All you need to know about the 2022 Great Yorkshire Show

Make sure to catch the crowning of the supreme beef champion at this year's show - Credit: GYS

The Great Yorkshire Show is back for its 163rd year and it's a fabulous four-day affair. We check out the 'must-sees' at this year's show





Soprano Lizzie Jones will be providing daily entertainment - Credit: IMAGENORTH

Returning to the Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate for a whopping four days from July 12-15, the Great Yorkshire Show is the country's premier agricultural event of the year.

Organised by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society (YAS) the show will get a royal seal of approval with Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal a special guest. The Princess Royal has visited the show a number of times, most recently in 2014 and in 2018.

As Patron of the Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society and of the Shorthorn Society of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland, The Princess Royal will attend the Bicentenary Celebration at the Great Yorkshire Show on Tuesday 12 July for the celebration day of the breed with a celebration parade in the Show rings, awards, and special presentations.

This year's show sees some old favourites return such as the ever-popular cattle competitions and beloved breed shows, as well as new attractions to enjoy. For the first time ever, there will be sheep dog trials twice a day finishing with a championship on the Friday, while the equine section welcomes new showjumping classes.

The event will also host national breed shows this year with the debut of the Dorset Horn & Poll Dorset Sheep National Show and Valais Blacknose Sheep Society breed shows. As well as every agricultural breed you could possibly think of, there'll be plenty of other countryside critters to make acquaintance with from rabbits to gundogs.

This year welcomes the exciting new addition of the GYS Stage, located in the former fashion show building, where big-name farming stars can be found chatting away to Christine Talbot. There's even the opportunity to ask them some of your own questions in the meet and greet zone afterwards.

Get hands-on yourself over in the forestry section with a spot of woodcraft. Personally, we love the sound of the Cheese and Dairy show and are secretly hoping we're asked to judge! Stay well fuelled throughout the show with a variety of restaurants, food courts and bars to keep you going all day long. And make sure you don't go home without swinging by the Floral Marquee or shopping areas first to seek out something lovely.

YAS has decided to keep numbers limited each day, with tickets being sold in advance only and can be purchased at greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/ticket-information

Adult £29, Children (5-18) £13, Family (2 adults and up to 3 children) £75, YAS member and children under 5 go free





MasterChef 2022 winner Eddie Scott - Credit: GYS

In the foodie corner

Foodies should make their way to the Food Hall where they’re in for a fabulous spread this year. Winner of MasterChef 2022 Eddie Scott and Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen line up with a host of well-known regional chefs to cook up some of the finest local produce.

Hosted by Steph Moon, The Great Yorkshire Food Theatre will see more than 20 chefs take to the stage for some fantastic food demonstrations. Callum Bowmer of Horton and Shaun Rankin of Grantley Hall are just some of the amazing chefs displaying their skills. Expect delights from traditional dishes of slow-roasted beef to exotic offerings such as steamed rhubarb muthiya.

Highlights include:

On Tuesday, MasterChef winner Eddie Scott will be taking to the stage on Tuesday to showcase the unique flavours he creates using his Punjabi heritage mixed with his love of French cuisine.

On Friday, Shepherdess Amanda Owen will be testing out her culinary skills with traditional Yorkshire fares he serves up on the farm.

The Game Cookery Theatre showcases the amazing array of Yorkshire game, as chef consultant Steph Moon joins forces with grouse expert John Cavana to create grouse nuggets, along with some grouse black pudding.

Year 8 students from St Aidan’s High School in Harrogate won the opportunity to cook at the show and will be producing their own game pizzas – watch this space!

As well as cookery demonstrations in the two food theatres, there'll be a Cheese and Dairy Show every day, including a cheese auction at 3pm on Thursday. While kids can learn how to make their own Sausage Rolls over in the Discovery Zone. If all this has left you feeling rather peckish, you'll be pleased to know there's a huge variety of restaurants, cafes, food courts and even a gin bar offering a wide selection of food and drink to enjoy.





Fun for the family

Discovery Zone

Expect lots of fun and learning for everyone in this dedicated family area. Learn all about food, farming and the countryside through exciting experiences. Meet newly hatched chicks, have your face painted or seek out fairies in the flower garden.

