Where to see the 2022 Tour of Britain in Yorkshire

In training - Charlie and Harry Tanfield on home turf at Carlton Bank near Stokesley - one of the big climbs of the Tour of Britain this year - Credit: tourofbritain.co.uk/SWpix.com

The best spots to catch a glimpse of the action.

What? This year sees the 18th edition of the UK's most prestigious cycle race. The multi-stage race is spread over eight days and covers the breadth of Great Britain as participants race it out to complete the route in the fastest time possible. The race is split into eight stages, with each day providing something uniquely challenging to the riders. Take in the action as twenty teams of some of the world's top riders battle it out to make it onto the winning stage.

When? The whole race takes place from September 4 - 11, with Stage Four making its way through Yorkshire on Wednesday, September 7.

Where? The race will begin at Aberdeen and end at The Needles. Stage Four will cover 149.5km and start in Redcar, following the scenic Yorkshire coast, before making its way over the North York Moors to end in Duncombe Park, Helmsley.

The route of Stage Four from Redcar to Helmsley - Credit: Tour of Britain

Who to watch

Brothers Charlie and Harry Tanfield will definitely be local heroes on home turf as they cycle through North Yorkshire. Home is the village of Great Ayton which is one of the best vantage points to see the race. The brothers ride with Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling team with six of their 16-rider squad potentially getting to race on home roads in this year’s race.

The lowdown

As you can see from the map, the route across Yorkshire will involve a mixture of sprints and climbs, these are as follows:

Race begins: Redcar Esplanade at 11:30 am

Sprint 1: Whitby 12:53 pm

Climb 1: Robin Hood’s Bay (cat 1) 1:03pm

Climb 2: Egton Bank (cat 2) 1:32pm

Sprint 2: Stokesley 2:31 pm

Climb 3: Carlton Bank (cat 1) 2:41pm

Sprint 3: Newgate Bank 3:06 pm

Finish: Helmsley – Duncombe Park 3:18 pm

Stage Four provides a stunning backdrop courtesy of the North York Moors - Credit: the witching post

Where to watch

Redcar

As this is the start of the race, a great option is to book into the 'Start Line Club' hospitality. Not only will the atmosphere be electric, but you'll get the best spot by the start line where you can watch the team presentations and rider interviews. Tuck into a local continental breakfast and make the most of the complimentary beverages. You'll even come away with a swanky swag bag full of goodies!

Tickets are priced at £60 per person, book at sportsbreaks.com

Treat yourself to a VIP experience at the start line with a hospitality ticket - Credit: Tour of Britain

Sandsend - Tides Cafe

Sit by the sea as you soak up the sun (hopefully) and wait for the riders to approach as they race ahead on the first part of this exciting stage. As they make their way through the glorious seaside spot, Sandsend, why not savour the view while tucking into a delicious bacon sandwich or wood-fired pizza.

tidesbeachshop.co.uk

E Row Bridge, Whitby, YO21 3SU





Whitby

Watch on as the riders gear up for their first sprint as they enter the seaside town of Whitby. Stand roadside with a takeaway box of Fish and Chips from Trenchers or find yourself on the edge of your seat with a gin and tonic in hand as you sit outside The Star Inn The Harbour.

trenchersrestaurant.co.uk

New Quay Rd, Whitby, YO21 1DH

starinntheharbour.co.uk

Langborne Rd, Whitby, YO21 1YN

Take a seat at The Star Inn The Harbour - Credit: Olivia Brabbs Photography

Sit outside with a G&T in hand as the races whizzs past - Credit: Olivia Brabbs Photography





Robin Hoods Bay

The first big climb takes place just past the quaint village of Robin Hood's Bay. If you're looking for a nice spot to have a bite to eat either before or after the race, then head to The Fylingdales Inn. This traditional country inn serves up classic Yorkshire dishes in a cosy setting and has a lovely beer garden for nicer days. Plus it's right on the race route and not too far from the first climb.

