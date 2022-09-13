9 places you can go pumpkin picking in Essex
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
For many families, pumpkin-picking has become a yearly Halloween tradition. Here are 10 pumpkin patches in Essex where you can do it this year. Visit the websites for opening hours and booking information.
Markshall Estate
Can you find all 30 pumpkins hidden around the Arboretum this October half term? Return to the Visitor Centre to claim your munchkin pumpkin prize! Included in admission price.
Where: Coggeshall, CO6 1TG
When: October half term
Hatter's Farm
There are thousands of pumpkins and squash at this pumpkin patch, and with more than 50 varieties, whether you like knobbly ones, giant ones, tiny ones or colourful ones, they have it all.
Most Read
- 1 10 of the best pubs to visit in Brighton
- 2 South West road trip named best in England
- 3 Our Noble Queen remembered in Kent
- 4 13 ways into Hertfordshire's amazing past
- 5 Tanya Bardsley on why she left The Real Housewives of Cheshire
- 6 Win a lovingly crafted unique gin case worth over £500
- 7 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
- 8 Obituary: Memories of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in Essex
- 9 Doc Martin's surgery for sale in Cornwall
- 10 6 great walks in and around Kendal
Where: Takeley, CM22 6NP
When: Selected dates in October
Cammas Hall Farm
Booking is open for this spooktacular Halloween experience and pumpkin patch. This year, it promises to be the biggest patch ever, with creepy prop and lots of eerie interaction to enjoy.
Where: Hatfield Broad Oak, CM22 7JT
When: October 1 to October 30
Foxes Farm Produce
One of the original pumpkin patches in Essex, Foxes Farm operate two patches in Colchester and Basildon. Look out for twilight pumpkin picking with a bar and music.
Where: Basildon, SS15 4ER and Colchester CO6 3PR
When: Selected dates from September 24 to October 31
Hurley’s Pumpkin Forest
Hurley’s Pumpkin Forest pumpkin patch is based at its Christmas tree farm in Battlesbridge and offers plenty of rustic family fun with thousands of pumpkins, squashes and gourds to pick.
Where: Wickford, SS11 7QL
When: Throughout October
Lathcoats Farm
Here you can pick your own pumpkins, carve a pumpkin (and leave the mess behind!) or join a Halloween Hunt. You can also PYO apples.
Where: Galleywood, CM2 8LX
When: Two weeks from October 15
Hasty’s Adventure Farm
As well as pumpkin picking at the patch, there's a happy ghost trail, pumpkin selfie area and plenty of other family activities for all-day fun.
Where: Clacton-on-Sea, CO15 1AG
When: October 22 to October 30
Marsh Farm
Not just a pumpkin patch, Marsh Farm has a whole Halloween Festival with funfair rides, adventure play, spooky 3D cinema and more.
Where: South Woodham Ferrers, CM3 5WP
When: October 15 to 16 and October 22 to 30
Otto’s Pumpkin Patch
A local student has taken over his family farm and set up a new pumpkin patch in Braintree. Pumpkins were planted by hand in March and they're hoping for a bumper crop of 10,000 when it opens.
Where: Cressing, Braintree, CM77 8DL
When: Opens October 8