5 bizarrely-named Devon apple varieties to look out for  

Published: 11:37 AM September 30, 2021

RHS Garden Rosemoor in Devon is to host its 30th Apple Festival. - Credit: RHS

Some strangely named Devon varieties will feature at a weekend celebration of the county's apples.

This weekend RHS Garden Rosemoor in Devon hosts its 30th Apple Festival, making it the one of the longest continuously-running events of its kind. On October 2 and 3 there will be fantastic displays of apples grown in RHS Rosemoor’s very own orchards, tastings, identification, tips and talks by cider and orchard experts.

It's a celebration of all things apple at RHS Garden Rosemoor, Devon, this weekend. - Credit: RHS

Orchards Live will be giving juicing demonstrations, Morris dancers will perform a traditional wassail and you can join free guided walks of Rosemoor's Devon Apple Orchard and South West Apple Orchard. Plus there’s a bar, live music, cookery demonstrations and stalls selling wonderful culinary and apple-related products – truly something for everyone to enjoy.

As if that’s not enough, a team of RHS experts will endeavour to identify your unknown garden apple varieties – just bring at least two apples from each variety you would like to identify, and no more than three different varieties per person.

To celebrate the Apple Festival, here are 5 of of the most bizarrely-named apple varieties bred right here in Devon that you can find in RHS Garden Rosemoor’s Devon Apple Orchard:

Named for its very distinctive appearance, the Pigs Nose is a dessert apple that can also be used for cider. - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

Pigs Nose

A dessert apple that can also be used for cider, originally bred on the Devon/Cornwall border – named for its very distinctive appearance!

Spotted Dick

Not to be confused for the pudding of the same name, this Feniton cider apple’s skin often has many raised pores or ‘lenticels’ that give it its name.

Hangy Down

An Axminster variety also known as the Pocket Apple, this cider apple has an unusual growing habit with branches that hang straight down.

Plum Vitae

It might seem like this fruit is having an identity crisis, but the sweet and sharp dessert variety from Exeter is definitely an apple!

No Pip

A sweet culinary or dessert apple, first bred in Chudleigh in the 19th century – named precisely for having no pips.

Visit the Rosemoor RHS Apple Festival to find out all about Devon's amazing varieties. - Credit: RHS



