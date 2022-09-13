9 places you can go pumpkin picking in Essex

For many families, pumpkin-picking has become a yearly Halloween tradition. Here are 10 pumpkin patches in Essex where you can do it this year. Visit the websites for opening hours and booking information.





Markshall Estate

Can you find all 30 pumpkins hidden around the Arboretum this October half term? Return to the Visitor Centre to claim your munchkin pumpkin prize! Included in admission price.

Where: Coggeshall, CO6 1TG

When: October half term

markshall.org.uk





Hatter's Farm

There are thousands of pumpkins and squash at this pumpkin patch, and with more than 50 varieties, whether you like knobbly ones, giant ones, tiny ones or colourful ones, they have it all.

Where: Takeley, CM22 6NP

When: Selected dates in October

hattersfarmpumpkins.co.uk

Pumpkin picking is a yearly tradition for many families - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cammas Hall Farm

Booking is open for this spooktacular Halloween experience and pumpkin patch. This year, it promises to be the biggest patch ever, with creepy prop and lots of eerie interaction to enjoy.

Where: Hatfield Broad Oak, CM22 7JT

When: October 1 to October 30

cammashall.co.uk





Foxes Farm Produce

One of the original pumpkin patches in Essex, Foxes Farm operate two patches in Colchester and Basildon. Look out for twilight pumpkin picking with a bar and music.

Where: Basildon, SS15 4ER and Colchester CO6 3PR

When: Selected dates from September 24 to October 31

foxesfarmproduce.co.uk





Hurley’s Pumpkin Forest

Hurley’s Pumpkin Forest pumpkin patch is based at its Christmas tree farm in Battlesbridge and offers plenty of rustic family fun with thousands of pumpkins, squashes and gourds to pick.

Where: Wickford, SS11 7QL

When: Throughout October

pumpkinforest.co.uk

Many Essex pumpkin patches have thousands of pumpkins to pick - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lathcoats Farm

Here you can pick your own pumpkins, carve a pumpkin (and leave the mess behind!) or join a Halloween Hunt. You can also PYO apples.

Where: Galleywood, CM2 8LX

When: Two weeks from October 15

eapples.co.uk





Hasty’s Adventure Farm

As well as pumpkin picking at the patch, there's a happy ghost trail, pumpkin selfie area and plenty of other family activities for all-day fun.

Where: Clacton-on-Sea, CO15 1AG

When: October 22 to October 30

hastys.co.uk





Marsh Farm

Not just a pumpkin patch, Marsh Farm has a whole Halloween Festival with funfair rides, adventure play, spooky 3D cinema and more.

Where: South Woodham Ferrers, CM3 5WP

When: October 15 to 16 and October 22 to 30

marshfarm.co.uk





Otto’s Pumpkin Patch

A local student has taken over his family farm and set up a new pumpkin patch in Braintree. Pumpkins were planted by hand in March and they're hoping for a bumper crop of 10,000 when it opens.

Where: Cressing, Braintree, CM77 8DL

When: Opens October 8

Otto's Pumpkin Patch











