A look ahead to the 2022 Southport Flower Show

The stars are coming out for Southport Flower Show which runs from August 18-21.

More than 55,000 visitors are expected at the largest independent flower show in the UK and they will be treated to appearances by big names from the worlds of gardening, cookery and entertainment.

Liverpool-born TV chef Dave Critchley will be one of the famous faces in the cookery theatre, where Hairy Biker Si King and Ellis Barrie. Elsewhere, Gardeners’ World presenter Adam Frost, Katie Rushworth from ITV’s Love Your Garden and children’s tv royalty Justin Fletcher will be making appearances.

Jemma Melvin from Southport who created the official pudding for The Queen’s Jubilee with her Lemon Swiss Roll and Amaretti Trifle creation will also be taking part in the weekend.

There will also be spectacular show gardens, the grand floral marquee and a popular shopping village with more 350 stands, as well as entertainment, shows and live music in the area and around the Victoria Park showground. The amateur classes are always popular, with competitions for the best fruit veg, floral displays, preserves and more.

southportflowershow.co.uk

Crowds enjoying the displays at a previous Southport Flower Show - Credit: Southport Flower Show

The grand floral marquee is always spectacular - Credit: Southport Flower Show



