7 places in Norfolk to treat your dog on International Dog Day

International Dog Day takes place on Friday 26th August and with the About All Dogs Show coming to Norfolk Showground this weekend, there'll be plenty of canine delights on offer. If you can’t make the show or are simply wanting to treat your furry best friend, there’s plenty on offer across Norfolk to show them some well deserved appreciation. Here’s a pick of the best.

A weekend break at Belle Aire Holiday Park, Hemsby

Family run holiday park, Belle Aire, in Hemsby, offers a luxurious home away from home with their fleet of dog friendly accommodation including caravans, chalets and brand new grand lodges. Dogs are welcome across the facilities including in Cafe Belle and with plenty of beach walks nearby, it’s the perfect location to spend some quality time with your beloved pet.

A culinary treat at The Barkery - Chantry Place, Norwich

New for 2022, Chantry Place shopping centre in Norwich City Centre has welcomed The Barkery. Located on the ground floor of the mall, The Barkey is the top new spot to treat your pooches to dog friendly edible delights as well as some at home pampering products. Most wanted items on the menu include WOOFnuts and WUFFles, both coming in a variety of flavours.

Doggy paddling at Doggy Paddle, Norwich

Doggy Paddle Norwich offers a 24ft heated pool especially for dogs and their owners. Cleaned professionally with pet-safe chemicals, dogs can play, swim with their owners and also join in a dog swim play date. With hydrotherapy, fun and fitness swims and puppy swims also on offer, Doggy Paddle Norwich is a great experience for dogs.

Why not treat your dog this week - Credit: Blue Bird, Pexels

A tantalising train ride on Bure Valley Railway - Aylsham to Wroxham

Bure Valley Railway love welcoming dogs to the station with their very own resident Cocker Spaniels Henry and Millie waiting at arrival. Why not cosy up in the train compartments reaching various locations from the Aylsham Station through to Wroxham. Dogs are welcome across timetabled service trains, to walk beside the line with their owners as well as join owners in all public areas of the railway including the cafe.

A boating experience to remember with Broads Tours River Trips, Wroxham

Why not divulge in the beauty of the broads by boat. Small well behaved dogs are welcome aboard so there may be no need to leave your four-legged friend behind! Stopping off at picturesque spots and local pubs, this is a great way to experience the broads.

A fun filled day out at Fairhaven Woodland & Water Garden, South Walsham

A glorious day out for dogs and their owners alike, Fairhaven boasts 130 acres of cultivated, wild and natural plantings, ensuring a haven for wildlife enthusiasts. With nearly 4 miles of woodland pathways to explore and encourage the child within as well as stunning views over their private Broad which are bound to inspire the budding artist. Tearoom, Gift Shop and Plant Sales are also open. Dogs are welcome as garden visitors for a small charge.

Treat your dog to some R&R - Credit: Christian Domingues

A relaxing massage at The Small Animal Clinic, Wymondham

Offering a range of massage, hydrotherapy and rehabilitation services, The Small Animal Clinic is situated at Barnards Farm in Wymondham. Maintenance massages are perfect for healthy dogs to help reduce any muscular tension and maintain their abilities for as long as possible.

