancaster has been passed down the royal line from monarch to monarch.

These days the Duchy is administered on behalf of the Queen by the office of the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster – since the latest government shake-up, that’s Nadhim Zahawi MP.

The Duke of Lancaster title was first bestowed in 1351, on Henry Grosmont. He succeeded his father Henry, the third Earl of Lancaster, to the Lancastrian earldom in 1345. Grosmont was a nobleman, diplomat, administrator and soldier who took part in many of Edward III’s military campaigns. Edward III gave Henry the dukedom ‘in recognition of astonishing deeds of prowess and feats of arms’ on the battlefields of France.

The Duchy of Lancaster is not the property of The Crown, but is the personal inherited property of the monarch. The Duchy now consists of lands across the UK, mostly in Lancashire, but also in Cheshire, Staffordshire, Yorkshire, Derbyshire, London and Wales. There are five agricultural estates between Preston and Lancaster: at Salwick, Myerscough, Winmarleigh, Whitewell and the Wyreside Estate near Dolphinholme. The Duchy is also the major landowner of the foreshore from Lancashire’s boundary in the Mersey estuary to Barrow. Lancaster Castle is one of ten castles on the Duchy’s estates in England and Wales, most of which are ruins.