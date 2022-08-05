Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Things To Do

A look ahead to the 2022 Southport Flower Show

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 6:00 PM August 5, 2022
Southport Flower Show Saturday 2019 Images by Gareth Jones

Crowds enjoying a previous Southport Flower Show - Credit: Gareth Jones

The stars are coming out for Southport Flower Show which runs from August 18-21.

More than 55,000 visitors are expected at the largest independent flower show in the UK and they will be treated to appearances by big names from the worlds of gardening, cookery and entertainment. 

Liverpool-born TV chef Dave Critchley will be one of the famous faces in the cookery theatre, where Hairy Biker Si King and Ellis Barrie. Elsewhere, Gardeners’ World presenter Adam Frost, Katie Rushworth from ITV’s Love Your Garden and children’s tv royalty Justin Fletcher will be making appearances. 

Jemma Melvin from Southport who created the official pudding for The Queen’s Jubilee with her Lemon Swiss Roll and Amaretti Trifle creation will also be taking part in the weekend.

There will also be spectacular show gardens, the grand floral marquee and a popular shopping village with more 350 stands, as well as entertainment, shows and live music in the area and around the Victoria Park showground. The amateur classes are always popular, with competitions for the best fruit veg, floral displays, preserves and more. 

southportflowershow.co.uk

Crowds enjoying the displays at a previous Southport Flower Show

Crowds enjoying the displays at a previous Southport Flower Show - Credit: Southport Flower Show

The grand floral marquee is always spectacular

The grand floral marquee is always spectacular - Credit: Southport Flower Show


Lancashire Life

Don't Miss

Country house hotel in Devon.

Devon Life

Fabulous Devon hotel for staycation afternoon tea

Andy Cooper

Author Picture Icon
family in gazebo

Cheshire Life

10 places to make summer memories in Cheshire

Jenny Schippers

Logo Icon
R1PH04 Sunny evening view over buildings (mainly residential) nestling in Wharfe Valley under moorla

Yorkshire Life

Why you should move to Ilkley

Beth Windsor

person
Exterior view of historic Bovey Castle hotel in Devon.

Devon Life

Try the activities at 5-star Devon luxury hotel

Andy Cooper

Author Picture Icon