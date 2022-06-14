A look ahead to the 2022 Royal Cheshire County Show

The Royal Cheshire Show will welcome their usual bumper crowds - Credit: Archant

From celebrity chefs to trade stands, food stalls and farmers’ markets, there's plenty to enjoy

It's time to eat, drink and socialise as the highlight of the county's food and farming calendar returns, with a fun-packed programme for the whole family, on June 21-22.

Organised at the Tabley showground by the Cheshire Agricultural Society, the event regularly receives up to 100,000 visitors and hosts a wide range of trade stands, food stalls and farmers’ markets.

This year will mark the show's 184th anniversary and six years since the Show received its 'royal' status in 2016.

In tribute to Her Majesty The Queen and the recent platinum jubilee celebrations, the Royal Cheshire County Show will be celebrating 70 years of agriculture and Cheshire's own rich agricultural heritage.

Brian Mellor at The Royal Cheshire County Show - Credit: The Royal Cheshire County Show

This year there's a strong food and drink theme, with celebrity chefs Simon Rimmer and Jean-Christophe Novelli sharing some of their trade secrets. They will be joined by Coronation Street star turned cheesemaker Sean Wilson, plus one of Cheshire’s best-loved chefs, Brian Mellor.

The four chefs will appear during the two-day event in the Food Live Theatre, sponsored by long-term show partner, Roberts Bakery.

Quad bikes at The Royal Cheshire County Show - Credit: The Royal Cheshire County Show

The focal point of the showground, the main ring is set to present a full and varied programme of entertainment throughout the course of the show. Highlights include Paul Hannam’s exhilarating quad bike stunt show, in which audiences can anticipate a world record attempt, and the Shetland pony Grand National – all the excitement of a day at the races condensed into Shetland pony size.

Shetland pony Grand National at The Royal Cheshire County Show - Credit: The Royal Cheshire County Show

The show will be play host to a selection of competition classes including light horses, heavy horses, dogs, sheep, cattle, pigs and goats. There will also be plenty of entertainment for the family to enjoy, including the educational sheep show, the Shetland Pony Grand National and, new for 2022, the much-anticipated hogg show.

