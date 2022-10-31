A look ahead to the 2023 Chester Mystery Plays

Players, makers and stitchers are wanted to bring a world-famous event to life in Chester next year. Interested? Read on

Next summer thousands of people will descend on Chester to witness a world-famous event from living history – the Chester Mystery Plays.

Director John Young is on the lookout for players, makers and stitchers to help him bring the medieval spectacle to life.

The Chester Mystery Plays are performed once every five years in Cheshire’s county town and the production is the largest, regularly produced community event in the UK.

The mammoth job of auditioning the hundreds of volunteer performers begins this month and anyone who wants to be in the show will be given a part. In return for a six-month commitment to rehearsals and a two-week run, there is the unrivalled opportunity to work with a fully professional production team including John Young, composer Matt Baker and designer Jess Curtis, and to perform in the splendid nave of Chester Cathedral.

Based on well-known Bible stories such as the Creation, Noah’s Ark, the Nativity and the Crucifixion, the Chester Mystery Plays were originally written in the late 13th or early 14th centuries. Other cities that have Mystery Plays include York, Coventry and Wakefield but the Chester plays are the oldest and most complete in performance in the 21st century.

John Young, director of the Chester Mystery Plays 2023 - Credit: Chester Mystery Plays

Scholars claim the plays were written by the monks at the Abbey of St Werburgh (now Chester Cathedral). Others argue that their bawdiness and irreverence mean that they were more likely penned by a local playwright.

Director John, who received five-star reviews for his Romeo and Juliet at the Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre this summer, says it doesn’t matter who wrote them as his job is to present the stories in a way that is relevant to a 21st-century audience.

Nicholas Fry as Noah on the Ark in 2018 - Credit: Neil Kendall

'These stories are some of the greatest ever told. Some people will have heard them many times before, others will be witnessing them for the first time so our role is to tell them in a fresh and engaging way,' he says.

He will outline his full vision at an official launch of the 2023 Chester Mystery Plays cycle on Thursday, October 6, at Chester Cathedral but he hints at some of his creative ideas.

'I don’t like to talk about themes; the Mystery Plays are fantastic stories in themselves, told by a great community of people. But the pandemic has taught us all a lot more about community, as people rallied around to help and support each other, so I really hope we can draw on that collective experience.'

John will be in demand this autumn as he combines Mystery Plays auditions with a stint as staff director on the new play Kerry Jackson, by April De Angelis, at the National Theatre, a gig postponed due to the pandemic.

Matt Baker, composer and musical director - Credit: Chester Mystery Plays

Music has always played a hugely important role in the Chester Mystery Plays and the 2023 cycle will be the fifth for composer and musical director Matt Baker. Director of Theatre in the Quarter, Matt is well known in the county for his choral work with A Handbag of Harmonies and Proud Marys and he has recently become president of Chester Male Voice Choir.

He and John Young have collaborated many times and gained worldwide acclaim for their lockdown musical We’ll Meet Again, filmed on Cambrian Road in Chester. John directed Matt’s Jubilee anthem for the Queen’s Platinum celebration and the duo were behind Christmas Street, a community film selected for the New York Short Film Festival in 2021.

Matt says: 'With every new director comes a whole new vision and I am so excited to work with John who is also adapting Edward Burns's original script.'

Matt is clear he wants to hear from all types of singers and musicians, whatever level of ability.

'If you are interested in singing as part of a large company, or maybe even as a soloist, you will be welcome. If you are learning to play an instrument or have passed all your exams – it doesn’t matter. I look forward to seeing what instruments people have, what they want to play and how they want to play it.'

This will be the third time the Chester Mystery Plays will be presented in Chester Cathedral and designer Jess Curtis and lighting designer Aaron J Dootson are already planning to transform the nave into a visual feast. John says: 'We will stage the performance on a traverse stage, meaning the audience will be seated on either side of the nave with the stage running between them from a platform at the altar to another at the West Door.

'The actors will journey through the space from one place to another, allowing us to bring fluidity and ceremony to the way we tell the stories.' Matt adds: 'This new stage design will open up some fabulous opportunities for the musicians and singers who will be much closer to the audience.'

The launch of the 2023 Chester Mystery Plays is at Chester Cathedral on Thursday, October 6 at 7pm. To register your interest, visit chestercathedral.com

The Chester Mystery Plays run from June 28 to July 15 2023 at Chester Cathedral. Tickets go on sale in October from the cathedral or online at chestermysteryplays.com/volunteer

The Flood from 1951's Mystery Plays - Credit: Chester Mystery Plays

History of the Mystery

Visitors to Chester now enjoy its independent coffee shops and restaurants, wine bars, craft ale pubs, quirky shops and marketplace. When the Chester Mystery Plays were originally written it was the people who ran those same outlets – bakers, innkeepers, wine merchants, fishmongers and goldsmiths, or the Guilds –, who put on the plays. Traditionally they were performed on pageant wagons trundled around the city streets.

Because the plays were written for Chester, much of the action takes place in and around the city. When the shepherds follow the Star to Bethlehem they set out from North Wales, buying their butter in Blacon on the way. When the waters are rising for the Great Flood, it is the River Dee, which has burst its banks.

Audiences would have enjoyed food and drink while watching Noah and His Ship, The Three Kings and the Harrowing of Hell. Under Queen Elizabeth I, the plays were banned by the English as ‘Popery’ but the Chester cycle continued to be produced with the cathedral footing the bill for the stage and the beer in 1568.

The modern version of the plays was revived in 1951 for the Festival of Britain and performed in Chester Cathedral refectory.

