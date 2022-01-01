Make this year the one for trying something you've always wanted to do - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Currently peering out at 2022 from under the duvet? Fear not. Hampshire has plenty to inspire and bring a little joy to the year ahead discovers Natalie French

Forest bathing is a wonderful way to cleanse the soul - Credit: Adore your outdoors

Forest bathing

Forest bathing is a new way of ‘simply being’ in nature, explains Sonya Dibbin from Adore your Outdoors: ‘It’s about activating your senses, slowing down and quieting the mind.’ Sonya combines guided meditation, gentle nature-themed activities and group reflection.

‘The sessions make it easy to reconnect with your child-like sense of fun, fully embrace the wonder of nature and take a sense of peace and calm away with you.’ adoreyouroutdoors.co.uk

Experience the art of Japanese Taiko drumming when Kodo comes to Basingstoke - Credit: TAKASHI OKAMOTO

Kodo One Earth tour 2022: Tsuzumi

For four decades, Kodo has taken the Japanese art of Taiko drumming and given it a thrillingly theatrical edge that evokes all the senses. Expect rhythm, tradition and an energy so powerful that you can feel the air shake. Having played in 50 countries, on five continents, for their 41st anniversary season, Kodo bring this timeless art to Hampshire. Anvil Arts, Basingstoke, 9 February, 7.45pm, £30.50, anvilarts.org.uk

Try journaling as a way to connect with yourself - Credit: Core Art Journaling

Art journaling

'Art journaling is a creative wellbeing experience where we work together on connecting how you really feel, getting out all your thoughts and feelings from your head onto the page,’ explains Deborah Porter from Core Art Journaling. Deborah encourages a range of methods: free flow writing, collage in layers, mixed media, stamps, stencils and even finger painting. ‘It’s not about creating a pretty picture’, she explains. ‘It’s about being honest with yourself and not being afraid to connect.’ coreartjournaling.com

Wild swimming

Embrace your inner Wim Hof this winter and try out the nation’s new obsession: wild swimming. We love the deep pool at Compton lock near Twyford; park near the church, cross the fields and meadows and you’ll find this much-loved gem – guaranteed to get the blood pumping and release those endorphins. Compton Lock, Shawford, Twyford, Winchester, SO21 2BL, outdoorswimmingsociety.com

Make time to unwind at Senspa - Credit: Senspa

Wellbeing spa day

Switch off your phone and unwind at Senspa’s Wellbeing Spa in the New Forest. Bubble away in the hydro-pool, awaken the spirit in the ice shower and detox in the crystal steam room. Throw in a 30-minute treatment and two-course Thai lunch and you’ll feel thoroughly zen-like. senspa.co.uk

Explore the night sky

Passionate and experienced astronomer, Adrian West – aka VirtualAstro on Facebook and Twitter – invites you to consider the sheer scale of the universe. Soak up stories of the night sky, whilst looking up at the constellations, planets and the deeper cosmos. Forget heavy-going science – this show promises to be a spectacular theatrical experience anyone can enjoy! Mayflower Theatre, January 23, 7pm, £19.50 - £24.50, mayflower.org.uk

Lace up the trainers

Park Run is a free, weekly, community 5K event that takes place at 9am every Saturday morning, at multiple locations across Hampshire. You don’t have to run, either, you can walk, jog or even volunteer. findarace.com/parkruns/near-hampshire

Treat yourself to a personal stylist session to start the year off right - Credit: Natasha Edge

Get a restyle

It’s not just mega stars that have a stylist, the rest of us hoi polloi can undergo a huge transformation just by wearing our best colours and dressing for our body shape. Personal stylist and image coach, Natasha Edge offers everything from a full day's personal shopping to inbox-me-an-outfit. appandatt.com

The New Forest is a timeless landscape - Credit: Colin Roberts

Wander in an ancient woodland

The New Forest National Park is a timeless landscape - home to ancient trees, some of which are over 400 years old. It also has the most extensive area of heath land remaining in Europe and is home to a host of free-roaming creatures: from ponies and donkeys, to cattle and pigs. You may even be lucky enough to spot our resident pine martens.

Explore the ocean with Steve Backshall - Credit: Steve Backshall

Embrace the ocean

Steve Backshall brings the sea to the stage with his brand-new show: Ocean - a love letter to the most exciting environment on our planet – and a great way to learn what we need to do to save our seas. Using stunts, experiments, props, cutting-edge science and big-screen footage from his two decades in TV, Steve will bring the Big Blue to life.

