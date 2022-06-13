A look ahead to the 2022 Foodies Festival at Tatton Park

Tatton Park is the bucolic setting for the return of the Foodies Festival. Our food writer Helen Warwick looks at what's on the menu and talks to two of the chefs who will be showing their skills

Foodies Festival at Tatton Park (July 8-10) is the Cheshire offshoot of the nationwide shindig, combining hours of cooking masterclasses and demos with top chefs drawn from across the UK, against a soundtrack of irresistibly catchy live music.

An impressive roll-call of MasterChef champions (Daniel Lee, Tom Rhodes), stars of the Great British Bake Off (Freya Cox and Lizzie Acker) and award-winning chefs (Caroline Martins, Adam Reid, Aiden Byrne) will be turning up in the pop-up theatres where you can catch them showing off their culinary wizardry as they craft their signature recipes.

With your appetite well and truly whet, make a beeline for Street Food Avenue to pick up lunch and discover artisan producers in the artisan producers' market and pop into the drinks theatre, where experts will talk you through the best wine, beers and champagnes to get your hands on.

If you’re bringing your entire clan, sign the little ones up to the kids’ cookery school and let them beaver around the funfair, sand art and toy stalls. And if you’re still peckish, you’ll find a smorgasbord of dishes to pick up in the feasting tent and throughout the grounds. Trust us – no one will be going home hungry.

But it’s not just cooking and all-round eating on the agenda. The team behind it has also curated a line-up of legendary '90s acts to belt out chart-toppers: Natalie Imbruglia, Gabrielle, Toploader, East 17, Lee Ryan and Simon Webbe from Blue, S Club Allstars, Five and Sophie Ellis-Bextor will all be performing on the Musicians Against Homelessness stage before bopping guests, with tickets raising money for UK-wide homeless charity, Crisis.

The event

Where: Tatton Park, Rostherne Gate, Ashley Road, Knutsford WA16 6SG

When: July 8-10

How much: Early Bird Adult Day ticket: £19 (on the door: £25)

Weekend ticket: £38 (on the door: £47)

Children aged 12 and under: £3

*Entry to all theatres is included in the ticket price

Tickets: foodiesfestival.com and 0844 9951111