thefylingdales.co.uk

Thorpe Ln, Fylingthorpe, Whitby, YO22 4TH

Ruswarp

As the riders recover from their first big climb, take a moment to enjoy the calm of Ruswarp Riverside Cafe located just off the route next to the River Esk. It's an ideal spot for a nice, gooey slice of cake to give you some energy to watch the rest of the race or stay a while and get stuck into their fabulous afternoon tea.

chainbridgeriverside.com/cafe

The Carrs, Ruswarp, Whitby, YO21 1RL

Sleights

This is the perfect spot to stand roadside along the route with a sweet treat in hand from Botham's of Whitby's charming village store. They've been in the baking business for over 157 years, so you know you're going to get the real deal. Whether you have a sweet tooth or prefer something more savoury, there's something here for you.

botham.co.uk

73 Coach Rd, Sleights, Whitby, YO22 5BT

Pick up a sweet treat from Botham's of Whitby - Credit: Botham's of Whitby





Danby Moor

Located a little away from the route, but well worth the visit, Danby Lodge National Park Cafe boasts a brilliant vantage point if you want to enjoy the race without being in the thick of it. Pack up a picnic to enjoy among the beautiful grounds, visit the cafe or let the little ones run wild in the outdoor adventure play area. Be sure to make a bit of time to visit the brilliant exhibition and gallery on show here, too.

northyorkmoors.org.uk

Lodge Ln, Whitby, YO21 2NB

Danby Lodge National Park Centre - Credit: Chris J Parker





Egton

Take a seat at The Witching Post Inn as the riders prepare to take on their second climb up Egton Bank. This 18th-century inn is located in the quaint village of Egton and is not only directly on the race route, but is the start/finish for the Gallon Walk if you fancy stretching your legs. It's easily accessible from Whitby if you're following the route and the perfect place if you have a pooch in tow.

thewitchingpostinn.co.uk

High St, Egton, Whitby, YO21 1TZ

The Witching Post Inn - Credit: the witching post





Great Ayton

The Velveteen Rabbit Luncheon Club is already a popular spot amongst cyclists, as can clearly be seen by the row of bikes lined up outside the cafe throughout the week. Sitting under a beautiful backdrop of Roseberry Topping, it's a picturesque spot to sit and wait for the race to whizz past as you sip on your frothy coffee.

velveteenrabbit.co.uk

1 High St, Great Ayton, Middlesbrough, TS9 6NH

Stokesley

The second sprint will start here so try to grab a spot in the window at Chapters Deli Bar and Kitchen for prime viewing. With over 50 gins on its drinks menu, it would be rude not to have a cheeky G&T as you spectate the riders racing past. This family-run business locally source all their produce so it's a nice option for a spot of lunch, too.

chaptersdeli.co.uk

Market Pl, Stokesley, Middlesbrough, TS9 5DG

Carlton Bank

As the last climb in this stage, this will be a good one to watch. Here you'll find Lordstones, where you have the choice of The Beltie Bar & Grill or Lordstones Cafe. There's also a fabulous farm shop if you're looking for something to take home. While you're in the area you're going to want to stop by The Rusty Bike - a cafe and gallery that will pander to your cycling passions.

lordstones.com

Carlton Bank, Chop Gate, Middlesbrough, TS9 7JH

therustybike.co.uk

20 Black Horse Ln, Swainby, Northallerton, DL6 3EW

The amazing landscape of the North York Moors is the perfect place of a biking adventure - Credit: Lordstones





Helmsley

And the finale, in the only market town in the North York Moors National Park - Helmsley. There are plenty of options here if you want to stay awhile, but we recommend La Trattoria if you fancy celebrating with some Mediterranean cuisine and classic cocktails. Just opposite, at the top of the square, you'll find The Black Swan - the perfect place for a celebratory tipple, or few!

fatchefcompany.co.uk

17 Market Pl, Helmsley, York, YO62 5BL

inncollectiongroup.com

Market Pl, Helmsley, York, YO62 5BJ





Stay and snooze

With a range of accommodation options along the route, why not snuggle up and stay a while after the race is done?

