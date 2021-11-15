7 festive garden centres in Norfolk to visit

You know what it’s like; you go up into the loft and bring down the old Christmas decorations, untangle the lights... and find out that they don’t work. Then you realise that the reindeer which have been with you for ages is now short of an antler (and a red nose) and the tinsel has lost its sparkle.

So maybe it is time to freshen up your festivities with a trip to find some new decorations. Our favourite garden centres are just the place to go to find a bit of yuletide inspiration with their enchanting displays.

You can also do a spot of gift shopping at the same time, and if you’re in need of a bit of refreshment you can take the weight off in the coffee shop or restaurant and have a mince pie and a cup of tea... or a spot of lunch.

Here are some of the best places around the county to take a trip...

Highway Garden & Leisure

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Highway, where you can browse for all your festive decorations and gifts. And the youngsters have the chance to not only see Santa Claus in his grotto, but also to have breakfast or afternoon tea with him!

Loddon Rd, Norwich, 01508 494665

Highwaygardencentre.co.uk

Taverham Nursery Centre

There are actually no fewer that 18 shops here, so there’s a great chance that you’ll find exactly what you’re looking for here. There are decorations to suit for all tastes and pockets, and of course loads of gifts and ideas for you to browse.

Fir Covert Road, Taverham, Norwich, 01603 860522

Taverhamnursery.co.uk

Green Pastures

This popular and award-winning garden centre is a bit of a destination for gardeners and plant lovers. And while you are shopping for those festive essentials, you can enjoy a treat from the Christmas menu in its restaurant.

Mill Road, Bergh Apton, Norwich, 01508 480734

greenpasturesnursery.co.uk

Thaxters Garden Centre & Coffee Shop

They love Christmas at Thaxters, with fresh UK-sourced trees available from the last week of November. As well as Nordman Fir and traditional Norway Spruce, Thaxters also stocks the Fraser Fir, a slimmer tree with a lovely Christmas scent.

Hunstanton Rd, Dersingham, King's Lynn, 01485 541514

thaxters.co.uk

Thetford GC

Thetford Garden Centre has been in business for almost 40 Christmases now, and is a favourite for people looking for all things festive. As well as natural trees, the shop has a selection of fabulous artificial ones which look great year after year.

Kilverstone, Thetford, IP24 2RL, 01842 763267

thetfordgardencentre.co.uk

Moulton Nurseries Garden Centre

Out in the heart of the Broads you’ll find a real hidden gem in Moulton Nurseries, with a huge site packed with all your essentials for all seasons – especially Christmas. They’ve been running for 50 years, so know a thing or two about gardens and gifts!

Moulton Nurseries Garden Centre & Greenhouse Coffee Shop, Acle Road, Moulton St Mary, Acle, NR13 3AP, 01493 750458

moultonnurseries.co.uk

Cherry Lane

Christmas at Cherry Lane is a very big thing indeed, where they promise you can find everything you need to make it spectacular. Transform your home into a magical winter wonderland with its great range of Christmas trees, decorations, lights and fabulous gifts.

South View Nurseries, Beccles Road, Fritton, NR31 9EU, 01493 488212

Pulham Market Garden Centre, Ipswich Road, Pulham Market, IP21 4XP, 01379 676418

cherry-lane.co.uk