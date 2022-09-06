A look ahead to the 2022 Yorkshire Fossil Festival

Well hello! In Scarborough town centre, dinosaurs will once more roam the earth, courtesy of Rent a Dinosaur - Credit: Rent a Dinosaur

Time to get fossil-fabulous on the Yorkshire coast this month and celebrate the wonders of our own Jurrasic Coast, says Janet Deacon

The Yorkshire Coast and fossil hunting go hand-in-hand (or perhaps that should be claw-in-claw?). We’re at the northern end of a belt of Jurassic material that meanders its way lazily down the country and ends on the Dorset coast.

That 95-mile stretch on the south coast is, of course, famous around the world as a UNESCO World Heritage Site – the only geological one in England – known as the Jurassic Coast.

But we’d argue that our coastline is as rich in fossils and important geology, and this year we’re celebrating that, as we have since 2014, with the annual Yorkshire Fossil Festival this month.

Get up close with fossils of all shapes and sizes - Credit: Tony Bartholomew

This year’s festival takes place in Scarborough from Friday 16 to Sunday 18 September, with the Friday focusing on events for local schools. But there’s plenty more for the general geologist, fossil fan or dinosaur devotee on the Saturday and Sunday.

Dinosaurs and fossils featured in every way at the Fossil Festival - Credit: Tony Bartholomew

Although the festival is now eight years old, this will be the first year that it’s been based at Scarborough Spa, with displays and activities from local and national museums, universities and businesses, providing entertainment and expertise. Fossil experts from across the UK will be on hand to show their amazing discoveries, and are inviting festival-goers to bring along their own fossils for identification.

Award-winning scientist and entertainer Steve ‘The Rock Showman’ Cousins will take on the role of Festival Ringmaster at Scarborough Spa. A dazzling combination of flamboyance and rock-solid knowledge, Steve will bring fossils to life with his team of palaeo-performers, both inside and outside the Spa.

The Spa will also be home to a series of free public talks by Dr Katie Strang, whose @palaeokatie Twitter account has nearly 12,000 followers; geologist and gemmologist Sarah Caldwell Steele, whose academic research is centred around Whitby Jet (find her on Instagram @jetrockgirl); earth sciences expert Dr Barry Lomax from the University of Nottingham, and geologist Professor Chris Jackson, star of the BBC documentary Expedition Volcano and presenter of the 2020 Royal Institution Christmas Lectures on BBC Four.

Fossils for sale at the festival - Credit: Tony Bartholomew/Turnstone Media

Exhibitors at the Spa will include the Isle of Wight’s Dinosaur Isle Museum, Oxford University Museum of Natural History, the Geologists’ Association, and the Universities of Sheffield and Leeds, as well as local experts such as Whitby’s Natural Wonders and Mark Kemp, the Yorkshire Fossil Hunter.

Join a fossil-hunting trek on Yorkshire's Jurrasic Coast - Credit: Tony Bartholomew/Turnstone Media

Local adventurers and education specialists Hidden Horizons will be running trips in Scarborough's glorious South Bay to track down dazzling dinosaur footprints in the rocks, and the Festival has once more teamed up with the McCarthy Cinema at the town’s Stephen Joseph Theatre to screen a full day of fossil- and dinosaur-themed films.

And the fun isn’t just confined to the seafront – in Scarborough town centre, dinosaurs will once more roam the earth, courtesy of Rent a Dinosaur.

Cameras at the ready for their brand new 6.6m long and 2.7m tall Stegosaurus, as well as Baxter the T. rex.

Town centre visitors will also get the chance to learn about Scarborough’s Lost World though a display in the Brunswick Centre, which will tell the story of ‘Bernie Stone’, the giant dinosaur footprint discovered on the Yorkshire Coast last year. The exhibition will enable visitors to follow the footprint’s conservation ahead of it going display at next year’s Yorkshire Fossil Festival, due to take place in Whitby, and will include a painting created last year by leading palaeoartist and comic book illustrator (he illustrated the dinosaur-themed Flesh for 2000AD) James McKay – it depicts dinosaurs roaming the shores of modern day Scarborough.

Talking of which, a new Love Exploring app featuring a virtual trail of dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures is being launched across the town in time for this year’s festival.

Yorkshire Fossil Festival director Dr Liam Herringshaw says: 'Yorkshire’s rocks and fossils are of global significance. Scarborough, with its dinosaur footprints, Jurassic plants, and the historic Rotunda Museum, is the perfect location to showcase this. We’re looking forward immensely to welcoming people to the Spa, and to the town, for what will be a wonderful weekend of fossils and fun.'

Andrew Clay, chief executive of Scarborough Museums and Galleries, believes that the Yorkshire Fossil Festival is one of the most important events on Scarborough's festival calendar.

'Everybody loves dinosaurs!' he says. 'Each year the festival reminds us of these remarkable creatures and the habitats they created on the coastal strip. Whether in the sea, in the air, or roaming the landscape, giant reptiles left behind an indelible imprint which still surprises with amazing discoveries to this day.

'The festival attracts thousands of enthusiasts of all ages, both residents of Scarborough and visitors to this stunning part of Yorkshire, otherwise known as The Dinosaur Coast. Dinosaurs – and lots of other fossils – play an important part in visitor economy today, which isn't bad, considering they were here more than 100 million years ago!'

This year’s festival is funded by Scarborough Museums and Galleries, Scarborough Borough Council, and the Yorkshire Coast BID.

Cllr Jim Grieve, Scarborough Borough Council’s Portfolio Holder for Tourism and Culture, says: "We’re delighted to be supporting this year's Fossil Festival by bringing key elements of the event into the town centre. Officers are working very closely with the Scarborough Museums and Galleries to ensure that its amazing collections are brought out onto the high street.'





The Jurassic period (which lasted for more than 55 million years, from roughly 201 million to 145 million years ago) saw a Mediterranean climate long what is now the North Yorkshire coast. In the middle of the period, the area around Scarborough was a lush coastal plain, where giant reptiles – including predatory theropods and armoured stegosaurs – stalked forests of conifers and horsetails.