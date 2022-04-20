It’s back... the all-singing, all-dancing Cheltenham Jazz Festival!

Cheltenham Jazz Festival is not only back singing, dancing, improvising and riffing from the rooftops; it has extra-special reason to celebrate – this year is its 25th edition

Cheltenham Jazz Festival: Wednesday, April 27-Monday, May 2

Eclectic audiences can choose from world premieres, collaborative firsts, master-classes, family-friendly jazz, innovative blow-your-mind experimental music, free events, large-scale concerts and intimate club shows at this year's Cheltenham Jazz Festival.

David Gaydon is head of programming: the man charged with injecting that extra festival buzz.

BBC Radio 2 will record Sunday Night is Music Night at the 2022 Cheltenham Jazz Festival - Credit: Graham Joy Photography

David, which of this year’s 25th celebration events are must-see? (Apart from all of them, of course.)

There are so many great names! One really big moment has got to be on the Thursday night [April 28], when BBC Radio 2 will record Sunday Night is Music Night with the Guy Barker Big Band and the BBC Concert Orchestra. We’ve commissioned Guy – who has a long association with the festival – to write a work that reflects our 25 years. It’s going to be fresh off Guy’s pen when it’s performed… Maybe I should wait for the big night to hear it – but I don’t think I’ll be able to resist popping into a rehearsal.

Dave Gaydon - Credit: Dave Gaydon

The wonderful Gregory Porter will be back…

We’re very lucky to have him as our artistic curator. He first played in 2013 and has been back most years since: still describes us as his favourite festival. Jamie Cullum is also a big supporter. His first performance here was 2003 when he was virtually unknown. He played the Daffodil to a handful of people – and he’s now selling out huge venues all over the world! At Jamie’s show on the Monday - the closing night - Gregory will be joining him on stage. That will be a great moment.

Electric Lady Big Band - Credit: John Seaman Photography

Many of us are keen to branch out after two years of lockdown – and the festival’s a fab opportunity. So, say we’re new to jazz and slightly unsure of what to see…

A great intro would be Kansas Smitty’s [Friday, April 29]. They’re a relatively young band but their repertoire comprises a lot of jazz standards, and they do their own take. You’ll get all those key elements: big tunes; improvisation; to-ing and fro-ing between different instruments. A really good intro to jazz. I’d also recommend the Electric Lady Big Band [Sunday, May 1; sponsored by Cotswold Life], drawn from players around the country and run by Denny Ilett. He’s a brilliant guitar player, who has done big band arrangements of the classic Jimi Hendrix album Electric Ladyland. Really fun, uplifting and powerful.

Win two tickets to see the Electric Lady Big Band Cotswold Life is offering a pair of tickets to see the Electric Lady Big Band at the Cheltenham Jazz Festival.

Gary Bartz with Maisha - Credit: nightdreamer.co.uk

There are some great collaborations. Which is especially going to blow our socks off?

Gary Bartz, who’s played with the likes of Miles Davis, Charles Mingus, Max Roach, was a luminary of the fusion movement through the 70s. He’s performing with a young band called Maisha, who are a bit more experimental. Seeing those two elements together is going to be exciting.

Faye MacCalman’s Invisible, Real is a brand-new installation. Tell us more.

Faye is a great saxophone player, who has created a wonderful audio-visual installation, which will take place in an empty shop on Cheltenham Promenade all day Saturday and Sunday. It’s free, and you can just wander in to see these beautiful visuals, which intertwine with recordings of people talking about their mental health. Three times a day, Faye will become part of that performance. It will be very reflective, and people can stay for as long or as little as they want.

Adeline - Credit: Shervin Lainez

Who’s on your watch-list of future greats?

We always like to give opportunity to new, up-and-coming artists. In the Big Top [Sunday, May 1], we’ve got Adeline, an amazing American singer/bass player. On a double bill with her is Lola Young, who’s in that same vein of neo-soul, both with incredible voices. Over on the arena [also May 1], we have Elles Bailey – a crazy powerful voice with an incredibly talented backing band.

Kansas Smitty’s - Credit: kansassmittys.com

You do lots with schools throughout the year; you also have a dedicated family tent at the festival.

There’s always an interesting mix. This year, vocalist Holly Thomas particularly aims her show at babies and toddlers. The saxophonist Alex Woods is playing to children aged four years-plus. And then Grace Savage, a brilliant beatboxer, will appeal to slightly older kids. Family shows tend to be half-workshop, half-concert; always really good fun. The above are all weekend events; on the Monday, YolandDa’s Band Jam has been dubbed Jools Holland for kids!

Jamie Cullum - Credit: Ed Cooke

Tell us about your own musicianship.

When I was studying, I was involved in seven different bands at the same time. I spent more time playing than working for my music degree! That’s where I cut my teeth: learning how to play jazz; to appreciate jazz; learning songs from the great American songbook; improvising; understanding the idea of jumping in and being able to play with other people. My main instrument is piano, but I play most things you can hit or strum!

For a full programme, visit cheltenhamfestivals.com