Anvil Arts, April 19, 2pm, £30.50, under 16s, £23.55, anvilarts.org.uk

Get to know the county's best wine - Credit: The Electric Eye Photography

Vineyards of Hampshire Fizz Fest

This year’s Hampshire Fizz Fest will be hosted by Black Chalk; sniff and sip your way through 18 different Vineyards of Hampshire sparkling and still wines, tuck into street food and merrily join a tour of the vineyard. July 24, vineyardsofhampshire.co.uk

Coloured stems are used to great effect in the Sir Harold Hillier winter garden - Credit: Leigh Clapp

Explore a winter garden

Harold Hillier Gardens in Romsey has one of the largest winter gardens in Europe. Covering around four acres, the winter gardens are planted with a pleasing palette of bark, bold-coloured stems, scent and foliage – not forgetting over 20 different varieties of snowdrops. hants.gov.uk/thingstodo/hilliergardens

Laugh

Comedy legends Jasper Carrott and Alistair McGowan join forces to split the bill and your sides with a night of comedy stand-up and impressions. The two masters present a show of pure laughter and entertainment that is not to be missed. Theatre Royal Winchester, February 18 and 19 Feb, 7.30pm, £34, theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk

Float away

Head to Flōte in Portsmouth and close the lid on the outside world, as you climb inside an egg-like pod filled with 1,000 pounds of Epsom salt. Said to relieve stress and eliminate chronic pain, floating is a deeply relaxing experience. seacoastflote.com

Experience the History of Science at Winchester Cathedral - Credit: Winchester Cathedral

Luxe Muralis: History of Science

Walk through the ‘History of Science’ in the stunning interior of Winchester Cathedral. Almost every inch of the Cathedral will be bathed in monumental projections, as part of an immersive light and sound installation. This unforgettable multi-sensory experience transports visitors through elements, molecules, DNA, and the greatest discoveries of humanity, as we contemplate the wonders that make up the world around us. January 31 to February 5, 5.30 to 8.30pm, winchester-cathedral.org.uk

Be wowed by Owls by Moonlight - Credit: Colin Dunjohn

Owls by moonlight

Swoop into the wonderful world of owls with the Hawk Conservancy Trust. Watch these mystical birds twist and turn through the night sky and make sure you duck as they skim silently over the top of your head.

Adults, £35, children, £21, hawk-conservancy.org/events/obm/

Take part in a triathlon

Ever fancied doing a triathlon? Southampton Triathlon Festival gathers together some of the greatest minds in the sport; you’ll get plenty of tips re training, nutrition, mindset and motivation. February 26, triathlonfestival.co.uk

Try something new

Bored of your usual workout… how about Gravity Sticks? Think deep stretching, strength and mobility training using, you guessed it, a stick. The latter enhances your stretches by introducing a strength component as you pull, push or rotate around it. February 20, 2 to 4pm, £45, newenergyfitness.co.uk

Retreat and reset

This winter day retreat promises stillness, connection and mindful movements; a chance to let go of your responsibilities and just be you. Ready yourself to shed what no longer serves you from 2021, set positive intentions for 2022 and leave with a sense of calm. January 15, 10am to 4pm, £70, theretreatnewforest.co.uk/whats-on/retreat-reset-for-2022

Snowdrops are a cheering sight at this time of year - Credit: Leigh Clapp

Spot some snowdrops

Don’t miss the NGS Snowdrop Festival, taking place in January and February. Chief Executive, George Plumptre says: ‘Snowdrops are the perfect antidote to the winter blues and spending the afternoon at one of our 100 Snowdrop Festival gardens is the ideal opportunity to get outside and enjoy some spectacular scenes at an otherwise gloomy time of year.’ ngs.org.uk/find-a-garden/snowdrop-gardens

Hear new music by Jake Bugg - Credit: Jake Bugg

Get your new music fix

English singer/songwriter Jake Bugg is back with his fifth album, Saturday Night, Sunday Morning, featuring hit single All I Need.

O2 Guildhall Southampton, April 4, 7pm, academymusicgroup.com/o2guildhallsouthampton

Gulls on frozen water at Titchfield Haven Hampshire - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nature spotting

Titchfield Haven Reserve covers 369 acres of the Meon Valley. Get the binoculars ready, as each season brings new birds to spot; in the winter look for flocks of golden plover. The reserve is also home to 500 species of plant, 20 species of butterfly, dragonfly and water voles. hants.gov.uk/thingstodo/countryparks/titchfield