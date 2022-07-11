Five things to do in Cheshire and Manchester

From al fresco dining to live theatre, there's so much fun to be had in August

Knutsford Food & Drink Festival

Dine out, out in Knutsford at the Knutsford Food & Drink Festival - Credit: KTC

Knutsford Food & Drink Festival will make its inaugural appearance on Saturday 13 August, bringing a variety of food and drink related activities together for one day across the town.

Visitors can expect taster sessions and masterclasses as well as promotions across bars, restaurants, cafes and pubs.

A special Taste Knutsford walking food tour will be held on the day to give guests a real taste of Knutsford hospitality. An indoor market will be held in St John’s Church on Church Hill from 11am – 5pm, offering the finest local food and drink products including speciality bakes, cheeses, pies, bottled wines and other artisan products. An outdoor market will run on Silk Mill Street from 12-7pm, featuring an array of local street food traders, including Mexican, southern BBQ, pizza, Thai and more, as well as pudding offerings such as warm cookies, churros and crêpes, plus a selection of local beers, wine and cocktails.

King Street will turn alfresco in the evening with the return of the dining event ‘head out not home’ where hospitality traders in the town bring dining onto the streets of Knutsford.

knutsfordtowncouncil.gov.uk

Boutique lunch for Francis House

Dine fine and fundraise for Francis House - Credit: Gusto Cheadle Hulme

If fizz, fashion, and delicious dining are your thing then Francis House Children’s Hospice has just the event for you.

Tickets are now available for a whole afternoon of glamorous fun at Gusto, Cheadle Hulme, for a fundraising Boutique Lunch hosted by Francis House. Guests will enjoy a welcome drink on arrival, followed by a tasty two-course lunch and stylish fashion show from the brilliant Flair Boutique UK - experts in showcasing everyday designs and partywear to suit all.

You and your friends will each receive a goodie bag, plus the chance to purchase items from the catwalk as well as browse a variety of stalls, including Jewellery by Deanne, Beehive Boutique handbags, Boo and Mi home, Tropic Skincare and Henshaw’s House of Cocoa.

An exciting raffle of tempting prizes will help to raise much-needed funds for Francis House as the charity celebrates thirty years of providing care to children with life-limiting conditions and support to their families.

The Boutique Lunch takes place on Friday September 16, from noon until 4.30pm. Tickets are just £35.00 per person and can be booked by calling Lucy on 07841530248 or emailing lucy.thompson@francishouse.org.uk

francishouse.org.uk/boutique-lunch

Proms in the Park

Thrill to Proms in the Park, on the finale night of Tatton Park Pop Up Festival - Credit: Barbara Idasiak

As we reach the final night of the spectacular Tatton Park Pop Up Festival, what better way to close than with the Proms? Featuring a two-hour orchestral programme, from the Slaithwaite Philharmonic Orchestra, with all the ‘last night of the proms’ finale favourites, the orchestra will also be joined by the one and only British crooner Paul Pashley. Set on the festival stage with views across beautiful Tatton Park Lake, it's a not-to-be-missed live spectacular finale. Gather your friends, top up your glasses and enjoy a very special night of music – closing with a spectacular fireworks display. Don’t forget your flags!

tattonparkpopupfestival.co.uk

The Bodyguard

The Bodyguard arrives in Manchester in April 2023 - Credit: thebodyguardmusical.com

Heads up for an early booking! Smash hit musical The Bodyguard will be heading to the Palace Theatre next April, as part of a UK and Ireland wide tour.

If you need a reminder, here’s how it goes: former Secret Service agent-turned-bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge; what they don’t expect is to fall in love. A romantic thriller, The Bodyguard features a host of irresistible classics including Queen of the Night, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and one of the biggest hit songs of all time – I Will Always Love You.

3-15 April 2023, thebodyguardmusical.com

A fairy tale summer at Dunham Massey

Enjoy the fairy tale parkland of Dunham Massey this summer - Credit: Neil Kerfoot

From the mini-est of beasts to the giant-est of trees, the natural world can be as magical as the children’s stories we read.

This summer holidays, Dunham Massey has developed a magical world of adventure for children, Have your little one join Red the Brave on an adventure in Dunham’s North Park, test their balancing skills on the log pile while thinking about the delicate balance of nature’s needs. Discover the deer park and find out how you measure up against the ancient trees all around, with Jack and the Green Fingered Giant. Drop by Dunham’s moat and meet the birds and ducks that have a message about the brilliance of difference. No need to book, just turn up and be ready to meet Dunham’s collection of characters, inspired by those from traditional fairy tales, as they lead the whole family on a journey of magical discovery and activity.

Daily till 7 September, nationaltrust.org.uk/dunham-massey