Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Things To Do

7 places in Norfolk to treat your dog on International Dog Day

Author Picture Icon

Martha Griffiths

Published: 11:53 AM August 24, 2022
A corgi trots along a path by a pond

International Dog Day is on 26th August - Credit: Muhannad Alatawi, Pexels

Celebrate man's best friend this week with an amazing experience for you both. 

International Dog Day takes place on Friday 26th August and with the About All Dogs Show coming to Norfolk Showground this weekend, there'll be plenty of canine delights on offer. If you can’t make the show or are simply wanting to treat your furry best friend, there’s plenty on offer across Norfolk to show them some well deserved appreciation. Here’s a pick of the best.

A weekend break at Belle Aire Holiday Park, Hemsby

Family run holiday park, Belle Aire, in Hemsby, offers a luxurious home away from home with their fleet of dog friendly accommodation including caravans, chalets and brand new grand lodges. Dogs are welcome across the facilities including in Cafe Belle and with plenty of beach walks nearby, it’s the perfect location to spend some quality time with your beloved pet.

A culinary treat at The Barkery - Chantry Place, Norwich

New for 2022, Chantry Place shopping centre in Norwich City Centre has welcomed The Barkery. Located on the ground floor of the mall, The Barkey is the top new spot to treat your pooches to dog friendly edible delights as well as some at home pampering products. Most wanted items on the menu include WOOFnuts and WUFFles, both coming in a variety of flavours.

Doggy paddling at Doggy Paddle, Norwich

Doggy Paddle Norwich offers a 24ft heated pool especially for dogs and their owners. Cleaned professionally with pet-safe chemicals, dogs can play, swim with their owners and also join in a dog swim play date. With hydrotherapy, fun and fitness swims and puppy swims also on offer, Doggy Paddle Norwich is a great experience for dogs.

A jack russell waits excitedly for a ball to be thrown

Why not treat your dog this week - Credit: Blue Bird, Pexels

Most Read

  1. 1 Farewell to Cornwall's most famous doctor
  2. 2 Best places to visit on the Essex coast
  3. 3 Win a lovingly crafted unique gin case worth over £500
  1. 4 Win a luxury 2-night Lake District getaway to the Skiddaw Hotel worth £500
  2. 5 Why you should move to Sandsend on the Yorkshire coast
  3. 6 Win the Cobra MX3440V Cordless Lawnmower
  4. 7 Why you should move to Morecambe 
  5. 8 10 things to do in Yorkshire during the Bank Holiday weekend
  6. 9 Win a luxury break at the Raithwaite Sandsend Hotel
  7. 10 Why you should move to Chester

A tantalising train ride on Bure Valley Railway - Aylsham to Wroxham

Bure Valley Railway love welcoming dogs to the station with their very own resident Cocker Spaniels Henry and Millie waiting at arrival. Why not cosy up in the train compartments reaching various locations from the Aylsham Station through to Wroxham. Dogs are welcome across timetabled service trains, to walk beside the line with their owners as well as join owners in all public areas of the railway including the cafe.

A boating experience to remember with Broads Tours River Trips, Wroxham

Why not divulge in the beauty of the broads by boat. Small well behaved dogs are welcome aboard so there may be no need to leave your four-legged friend behind! Stopping off at picturesque spots and local pubs, this is a great way to experience the broads.

A fun filled day out at Fairhaven Woodland & Water Garden, South Walsham

A glorious day out for dogs and their owners alike, Fairhaven boasts 130 acres of cultivated, wild and natural plantings, ensuring a haven for wildlife enthusiasts. With nearly 4 miles of woodland pathways to explore and encourage the child within as well as stunning views over their private Broad which are bound to inspire the budding artist. Tearoom, Gift Shop and Plant Sales are also open. Dogs are welcome as garden visitors for a small charge.

A scruffy dog lies asleep on a blanket

Treat your dog to some R&R - Credit: Christian Domingues

A relaxing massage at The Small Animal Clinic, Wymondham

Offering a range of massage, hydrotherapy and rehabilitation services, The Small Animal Clinic is situated at Barnards Farm in Wymondham. Maintenance massages are perfect for healthy dogs to help reduce any muscular tension and maintain their abilities for as long as possible.

Want more from Norfolk Magazine?

Check out:

You can also subscribe to Norfolk Magazine for more amazing and exclusive content here, or sign up for our free newsletter here

Norfolk Magazine
All About Dogs
Lifestyle
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Clock Tower, medieval town belfry in St Albans

Hertfordshire Life

How to spend a day out in magical St Albans

Gillian Thornton

Logo Icon
Looking west from Pym Chair, Goyt Valley

Derbyshire Life

The best place to view stormy skies in Derbyshire and the Peak District

Gary Wallis

Logo Icon
Cheshire Game & Country Show at Tabley showground

Cheshire Life | Updated

10 things to do in Cheshire during the Bank Holiday weekend

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
A trio of vintage Spitfire aircraft from World War 2 fly accross the English Channel at sunset "r(No

Hampshire Life

17 amazing experience days in Hampshire

Elizabeth Kirby

Author Picture Icon