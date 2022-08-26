A look ahead to the 2022 Lancashire Game and Country Festival

The Lancashire Game and Country Festival at Scorton can help you reconnect with nature, and boost your health

A study by scientists at Exeter University claims that a minimum of 120 minutes a week of “recreational nature contact” is vital for good health and well-being so the question is, are you getting yours?

Especially since the pandemic, there has been an explosion of research linking exposure to nature to better physical and mental health. There is now a wealth of solid evidence highlighting how time outdoors in a green environment can improve sleep, reduce stress, increase happiness and reduce negative emotions such as anxiety and depression.

In Lancashire, Scorton’s Whittingham family has been doing its best to encourage us to make the most of all that the countryside has to offer through its annual Lancashire Game and Country Festival, which will again take place at the family farm over the weekend of September 10-11.

Have a go at clay pigeon shooting - Credit: Lancashire Game and Country Festival

Elder son Craig, who also works as a Preston solicitor, has been helping dad Paul transform 30 acres of land into the festival’s showground, complete with a show ring, VIP marquee, food theatre, shopping village and exhibition areas. Craig said: ‘Our family association with the land goes back generations.

‘We are passionate about preserving the countryside and its traditions against a tide of creeping urbanisation and see the festival as a means of highlighting the importance of country life to us all as something to be both enjoyed and respected.’

Clothing on sale at a previous festival - Credit: Lancashire Game and Country Festival

Craig added: ‘The countryside is where our food comes from. It can be a sanctuary where we make our peace with the world on an afternoon fishing. It can bring us so much which is why the festival is such an eclectic mix of activity.

‘A connection with the countryside has also been shown to make people adopt more positive environmental behaviours – become greener – which is so important to Lancashire’s future.’

Cookery demonstrations will take place in the food theatre - Credit: Lancashire Game and Country Festival

Are you game?

Anyone needing inspiration to fill their 120 minutes of weekly “recreational nature contact” need look no further than the Lancashire Game and Country Festival.

Local experts in fly fishing, clay pigeon shooting, horse riding and training your dog to actually do what you tell it to do are all among the exhibitors. A collective of crafters will showcase the likes of metal forging, netmaking and other fulfilling hobby skills, plus there’s a food theatre with demonstrations of how to make the best of local produce.

In the main show ring, there will be scurries and dog agility competitions, horse classes and just for fun ferret, duck herding and birds of prey demonstrations.

Craig said: ‘There’s a team of about 30 of us working on getting everything ready for visitors to enjoy. We try and make sure there’s something for everyone with a fair for little children, lots of good food and drink and lots of opportunity for people to have a go at various sports and crafts as well as sit back and enjoy some fun family entertainment.’

The gun dog scurry is always a popular event - Credit: Lancashire Game and Country Festival

Visiting the Lancashire Game and Country Festival

Tickets for the Lancashire Game and Country Festival come with free parking. They are priced at £12 for adults and £8 for 10-16-year-olds with under-10s free. They are available at the gate or in advance at lancashiregamefestival.co.uk.

There is also a VIP ticket, which includes a drinks reception, gourmet lunch and access to an exclusive marquee by the main show ring at £50 per person.

The showground is at Woodacre Lodge Farm in Gubberford Lane, Scorton, which is signed from the A6. Dogs on leads are welcome.