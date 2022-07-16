A look ahead to the 2022 Chorley Flower Show

Greg Anderton with some of the plants he is growing for the Lancashire Life garden - Credit: Kirsty Thompson

The plants that will bring our Chorley Flower Show Garden to life are growing well

Come and join us this month at the Chorley Flower Show, and visit the garden we are creating to celebrate our 75th anniversary.

The increasingly popular event runs from July 29-31 in the grounds of Astley Hall. And once the show closes, our garden will be moved to a permanent location in the grounds of the hall.

Since it was launched in 2015, Chorley Flower Show has grown to become a three-day event which attracts thousands of visitors to the grounds of Astley Hall. This year’s event will feature professional exhibitors, displays by local and national societies, a gardening theatre with demonstrations by experts and a range of traders.

During the show, the Lancashire Life garden, which also celebrates the centenary of Chorley Council’s ownership of Astley Hall, will occupy a prime site in front of the hall and will depict three distinct areas of the Lancashire countryside: moorland, woodland and coast.

The design for our garden at the 2022 Chorley Flower Festival - Credit: Greg Anderton/Leafy Lytham

The three areas will be linked by a stream and visitors will be able to explore the garden on an accessible path and to rest on a bench in the woodland area. A beautiful stone circle with a red rose carved in its centre will stand at heart of our garden.

The stone was quarried at Brinscall by Armstrongs and Burnley-based artist Clare Bigger is creating a special sculpture of lapwings in flight which will stand in the coastal area of our garden.

Each part of the garden will be planted with flowers, grasses, trees and ferns found in those regions of Lancashire and many of those are now being grown by our garden designer Greg Anderton.

Greg's poly tunnel is now home to about a tenth of the plants that will feature in our garden - Credit: Kirsty Thompson

‘My initial idea was to grow all the plants but I realised that I’ve never done anything on this scale and that I needed some help so I went to some friends in the industry and they have grown all sorts of things. Grasses, ferns, flowers and trees will be coming from artisan growers all over the country and there are some international growers contributing plants, too.

‘There will also be other things that I’ll see or find out about between now and when we start planting that I’ll add to the garden.’

Greg, who runs the Garden Hub plant centre at Lytham Hall alongside his garden design business, grows plants and prepares hanging baskets, tubs and displays in a poly tunnel he built himself, despite claiming an almost total lack of DIY skills.

'Not long ago I struggled to put a flat-pack chair together, so I was proud of myself for building this,’ he said. The tunnel is currently home to about a tenth of the plants that will feature in our garden, as well as a duck who has built a nest in an old hanging basket on the floor in one corner. Greg has named her Hilary.

Hilary the duck who has moved into Greg's poly tunnel - Credit: Kirsty Thompson

‘In the moorland area we’ll have a range of grasses that depict the essence of those areas, with different textures,’ Greg added. ‘When you look at the Lancashire moorlands, they can look quite bleak, but they are home to so many beautiful little flowers and grasses and that’s what we’re trying to recreate by planting heathers, daisies and cornflowers.

‘In the woodland area we’ll have trees grown by Barcham Trees who supply trees to the Prince of Wales. The garden will feature traditional trees found in Lancashire woodlands such as alders, birch, beech and hornbeam and the underplanting will be a very beautiful woodland garden with ferns, foxgloves, hostas, primula and dicentra. And the coastal part of our garden will have verbena, salvia, agapanthus, geraniums.’

As well as being an added attraction for visitors to the Chorley Flower Show, the Lancashire Life garden should provide inspiration for gardens and gardeners around the county.

Foxgloves will form part of the planting scheme in the woodland area of our garden - Credit: Kirsty Thompson

‘I want to show how plants can thrive in a shady garden, or in those areas of the garden that people find difficult,’ Greg said. ‘Part of the idea of the garden is to give people ideas for their own gardens, whichever part of the county they are in and whatever style of garden they have.

‘I want to show what people can plant and what will thrive in gardens around Lancashire, it’s a matter of getting the right plants in the right places. We want the garden to do that, and to capture the essence of the Lancashire countryside.’

For more about Greg, go to leafylytham.co.uk and for Chorley Flower Show tickets, visit chorleyflowershow.com/tickets-2022