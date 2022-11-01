Vintage ambition

With the aim of making buying pre-loved quality accessories a professional, rewarding experience, Bishop's Stortford's Joe McKenzie has tapped into a zeitgeist to build a multi-million pound business

It was back in 2009 that Joe McKenzie, with his father Frank, launched Xupes from the family home in Bishop’s Stortford. Selling pre-owned handbags, jewellery, accessories and watches through the online company, Joe made his first £1m profit in 2017.

Today, the company employs 58 people globally, was the subject of a recent behind-the-scenes Channel 4 documentary, and has just launched an experiential new Hertfordshire countryside development, The Barn by Chrono24.

Joe's 'bedroom business to start with' began at university. 'I was studying photography and it was the tail end of the 2008/2009 recession so there were very little jobs out there. I guess I was entrepreneurial with buying and selling things online – and I looked at opportunities to do that with watches.

'My great-grandfather was a clock maker so I’ve always been interested in engineering and the way things work and mechanical watches fascinate me.'

Applying his photography skills, he set up an eBay business in his final year of studies. 'When I graduated, I quite quickly realised that there was a burgeoning business there, so sat down with my father who was an accountant by profession, but also interested in art and design, and together we formed Xupes.

Handbags by Chanel, just one of the many high-end brands for sale - Credit: Xupes

The company ethos was formed from an earlier 'really bad shopping experience' when Joe was looking for a watch for himself. 'I went up to London, I won’t say where I went to but it was probably one of the more commonly known places to buy a pre-owned watch and it was terrible. There was zero customer service and the watch I bought was scratched, hadn’t been serviced, didn’t have any warranty and the service was basically, buy it or don’t and get lost!

'Back in 2008/2009 the buying of a pre-owned luxury watch was like entering the Wild West. There wasn’t many professional retailers, there wasn’t many people offering a service - so we set Xupes up with one mission which was to redefine that pre-owned experience on the market and try and change people’s perceptions to actually consider buying something pre-owned or vintage as a viable alternative to new.

It's a mission he has been more than successful in. Clients include collectors and sellers seeking a fair price for everything from rare Audemars Pigue watches to Tiffany, Chanel and Cartier items.

And attitudes to vintage and second-hand purchasing has undergone a transformation in the past decade, the 34-year-old, who has four children, including nine-month-old twins, says. 'Conscious shopping has become a real thing. People actually almost prefer not to buy new. There’s been an awful lot of negativity around fast fashion. You know when you buy a luxury item and a pre-owned item, like we sell, these items will generally go on for years and years - they will outlive us so if they’re well looked after and serviced and maintained.'

The Channel 4 documentary, Second Hand for 50 Grand, which returned to screens in September, and is available on catch-up, followed Joe and head of handbags, Reece Morgan as they hunted down luxury goods for their distinguished clientele across the UK. Are there any particular finds that have stuck with Joe? 'I personally love all of the watches we get with stories,' he smiles. 'There’s nothing so fun as uncovering something and bringing it to market for the first time.

'The pilot last year showed how we sold a Rolex 5513 Submariner for a family in Wales and it gave the family the opportunity to give their grandchildren deposits for their houses.' He also sold a million-Euro Paul Newman Daytona watch four years ago, which had been sat in a safety deposit box in Amsterdam for 30 years. It’s clear as we chat (Joe, just back from a family holiday, working from the gym) that watches mean more to him than just work.

Surely, he has quite a private collection? 'I did have a big collection, but I sold them all,' he confesses. 'It was to fund building a house. I love watches, so I bought what I loved and investment was always secondary, but at the end of the day the collection I had went up in value. When my wife and I decided to build our house we had the conversation, "do you need all these watches? And is it time to sell some of them?" she asked.' Joe ended up selling all of them but three. Retaining an especially precious Laurent Ferrier – bought to celebrate his eldest son’s birth.

'The irony of the situation is we built our house in 2016 and we’ve actually sold the house since and moved but if I’d held on to the watches for another three years they probably would’ve doubled in value. They were a bigger investment than the house.'

Already based at Wickham Hall in Bishop's Stortford, Xupes has invested in a large new space - The Barn by Chrono24 - as a way of 'creating community and bringing watch dealers, lovers and collectors together,' Joe says - Credit: Felix Mooneeram

So what can Xupes customers expect? 'I’ve always hated the sort of stuffy, traditional way of retailing,' Joe says. 'There’s almost nothing worse than walking into, I don’t know, a Bond Street store and feeling like you’re being judged as soon as you walk in the door.

'I think pre-owned, the whole circular economy, has a different feel to it. It is much more accessible because often items pre-owned are sold at a discount from the retailer so it’s an alternative to getting into something that otherwise might be unobtainable. 'Our least expensive products start in the hundreds, or even tens of pounds even for some of our accessories, and they go up to millions, so we’ve got something for everyone.'

The Barn by Chrono24 is a new client experience space at Wickham Hall in Bishop's Stortford built upon the Xupes customer focus in the pre-owned market. The barn features high-tech workshops and a 'trading floor', as well as a bar, lounge and rooms furnished by Soho Home. There is more than 12,000 sq ft of space featuring themed rooms for clients included a vault and library as well as internal and external spaces for events. xupes.com











