A local's guide to Saffron Walden - by Holly Louise Eells

Jack Etherington is the owner of Dead Time, the only wine, beer, and gin shop in Saffron Walden, which opened its doors just over 13 months ago. Originally from North Cambridge, he moved to Saffron Walden with his wife and their dog, Bebe, last June, and they are still enjoying exploring their home. He tells us his favourite things about living in the Uttlesford town.

Jack and Bebe at Dead Time - Credit: Jack Etherington

Best local shops in Saffron Walden

I like to buy foods from Mini Miss Bread, an artisan bakery and shop in Church Street. It is fantastic and they do amazing loaves of bread, buns and stuff like that. I recently brought my wife’s birthday present from there. It is the place I spend the most money. You know when you look at your bank account at the end of the month and see how much you have spent in one place? For me, it is Mini Miss Bread!

Other favourite spots include Sage and Saffron on Market Row, which is a fabulous delicatessen. The Modern Crafter and Bricks and Makers are also sweet little shops on Market Row, and I always get my chocolate from Hill St.

Where to eat and drink in Saffron Walden

There is a really good coffee roastery in a town, Wood Street Coffee Roasters on Shire Hill. It does a small batch of different coffees, perhaps the best coffee in town on weekdays, and they are really cool!

Town Hall and King Street, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Walden Tourist Information Centre

The Sparrows End Farm Shop & Deli is great. It has a lovely eating spot outside and they do quirky, fancy dishes, including a tasty Spanish dish, pan con tomate, with pulsed tomatoes spread on ciabatta style bread – it is to die for! My mum lives in southern Spain and this is the first time I have had it done well in the UK.

Favourite pub in Saffron Walden

We like going to The Railway Tavern, which is a community-owned pub that sources some good local beers.

Best walks in Saffron Walden

Audley End Estate is lovely and you can take the dog there. Our old-lady dog loves the Audley End walk as there is so much to see; she likes to keep an eye on the squirrels and pheasants! On a sunny day, I like to grab an ice cream from Hill St. chocolate shop and then walk around Saffron Common with Bebe and my wife, Sarah.