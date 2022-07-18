A look ahead to the 2022 RHS Flower Show at Tatton Park

2021: The Bee Happy Garden designed by Denise Reddin and built by Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd, one of the BBC Local Radio City Gardens. Featuring bee motifs and bee-friendly planting - Credit: Alison Moore

Our gardens expert roots out the best way to get the most out of this summer's RHS Flower Show at Tatton Park

Say it loud: The RHS Flower Show is back at Tatton Park - Credit: RHS/Tim Sandall

Who’s looking forward to RHS Tatton? Our very own Cheshire flower show returns to Tatton Park between July 20 to 24, and it promises to be packed with colourful gardens, fabulous shopping opportunities and fun for all the family.

I’ve been going to RHS Tatton since the first show back in 1999, and naturally, the highlight for me is always the gardens and the Floral Marquee (where one or two purchases just might have been made over the years). Mostly I’ve been a visitor, usually with a camera in hand, but it was great fun one year to help out on one of the Back to Back Gardens, for which Tatton is renowned.

Tatton is unique among the RHS shows for showcasing the best young talent in the Garden Design business, and this year there are five contenders battling it out for the coveted title of Young Designer of the Year.

On Tropic, celebrating the sub-tropical gardens found in Cornwall. Designed by Freddie Strickland and built by Matt James. The 2021 Gold Medal winner, Best RHS Young Designer and Best Construction Award - Credit: Alison Moore

Lex Falleyn, show manager for RHS Tatton says: 'We are really excited to see the ideas of these five young designers come to life at RHS Tatton this year. It’s impressive to see how they have used the garden designs to highlight global issues affecting people and the planet. We hope they inspire the next generation of gardeners to come and see the show and to try horticulture as a hobby or a future career.'

2021 Garden with a View, designed and built by Pip Probert and Outer Spaces. Gorgeous planting and beautiful screens from Screen with Envy - Credit: Alison Moore

RHS Tatton is a great source of inspiration for amateur and professional gardeners alike, and I’m always excited to check out the planting combinations on the show gardens. A designer whose garden I always make a bee-line for is Pip Probert who has been exhibiting at Tatton since 2005. Her planting combinations are always stunning and every year she manages to come up with something different to wow the visitors.

This year the theme will be based around working from home and she will be creating a garden for both work and pleasure. I can’t wait to see it. Also new for 2022 is a category called Greener Front Gardens, which aims to provide ideas to brighten up even the smallest of plots.

In the Floral Marquee at RHS Flower Show Tatton Park 2021 - Credit: RHS/Neil Hepworth

Go and grow

Everyone has their own favourite part of the show, but here are my top tips for getting the most out of your day.

1. Plan your day around any talks or demonstrations you might want to attend. There’s always an enticing agenda, featuring everything from Gardener's Q&A sessions to flower arranging and cookery demonstrations.

2. Families with children will find fun displays, creative crafts and fascinating workshops to inspire the next generation of horticulturalists.

3. It’s worth checking out the exhibitors beforehand on the RHS website. If you’re looking for a particular item for the home or garden, discounts are often available if you buy on the day. You’ll find everything from furniture to original artwork and fine foods.

Bee Happy in the City. Designed by Denise Reddin. Sponsored by Local BBC Radio. BBC Local Radio City Garden. RHS Flower Show Tatton Park 2021 - Credit: RHS/Neil Hepworth

4. Look for planting combinations in the show gardens that might work in your own garden. Do you have a gap that you want to fill with summer colour? Take photos of the displays to help you recreate the look at home. Planting lists are often available if you are unsure of the name of a particular plant.

5. Check out the design tricks such as clever screening, garden mirrors or accessories. They can be the key to garden design success.

6. Head for the Floral Marquee where some of the UK’s finest growers will be exhibiting, including local Cheshire nurseries such as Bluebell Cottage Gardens, Fryer’s Roses and Plantagogo. It’s the perfect place to ask for advice and buy any plants that take your eye.

7. And after all that shopping, there’s always time to relax and enjoy the live music and delicious food and drink that RHS Tatton has to offer.

Have a great day and I hope to see you there.

Eat Out (side) to Help Out. School Garden. RHS Flower Show Tatton Park 2021 - Credit: RHS/Neil Hepworth

About

The North West’s favourite flower show bursting with colourful gardening inspiration, boutique shopping, and family activities. The summer show welcomes gardening talent from small gardens designed by local designers, vibrant borders by community groups and the annual Young Designer competition celebrates new faces in horticulture, tackling issues such as mental health and climate change.

With a special focus on sustainable gardening, it’s the place to be for gardening experts and beginners alike to find new ideas and stock up on quality plants to take home. Live music and entertainment plus delicious food and drink make it a great summer’s day out.

July 20-24 , 10am-5pm. (RHS Members only on July 20.)

Where: Tatton Park, WA16 6QN

Tickets: £22.85 to £29.85

rhs.org.uk/shows-events/rhs-flower-show-tatton-park

Alison Moore of Renaissance Garden Design is a garden designer and photographer based in Sale. She writes a blog about her garden and other gardens she visits in Cheshire.

renaissance-gardendesign.co.uk Twitter: @renaissancegd Instagram: @alisonmoore