6 ideas for Mother's Day in Yorkshire

Spoil your mum this Mother's Day and do something a little different with these six unique ideas brought to you by local businesses around the county.





Create something special with your mum this Mother's Day - Credit: Cosy Cottage Soap

Soap Making Workshop

Spend some quality time with your mum doing an activity with a difference. Cosy Cottage Soap, based in the pretty market town of Malton, will send you out your own soap making kit, complete with a 90-minute demo so you can make your own beautiful soaps at home. Each pack contains preweighed and packaged ingredients so all you have to do is follow the instructions from Clara to create some lovely products of your own. This Mother's Day they're also offering free delivery on any purchases with the code MOTHER2022.

Make at Home Soap Pack, £39, cosycottagesoap.co.uk

Cosy Cottage Store, 13 Market Pl, Malton YO17 7LP





Nothing says I love you more than pastry - Credit: BEN CARPENTER

A Sweet Treat

This Mother’s Day, The Ivy Harrogate is delighted to be celebrating with a carefully crafted dessert designed to please the palate and the senses. Surprise mothers and loved ones this March with the limited-edition Floral Mother’s Day Macaron, incorporating a delicious raspberry, almond and pistachio macaron filled with fresh vanilla ice cream and topped with a rich raspberry sauce. The Floral Mother's Day Macaron (£10.25) is available for one day only on Sunday, 27 March at The Ivy Harrogate.

theivyharrogate.com

7-9 Parliament St, Harrogate, HG1 2QU





Have some floral fun with your mum - Credit: The Quietly Wild Store

Floral Fancy

Rather than the traditional bunch of flowers this Mothering Sunday, why not treat your mum to a flower crown kit instead? As something you can do together, this is the perfect activity for beginners looking to create their very own floral crown. The kit contains beautiful dried spring meadow flowers and instructions for an easy-to-assemble crown at home. We suggest wearing yours while sipping a delicious G&T with your mum in the garden.

Spring Meadow Dried Flower Crown Kit, £29, thequietlywildstore.co.uk





Time to be shellfish - a gorgeous seafood platter - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lobster love

Indulge in a sociable seafood platter at great seaside dining spots across North Yorkshire. Try freshly landed Bridlington Bay lobster at Salt on the Harbour. Try the Nadia (Hussain) and Fred (Sirieix) recommended Saltburn crab brioche at Seaview in Saltburn-by-the-sea or dive into oysters and a harbourside platter at Star Inn the Harbour in Whitby.





Get creative in the gorgeous Scandi-inspired TYRO studios - Credit: TYRO studios

Get Creative

Spend some quality time with your mum this Mother's Day at TYRO Studios. This newly opened Scandi-inspired studio space will be hosting a range of creative workshops and lifestyle events. This could be anything from a relaxing painting evening with red wine in hand to an embroidery afternoon accompanied by a delicious glass of prosecco. There's also the opportunity to purchase a beautiful selection of carefully curated gifts in the shop.

tyrostudios.com

TYRO Studios, 42 Westgate, Shipley, West Yorkshire, BD18 3QX





Sip on some locally grown sparkling wine in this Yorkshire vineyard - Credit: Yorkshire Heart

A Vineyard Vista

Picnic among the vines at Yorkshire Heart winery near York. You choose any bottle of their award-winning Latimer wines or three beers to enjoy with afternoon tea to enjoy in the vineyard. Picnic benches are provided but you are welcome to bring your own blanket. £40 for two.

Yorkshireheart.com

Pool Ln, Nun Monkton, York, YO26 8EL