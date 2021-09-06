Win
WIN an original watercolour painting of Ingatestone Hall by James Merriott
- Credit: James Merriott
The glorious drives I have been treated to twice each week by my family, to attend my exhibition in aid of the NHS at the beautiful Ingatestone Hall, prompted me to complete this feature.
I certainly never needed much persuasion as the three-mile drive from my home is full of inspiration through outstanding countryside. These lanes are my favourite landscape to wander along.
The high point is through attractive narrow ways at the tiny hamlet of Padhams Green, with its picturesque cottages and a number of historic black weather-boarded barns that are such a joy to portray.
More than anything else, I was again inspired to feature the magnificent Ingatestone Hall, where I have been so warmly welcomed throughout the summer. To say the response to my fundraising has been exceptional is a vast understatement. I am quite staggered that, writing this in July, the total for art donations thus far has exceeded £6,600.00.
In addition, there has been some commissioned work, including a request to paint the beautiful Buttsbury Church, again, such a joy to portray. I must once again finish by thanking my donators for their amazing contributions; this really is thanks to you all. It's by far the best thing I have ever done.