A commitment was made to continue their production and cycles since then have been presented on pageant wagons in the streets, on Cathedral Green, at The Dean’s Field and even in a big top. In 1986, the Chester Mystery Plays Company was formed to produce the plays in five-yearly cycles and retain their heritage, tradition, history and integrity in the context of their original setting. In the years between each cycle, there have been Mini Mysteries performed at Chester Amphitheatre and more recently The Chester City Passion at Easter time.

The vagaries of the Great British weather meant a decision in 2013 to perform inside Chester Cathedral nave has continued.

Ian Sanderson, chair of the Chester Mystery Plays Company, says: 'The moment the curtain came down on the 2018 cycle we began work on the next one. And what an interesting few years they have been. The pandemic has meant the word ‘community’ has taken on a whole new meaning and we can’t wait to meet the new cast and crew for what will be an extra special show.'



Play your part

If you are considering becoming part of the 2023 cycle who better to convince you further than endorsements from members of the 150-strong 2018 cast? The Chester Mystery Plays are about Bible stories but it is the community, camaraderie and friendship that makes them such a special part of the city’s cultural calendar.

Becca Patch as Lucifer in 2018 - Credit: Chester Mystery Plays

Becca Patch had just moved to the area when she landed the role of Lucifer. She says: 'I didn’t know anyone when I moved to Chester but now I have friends all over the city.

Community is more important than ever and you’ll never meet a more welcoming cast, from all walks of life.'

One of those friends was civil servant David Lawson who, as an angel, was given the responsibility of casting Becca into the abyss.

He says: 'I got to hurl Lucifer into Hell nightly and twice on Saturdays. Seriously though, it made me feel I was part of a large family entrusted to tell the tales our forefathers had told to a new generation. The copious amounts of tea, cake, fun, laughter and friendships forged for life are part of my abiding memories. Give it a go, it’s the best thing you’ll do in 2023.'

The 2018 cast with wheelchair user Katherine Robinson-Sharps in the foreground. Her husband Jonathan played Judas. Their son Harvey was part of the children’s chorus - Credit: Mark Carline

Being part of the Chester Mystery Plays was a family affair for ‘disciple’ Katherine Robinson-Sharps, whose husband Jonathan played Judas. Their son Harvey was part of the children’s chorus.

She says: 'I am a part-time wheelchair user and despite having a chronic illness the experience was made possible by the whole CMP family. The support, friendship and the whole experience is incomparable. We can’t wait to be involved again this time around.'

Teacher Fiona MacSween as Mrs Noah was one of the last people on board her husband’s ark. She says: 'The Chester Mystery Plays make people understand life and love more – it was quite special to be part of it.'

Janet Coyle came back for more in 2018 after first appearing in the 2008 cycle. Appearing as one of Mrs Noah’s interfering gossips this time round she says: 'Rehearsals are always fun: learning to sing the music with Matt Baker, mixing with people of all ages, glorious days having lunch together and making new friends. You won’t be disappointed.'

Grandmother Jo Meek had been seriously ill the year before she auditioned and could hardly stand at the start of rehearsals. She says: 'I grew in strength and confidence and eventually returned to work as a nurse after the plays finished. It was the most wonderful experience of my life, the people I met were extraordinary and I made some wonderful friends.'

Sue Richardson says: 'I promised my wife it would be a once-in-a-lifetime involvement but I’ve spent the last four years looking forward to 2023. The sense of achievement, camaraderie and fun is immense. People say I’ve become much more confident and outgoing since taking part.'

Chester Mystery Plays in numbers

25 Plays in the Chester Mystery Plays cycle

7000 People saw the last cycle of Chester Mystery Plays in 2018

59 The guilds who presented the original medieval cycles including parchment-makers, fletchers and girdlers

2 Members of the Royal Family who have attended the Chester Mystery Plays. Princess Margaret in 1977, Prince Edward in 2003. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall also attended a special performance of an excerpt from the plays during a visit to Chester in 2014

20 Performances at Chester Cathedral between June 28 and July 15 2023

3000 Actors and musicians have taken part in the Chester Mystery Plays since the modern revival in 1951

26 People in the cast in the 1977 production directed by James Roose-Evans. Every other cycle has had more than 150 each time

19 instruments played in the 2018 cycle including a medieval hurdy gurdy and a crumhorn

Did you know?

West End hit

A performance of The Mysteries at London’s Garrick Theatre in 2009 was inspired by the Chester Mystery Plays. Directed by Mark Dornford-May, the production was presented by the South African Isango Portobello Company. Mark, from Littleton, Chester, played Jesus in the 1997 cycle of Chester Mystery Plays when he was 21. His father Peter Dornford-May directed the plays in 1967, 1977 and 1982

Water composition

British composer Benjamin Britten's one-act opera Noye’s Fludde was based on the Noah’s Ark play from the Chester Mystery cycle

Follow the star

In April 1976 the Chester Mystery Cycle was BBC Play of the Month. Starring Michael Hordern as God, Tom Courtenay as Jesus and Alun Armstrong as Lucifer’s assistant Lightborne, the 31-strong cast also included children’s TV presenter Keith Chegwin

Devil may care

The role of Lucifer in the 2013 cycle was played by Liverpool actor Francis Tucker, better known for almost 20 years as the Dame in the Everyman Theatre Christmas pantomimes. Lucifer in 2008 was played by Paul Dabek, now a world-famous magician who has appeared in Las Vegas and in London’s West End

Courting danger

The Mayor of Chester had to appear in court in London in 1575 to defend his decision to allow the Chester Mystery Plays to be staged. He was freed

Unique usurper

The Coming of the Antichrist Play is unique to Chester. Under the direction of Jeff Dailey, the American Theatre of Actors in New York City performed it in August 2017



