﻿Professional pantomime producer Suzie Lowe and doyenne of village pantos Val Smith talk to panto writer Lynne Mortimer about why this traditional festive theatrical event is such great family entertainment

Pantomime is alive and well and bringing generations together all over the country - and it's flourishing here in Suffolk. It is, debatably, the most immersive, interactive theatrical experience of them all, and Suzie Lowe, professional actor, dancer, singer, drama teacher and theatrical agent, who brings us the annual panto at Felixstowe’s Spa Pavilion, and Val Smith, who, as mum, gran and great gran has been involved with Bucklesham Players pantomimes since 1971, won’t disagree.

Suzie proudly carries on the inheritance of her father, Dennis Lowe, who began producing musical theatre and panto at the Spa in 1965. Meanwhile, Val bursts with pride when she talks about her grand-daughters, Harriet and Ellena Bacon who have graduated from Bucklesham village pantos to stardom in a professional Christmas production of The Wizard of Oz at the Shaw Theatre, in London. Harriet is the Wicked Witch of the West while Ellena takes on the iconic role of Dorothy.

Suzie Lowe's Jack and the Beanstalk at Felixstowe Spa Pavilion. - Credit: Matt Mayerick

Suzie Lowe carries on the tradition of panto at Felixstowe Spa Pavilion started by her father, Dennis Lowe, in 1965. - Credit: Simon Mayhew

This year, as for the last 50 years, Bucklesham’s Val is preparing for the festive fun of panto, and Suzie has taken up her father’s mantle at the Spa. Battling through the pandemic, determined to put on a show, Suzie managed just three performances of her Cinderella in 2020 before lockdown put paid to the run. This year, she is staging her professional production of Cinderella again, full of optimism and enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, six miles away in Bucklesham, the Players are rehearsing Dick Whittington. Val, whose first role was the princess in Aladdin in January 1971, is now making costumes for the show – just as her own mum once did. Val has two daughters, Wendy and Linda, whose first appearances were as panto babes. Wendy’s grandchildren are now panto babes while Linda’s daughter, Harriet, is this year choreographing the children.

Suzie and Val concur that, for them, panto is about family. For Suzie it is carrying on the tradition begun by her dad, the late Dennis Lowe, who was, for many years Felixstowe’s Mr Entertainment, producing, directing and appearing in shows as well as writing and directing the annual pantos. His wife, Suzie’s mum Sylvia, is also a panto stalwart. I tell Suzie that I remember seeing them and particularly recall the exodus of children from the auditorium to the toilets during the love duet. “Yes,” says Suzie, laughing. “My dad told me he put those love duets in deliberately to give the boys and girls an opportunity to go to the loo!”

Dennis Lowe making costumes for one of his company's shows at the Spa Pavilion. - Credit: Archant

Suzie Lowe (second left) in a dance line-up at the Spa Pavilion. - Credit: Courtesy Suzie Lowe

Val and I reminisce about the Bucklesham pantos of yore. I used to appear in them and was co-writer with original scriptwriter (my husband) James Hayward. There has been a new village hall built since then but in the 70s, anyone who exited stage right was trapped there until the curtains closed. In one famous incident, the wicked wolf in Red Riding Hood fell off the stage into the inaccessible corner and we couldn’t find out how he was until the interval.

What Suzie, Val and I also have in common is that we love traditional panto. We treasure the plot devices such as slapstick and “behind you!”; the original names derived from international folk tales and fairy stories; the joy of the music-and-dance-laden, romantic, good-defeats-evil, rags-to-riches comedies. Suzie reflects on a discussion she recently had with a fellow panto producer about using the name Abanazar for the evil wizard in Aladdin. There were, she said, concerns that it might be culturally offensive.

“It blew my mind. I understand fears about hurting someone’s feelings. It’s a bit controversial but I feel it has gone to such extremes… it may have gone too far. A lot of them have lost the tradition of commedia dell’arte. That beautiful simplicity has been lost. I like to stick to that tradition.” As for the big professional productions with their 'A-list to Z-list celebrity performers', that is not the Suzie Lowe approach. “I have tried to keep my dad’s name alive. (If he were here today) he would have had his say but having that magical feel is super-super important. It’s about engaging children.

“They should be free to holler and shout and scream. It’s about having the connection with the audience and having fun. I had the most brilliant teacher in my dad and even now, when I am directing, I think ‘What would dad do?’” Like mother, like daughter - already on stage is Suzie’s daughter, four-year-old Mila. “She’s a mini-me,” says Suzie with a grin.

Val Smith sewing costumes for Bucklesham Players' panto. - Credit: Lynne Mortimer

Bucklesham Players in rehearsal for their panto, Ali Baba & the 40 Thieves in 2008. Peter Mornard as the Dame and Ali Baba is played by Andrew Bacon, Val Smith's son-in-law. - Credit: Wendy Turner

Down the road in Bucklesham, the first pantomime, which emanated from the village’s Women’s Institute in 1969, was Cinderella – it is the only one Val Smith has missed. Since then, as well as helping to launch professional careers, The Bucklesham Players group has embraced its community for more than 50 years.

Val, widowed in 2002, was a mum of three when she first ventured on stage as the principal girl in 1971 and today she and her family are still there - her son-in-law, Andrew Bacon, “always does the dame or the village idiot” - and there are other long-time performers who keep the Bucklesham tradition alive.

Bucklesham Players' Val Smith as the Princess Balroubadour and writer James Hayward, as Aladdin in 1971. - Credit: Ipswich Evening Star

Linda Smith (now Bacon) as the cat in Bucklesham Players' Little Red Riding Hood. - Credit: Ipswich Evening Star

Moreover the panto effect is known to spread – as Val’s granddaughter Harriet has also appeared at the Spa as Cinderella and at the Ipswich Regent as Snow White. Original panto writer James Hayward has also provided scripts for many local groups. “People come and go but we are a family group and family is our great strength,” says Val, surrounded by feathers and ribbon, hats and fabric for the costumes she's making. A now-retired churchwarden for several decades, she is also preparing desserts for 32 people at a church lunch.

It just goes to show that, whether it is on the professional stage or a village hall, pantomime is much loved, alive and well - just waiting for us all to join in. Oh, yes it is!



Suzie Lowe’s Cinderella is at the Spa Pavilion, Felixstowe, from December 17 to January 2. The Bucklesham Players perform Dick Whittington at Bucklesham Village Hall on January 20, 21 and 22.





