Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Things To Do

6 ideas for Mother's Day in Yorkshire

person

Beth Windsor

Published: 4:38 PM March 18, 2022
woman stands in a soap shop holding a giftbox

Treat your mum to something special this Mother's Day - Credit: Cosy Cottage Soap

Spoil your mum this Mother's Day and do something a little different with these six unique ideas brought to you by local businesses around the county. 


selection of beautiful soaps

Create something special with your mum this Mother's Day - Credit: Cosy Cottage Soap

Soap Making Workshop

Spend some quality time with your mum doing an activity with a difference. Cosy Cottage Soap, based in the pretty market town of Malton, will send you out your own soap making kit, complete with a 90-minute demo so you can make your own beautiful soaps at home. Each pack contains preweighed and packaged ingredients so all you have to do is follow the instructions from Clara to create some lovely products of your own. This Mother's Day they're also offering free delivery on any purchases with the code MOTHER2022. 

Make at Home Soap Pack, £39, cosycottagesoap.co.uk

Cosy Cottage Store, 13 Market Pl, Malton YO17 7LP


pretty pink macaron surrounded by flowers

Nothing says I love you more than pastry - Credit: BEN CARPENTER

A Sweet Treat

This Mother’s Day, The Ivy Harrogate is delighted to be celebrating with a carefully crafted dessert designed to please the palate and the senses. Surprise mothers and loved ones this March with the limited-edition Floral Mother’s Day Macaron, incorporating a delicious raspberry, almond and pistachio macaron filled with fresh vanilla ice cream and topped with a rich raspberry sauce. The Floral Mother's Day Macaron (£10.25) is available for one day only on Sunday, 27 March at The Ivy Harrogate. 

theivyharrogate.com

7-9 Parliament St, Harrogate, HG1 2QU


woman wearing flower crown

Have some floral fun with your mum - Credit: The Quietly Wild Store

Most Read

  1. 1 21 hidden gems of Essex: unusual days out and things to do
  2. 2 Top Devon chef to star on BBC’s Great British Menu
  3. 3 12 things to do in Derbyshire during Easter
  1. 4 10 things to do in and around the Cotswolds during Easter
  2. 5 10 things to do in Lancashire during Easter
  3. 6 Win a dog-friendly stay at Wotton House in Dorking
  4. 7 10 things to do in Cheshire during Easter
  5. 8 20 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire
  6. 9 Win a bumper prize of the South West’s best food and drink
  7. 10 Exciting Easter egg hunts in Kent 2022

Floral Fancy

Rather than the traditional bunch of flowers this Mothering Sunday, why not treat your mum to a flower crown kit instead? As something you can do together, this is the perfect activity for beginners looking to create their very own floral crown. The kit contains beautiful dried spring meadow flowers and instructions for an easy-to-assemble crown at home. We suggest wearing yours while sipping a delicious G&T with your mum in the garden. 

Spring Meadow Dried Flower Crown Kit, £29, thequietlywildstore.co.uk


gorgeous seafood platter image

Time to be shellfish - a gorgeous seafood platter - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lobster love 

Indulge in a sociable seafood platter at great seaside dining spots across North Yorkshire. Try freshly landed Bridlington Bay lobster at Salt on the Harbour. Try the Nadia (Hussain) and Fred (Sirieix) recommended Saltburn crab brioche at Seaview in Saltburn-by-the-sea or dive into oysters and a harbourside platter at Star Inn the Harbour in Whitby.


studio in Shipley with large table and chairs and wood floor

Get creative in the gorgeous Scandi-inspired TYRO studios - Credit: TYRO studios

Get Creative

Spend some quality time with your mum this Mother's Day at TYRO Studios. This newly opened Scandi-inspired studio space will be hosting a range of creative workshops and lifestyle events. This could be anything from a relaxing painting evening with red wine in hand to an embroidery afternoon accompanied by a delicious glass of prosecco. There's also the opportunity to purchase a beautiful selection of carefully curated gifts in the shop. 

tyrostudios.com

TYRO Studios, 42 Westgate, Shipley, West Yorkshire, BD18 3QX


bottle of sparkling wine with vineyard in the backdrop

Sip on some locally grown sparkling wine in this Yorkshire vineyard - Credit: Yorkshire Heart

A Vineyard Vista  

Picnic among the vines at Yorkshire Heart winery near York. You choose any bottle of their award-winning Latimer wines or three beers to enjoy with afternoon tea to enjoy in the vineyard.  Picnic benches are provided but you are welcome to bring your own blanket. £40 for two.

Yorkshireheart.com 

Pool Ln, Nun Monkton, York, YO26 8EL

Yorkshire Life
Food and Drink
Mother's Day
Yorkshire

Don't Miss

Easter Rumwell near Taunton

Somerset Life

WIN an Easter hamper worth £250

Charlotte Skidmore

person
A selection of colourful bottles of Fabulosa cleaning products

Devon Life | Win

Win a year's supply of cleaning products

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
Spring- Epping Forest Background, Loughton, London

Essex Life

The best woodland walks in Essex

Hannah Gildart

Author Picture Icon
A view of the Bucket & Spade café looking out to the veranda through large glass doors

Devon Life | Win

Win an annual family membership at Coast View worth £800

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon