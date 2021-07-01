5 great days out in Derbyshire this summer 

Review

As we head into July, and with the school holidays on the horizon, now is the time to plan those perfect family days out.

Derbyshire offers an embarrassment of riches in this regard and whether you’re looking at perfect walks, family-centric activities or something a bit more adventurous and energetic, there are plenty of options across the county.

Here are five tried and tested activities guaranteed to put a smile on faces as well as providing long-lasting memories.

Museum of Making – Derby Silk Mill

Looking for a low-cost activity which combines fun, entertainment and education? The highly anticipated Museum of Making in Derby is now open and free to enter – although visitors are required to book a timeslot in advance in line with Covid protocols.

Celebrating the area’s rich history of innovation, the Museum of Making in the Derwent Valley Mills UNESCO World Heritage Site (regarded as the site of the world’s first factory) creatively takes visitors on a journey of the city’s 300-year history of making – set in the exact place it all began.

Innovatively designed by the local people and industries of Derby, the museum includes – but is not limited to - exhibits, events, workshops and countless activities and events, as well as a new café and shop.

To find out more and to book, www.derbymuseums.org/museum-of-making.

Gulliver’s Kingdom, Matlock Bath

You’ve heard of a room with a view, so how about a theme park with a view?

Gulliver’s Kingdom is situated high up in beautiful Matlock Bath, affording sublime, beautiful views, ensuring that as well as the exhilaration and adrenalin of plenty of rides, you’ll be able to embrace all the lovely Derbyshire Dales has to offer.

Rides, attractions and experiences are plentiful, accommodating all ages, making this a fun and inclusive family day out.

Parking is free and discounted bookings are available online. What’s more, there is now the option to stay overnight at the theme park, meaning you can make more than just a day of it.

Further details at www.gulliverskingdomresort.co.uk.

Conkers, Swadlincote

For a slightly more sedate day out, why not spend the day at Conkers in Swadlincote in the heart of the National Forest.

This award-winning attraction combines fun activities, playgrounds and the great outdoors, along with all the facilities you would expect.

Conkers really takes advantage of the beautiful scenery and open area that it finds itself in, making this not just a fun adventure for children but one which encourages them to learn and explore nature and the great outdoors.

It’s also perfect for those wanting to exercise, with the attraction spanning over several acres.

For more, visit www.visitconkers.com.

Matlock Farm Park

If animals are more your thing, Matlock Farm Park won’t disappoint.

Not only will you find a vast array of animals ranging from insects to llamas, a regular programme of activities throughout the day will help you make the most of your visit.

Set against a beautiful scenic backdrop, feed the animals, explore the various areas, watch the children have fun in the play area and even take a ride on the resident horses.

If all that activity wears you out, the on-site café offers welcome relief and delicious refreshments.

For more information, visit www.matlockfarmpark.co.uk

Poole’s Cavern and Country Park, near Buxton

If you’re after a truly memorable and unique day out, why not head to the north of the county to Poole’s Cavern, an awe-inspiring collection of caves with a fascinating and long history.

Known as the ‘first wonder of the Peak’, this popular visitor attraction has been entertaining locals and those from much further afield since the 1600s.

Head underground and get the most out of your visit by taking the excellent guided tours and then head back above ground to take in the stunning Buxton Country Park woodlands.

Suitable for all ages, the on-site visitor’s centre affords the opportunity to take the weight off your feet and indulge in some refreshments.

For more, visit www.poolescavern.co.uk.

The opportunities across Derbyshire this summer are endless.

All five of these venues are currently open to the public. However, please check Covid restrictions before planning your visit.