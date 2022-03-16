Meet Zoe Prest - the new generation of Cheshire shepherds

Zoe Prest is a thoroughly modern farm manager who hopes more young women will flock to the job

Shepherdess Zoe Prest from Disley is one of a new breed changing the narrative on what it means to be a young female working in agriculture.

Zoe Prest with her flock - Credit: Tine Johnson

Zoe's official title at Partridge Nest Farm in Newcastle-under-Lyme, which breeds pedigree Texel sheep, is farm manager, although her work with sheep lends itself to the title shepherdess.

‘I don’t think being a woman in farm management is as difficult now as it used to be; it’s only difficult if you think it is,’ Zoe, aged 26, says. ‘I’m not saying it’s always easy, especially when it comes to dealing with the older generations who frowned upon that woman worked, let alone worked on the farm.

'However, recently, it’s become more widely recognised that women and men are equal in farming and there have been lots of amazing publicity for females in agriculture.’

Zoe has a kindred spirit in Amanda Owen – aka the Yorkshire Shepherdess – hill farmer, writer, photographer, public speaker, mother of nine and the face of Channel 5's Our Yorkshire Farm – and like Amanda, Zoe is keen to encourage more women to join the agricultural field and not let old stereotypes put them off.

‘I tell them to go for it. Working with animals is challenging but so rewarding,’ she says. ‘Women should never be too afraid or ashamed to ask for help. It's better to ask than get hurt or put your or an animal's life at risk.’

Zoe wasn't brought up on a farm: 'My parents are both from Manchester, and I grew up in Cheadle Hulme. My mother was eager to find me a hobby as a child, so took me to the local riding school, and it all grew from there,’ she says.

‘From the age of 14 to 18, I worked with horses on a livery yard in Woodford (near Stockport); I then managed a point-to-point and hunting yard. It was there I learned how to lamb a sheep and general shepherding duties, as the family I worked for had 500 breeding sheep. I enjoyed it so much, I took up some relief milking at another local farm. I swapped the saddle for sheep and haven’t looked back since.’

'I first got into sheep working for the Garton family at Over Alderley near Macclesfield when I went there to look after their hunt horses and point-to-pointers. They had a flock of 500 commercial ewes. When it was off point-to-point season I looked after the sheep and learned how to lamb and after really enjoying working with the sheep I wanted to spend less time in the saddle and more time with the sheep.

'I then set up my own business offering relief services to farmers dairy, beef and sheep. I started working for Eamonn Vaughan at the Partridge Nest Flock, taking care of his pedigree Texel flock daily, from feeding them and trimming their feet to washing and blow-drying them and dipping their fleeces ready for the international pedigree Texel sales.

Zoe tends her flock - Credit: Tine Johnson

'The sheep side of work became very busy after I went lambing for four weeks in 2020 for Paul Slater at the Whiteley Hey Flock in Adlington, who is known throughout the country for selling high-end Texel, Beltex and Charolais breeding tups, as well as quality breeding females.

'When my four weeks of lambing came to an end the Slater family offered me regular work and this is when my diary became purely shepherding, between the Whiteley Hey and Partridge Nest flocks.

One of the things Zoe loves most about her job is how every day is different. ‘When you work with animals, you can try to keep everything routine, but you soon realise not everything will go to plan, so you just have to go with it.’

'My first job when I arrive on the farm is to feed the calves. Seeing their little faces is such a nice way to start the day. Then I feed and check on any other animals indoors, and then it’s time to clean all the kennels and feed the working dogs.

'Next job is to make my way around all the stock out at grass, which is quite time-consuming as we graze land from Prestbury to Congleton, all the way to North Staffordshire, and I deal with any problems I find in my path.’

‘My afternoons consist of routine work with the animals. That could be anything from foot pairing, worming, or weighing. If we’re up to date on this, I spend a couple of hours training the young sheepdogs or fine-tuning the older ones. I’ll head in the office later in the afternoon to make sure all paperwork is up to date and take a stock check on feeds and bedding.

'The last job is to make my way around the animals again for evening checks. It can be hectic and a lot of hard work, but I love what I do. I’ve always loved being in the outdoors. My head and heart have always been with animals.’

And Zoe hasn’t finished learning. ‘I am very keen on self-progression, so I try to attend as many courses and seminars as I can. I recently passed my approved courses in artificially inseminating cattle and calf management. I take as many opportunities as I can as there is always progression to be made, no matter what work you do.'

Zoe Prest's faithful sheepdogs, Joe, Gin, Storm and Fern - Credit: Tine Johnson

Though Zoe works with sheep and cows, her true love for the job is the dogs that join her in the fields every day and she now has four of her own: Joe, Gin, Storm and Fern.

‘Not many people get to take their dogs to work every day, and I am so grateful I can work with my best friends every day,’ she says. ‘I got my first sheepdog, Joe, just as the first lockdown happened. I bought Joe from the best – the international and British champion sheepdog trialist Kevin Evans. I met him two days later and from that day, we haven’t looked back. He ignited my passion for working dogs.

'Never having worked a dog before I was a little fish in a big pond and I was totally out of my depth with him but we bonded and slowly learned how each other works.

'If I sent him the wrong way he’d ignore me and go the right way He was such a schoolmaster. I went to trainer James Gilman at Bosley for lessons, which really helped. I remember him passing me a whistle and telling me it would help while working Joe at a long distance. It took me a few weeks to even get a noise out of it; I would even practise my whistling while washing the pots.

'Then everything started to come together and since then my love for working dogs has kept growing.'

Zoe says the hardest part is switching off from the job: 'Your mind is always thinking of what needs to be done, or what could go wrong. Bringing new animals to life means there’s always an element of death with the job. That can be very difficult, but it also shows just how much you care about the work you’re doing.’



And because she is a thoroughly modern shepherdess, the Cheshire shepherdess has this advice for other women thinking of a career in agriculture: ‘Use social media as a platform to engage and network with other like-minded women as the industry can be quite lonely at times. I’ve made friends online that I could ring at 2am after a difficult lambing for a discussion and advice.'

Zoe with her sheepdog Joe - Credit: Tine Johnson