The Sheep Show

This one is bound to give the whole family the giggles as dancing sheep take to the stage in this humorous and educational show, featuring four daily performances.

Military Village

This action-packed area is sure to delight with an assault course, climbing wall, plenty of armoured vehicles and even a shooting range.

Ride the wheel

Hop onboard the Big Wheel for a fun ride taking in panoramic views of the Showground and beyond.

See a show

Watch animals do amazing things at the VetSpec Country Pursuits Area with gundog demonstrations, falconry displays and much more.





Christine Talbot will be hosting the GYS stage - Credit: Northern Image

GYS Stage

Hosted by Yorkshire's beloved Christine Talbot, and sponsored by Daniel Thwaites, the GYS Stage is set to host a well-known farming celebrity each day, followed by a meet and greet with audience members afterwards. Here's who Christine will be speaking to each day -

Adam Henson - Tuesday, July 12

As one of the most well-known farmers in the UK, you may have seen Adam in his own segment on Countryfile. Here he will be taking to the stage to talk all about his two biggest passions - farming and conservation.

JB Gill - Wednesday, July 13

This former JLS boyband member now runs an 11-acre smallholding in Kent and will share his experiences of producing award-winning KellyBronze turkeys and free-range Tamworth pork, along with the harsh realities of farming.

Matt Baker MBE - Thursday, July 14

With an impressive accolade of television shows under his belt such as Countryfile, One Man and His Dog, Animal Rescue Squad, Secret Britain, Big Blue Live and Our Farm in the Dales, the tv presenter is bound to have some great stories up his sleeves.

Amanda Owen - Friday, July 15

The Yorkshire Shepherdess is bound to have some interesting tales from running her 2,000 acre farm at Ravenseat, one of the highest and most remote hill farms in England, where she lives with her husband Clive, nine children and 1,000 sheep, 40 cows, six dogs and four ponies.

Peter Wright - Tuesday, July 12 - Friday, July 15

Join the nation's favourite vet as he talks about his time on the extremely popular Yorkshire Vet series. He'll be taking to the stage each day and is bound to share some stories of his experiences doing Springtime on the Farm, Our Great Yorkshire Life and Today at the Great Yorkshire Show.

for the first year the sheepdog trials will be taking place at the Great Yorkshire Show - Credit: Shutterstock

HRH Princess Anne will be visiting the Great Yorkshire Show this year - Credit: GYS

10 don't miss treats of the whole event

Sweet sounds - listen to Lizzie Jones, an amazing soprano from Halifax light up the Main Ring with her stunning voice every day. In a nod to the Jubilee, this will culminate in the singing of the National Anthem at the end of the show on Friday.

Sheep Dog Trials - for the very first time at the show, the Sheep Dog Trials will be taking place twice a day in the Main Ring. With competitors from all four of the UK's nations, it's bound to be a thrilling watch.

A Royal visit - Catch a glimpse of the Princess Royal as she visits the show on Tuesday. As the Patron of the Shorthorn Societies, she'll be there for the Beef Shorthorn National Show and classes.

Go off-road - jump into a Land Rover and be taken for a thrilling ride as you're taken for a spin on a specially made off-road track.

The winner is crowned - the most important part of the show for many is the Crowning of the Supreme Champion in the cattle, pigs and sheep divisions on Thursday. One not to be missed.

See the showjumping - the famous Cock o'The North showjumping is a prestigious affair taking place on Thursday in the Main Ring.

Busy bees - immerse yourself in the fascinating world of bees by taking a look inside a hive or sampling the amazing range of products they can produce - from wax to wine.

Visit The Forge - a unique experience you won't forget where sparks fly and fires roar as farriers go head to head in the traditional art of shoemaking.

Green fingers - pick up some useful gardening tips at the Gardening Roadshow with daily speakers from the gardening world.

Sheep shearing - be fascinated by the art of shearing and wool wrapping with demonstrations taking place daily.

and one last thing - make sure you pop by to see us in our Yorkshire Life tent!