Bike and Boot, Scarborough

With free bike storage, this is the perfect place to pitch up if you're planning on doing a bit of cycling yourself. Located in the seaside town of Scarborough, it's a bit further down from the route, but a great spot if you want to cycle along the stunning Yorkshire coast. There are free cakes and treats during your stay, along with a cute cinema club for you to enjoy. And it's super dog friendly, too!

bikeandboot.com

Cliff Bridge Terrace, Scarborough, YO11 2HA

A seaside hotel dedicated to all things biking, hiking and dogs - Credit: Adrian Ray Photography





Raithwaite Hall, Sandsend

Perfectly placed on the first half of the route, check into Raithwaite Hall for a bit of luxury. After all, spectating is hard work and you've earned it! There are magical woodlands to explore and flower-filled gardens to frolic in, a delicious restaurant serving up local fare and a spa to rest your weary feet.

raithwaitesandsend.co.uk

Sandsend Road, Whitby, YO21 3ST





Lordstones, Carlton Bank

Glamping is on the menu at Lordstones with their luxury jumbo glamping pods you can hide away in, as well as their newly installed timber-framed roundhouses. If you're looking for something a bit more rustic then simply pitch up with a tent of your own. The onsite restaurant, cafe and farm shop means you'll want for nothing.

lordstones.com

Carlton Bank, Chop Gate, Middlesbrough, TS9 7JH

Lordstones is the perfect place to pitch up after a day of exploring on your bike - Credit: Lordstones





Feversham Arms Hotel, Helmsley

Go all out and book yourself into the Feversham Arms, located at the finishing line of stage four. This charming countryside retreat features a stunning outdoor pool and hot tub which make up part of the Verbena Spa - the perfect place to soothe the legs after a day cycling one of the many routes found here.

fevershamarmshotel.com

1-5 High St, Helmsley, York YO62 5AG

Enjoy some post-race relaxation at the Feversham Hotel & Spa - Credit: Feversham Hotel and Spa





Bicycle bits

Whether you've been inspired by the race and fancy jumping on a bike yourself or you're just looking for some cycling gear, here are some great shops you'll find along the way.

Take to the North York Moors with your bike - Credit: Lordstones

Peddlers Cycles, Redcar

A cycling shop run by cyclists means you're in good hands here. With expert knowledge on everything from e-bikes to mountain bikes, normal road bikes to gravel bikes, along with a great range of accessories and components, you'll be spoilt for choice here.

peddlers-cycles.co.uk

16 York Rd, Redcar TS10 5AA





Yorkshire Cycle Hub, Whitby

Located just outside of Whitby in Great Fryup Dale, this is well and truly a cyclist's paradise. Not only will you find a specialist bike shop here that also offers hires and repairs, but there's a quaint cafe and cosy bunk house if you're looking for somewhere to stay.

yorkshirecyclehub.uk

Fryup Gill Farm Great, Fryup, Lealholm, Whitby, YO21 2AP

Yorkshire Cycle Hub - Credit: Yorkshire Cycle Hub





Westbrook Cycles, Stokesley

There's everything you could want and more at Westbrook Cycles conveniently positioned partway through the route. In the business for more than 30 years, they've grown from a small independent shop to one of the UK's best suppliers for all things cycling with a fantastic array of bikes for sale.

westbrookcycles.co.uk

Ind Estate, Unit 9 Terry Dicken, Ellerbeck Way, Stokesley, Middlesbrough TS9 7AE

Westbrook Cycles - Credit: Westbrook Cycles





Hutch E Bikes, Helmsley

If you've been inspired by the race and want to take to the open roads yourself, but are a bit worried about tackling those Yorkshire hills, then Hutch E Bikes is the place for you. Experts on the surrounding area with a range of routes on offer, they'll get you sorted with an e-bike and send you on your way.

hutche.bike

Unit 4, The Walled Garden, Helmsley, YO62 5AH





The Rusty Bike, Swainby

A neat sprint from Carlton Bank where's there's much a cycle action for what's judged to be the best of vantage points. The bicycle cafe offers soups, scones, big cakes and some bike tlc if it's needed. You're definitely among pedal pals here.

therustybike.co.uk











