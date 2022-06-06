A look ahead the 2022 Bramham International Horse Trials

The warmer weather heralds the arrival of Yorkshire’s largest equestrian event, the Bramham International Horse Trials

Eventing enthusiasts are celebrating the arrival of the Bramham International Horse Trials, running June 9-12, and back after missing for two years due to Covid. Expect a four-day celebration of topflight equine action, family fun, retail therapy, amazing food and adventure for all.

Eventing is the triathlon of the equine world - the skill of dressage, excitement of cross country and ability of show jumping combined for the ultimate test of courage, skill and ability of horse and rider.

The feature section is the CCI4*-L where the leading combinations will be hoping to secure their share of the £18,500 prize pot while the British Horse Feeds CCI4*u25 - L is a discovery ground for future Olympians. The Land Rover CCI4*-S is a favourite with riders and the crowd, too. Bramham is also playing host to the inaugural NAF Five Star BE80 Championship for grassroots riders – an exciting new addition.

Former Olympian Ian Stark is in charge of designing the feature cross-country courses, whilst David Evans is the genius behind building the fences, returning to Bramham after being on duty at the Tokyo Olympics. There are some exciting changes in the planning with the route taking in a new area of woodland and new fences.

Bramham really has something for everyone and as well as the eventing action, there are top-flight British Showjumping classes where you can watch some great names in action, para showjumping, show hunters, Dubarry Young Event Horse qualifiers, young stock showing and Pony Club mounted games and showjumping – the two rings in the trade stand area are never empty! As well as the exciting climax to the two CCI4*L competitions on Sunday, the Saracen Horse Feeds Arena Eventing gives amateur riders the chance to compete on Bramham’s hallowed turf.

The 140-strong trade stand village is a shopper’s delight – from the equestrian diva to country charm or city chic – there’s something for everyone. Our 2022 charity New Beginnings will be on hand to raise vital funds for their work in turning horses from racers to all-rounders as well as educate visitors about their rewarding work.

For more information, and to buy tickets, visit bramham-horse.co.uk





Kitty King riding VENDREDI BIATS takes the lead in the CCI-L4* - Credit: Kit Houghton

Gemma Tattersall riding QUICKLOOK V , winner of the CCI-S4* - Credit: Kit Houghton

Selina Milnes riding IRON IV 3rd in the CCI-L4* at Bramham 2019 - Credit: Kit Houghton



