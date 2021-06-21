Published: 10:32 AM June 21, 2021

July sees the return of the Affordable Art Show to All Saints’ Church in the Suffolk village of Gazeley. Last year, the show just managed to squeeze in between lockdowns, in August. Although temperature checks, face-masks and hand gel loomed large over the day, there were well over 600 visitors, with takings of over £6,000, the profits on which were used to support church funds.

This year the show sees the same blend of paintings, sculptures, and ceramics, but has added some textile pieces by Lucie Summers. The artists are a mix of very popular local professional artists such as Rod Bastable, 'Mouse’ Cooper, Marcella Cooper, Jacqui Jones, and Chris Winch, in addition to some local amateur painters.

Blackshore after rain by Rob Pilsworth - Credit: Rob Pilsworth

Hidden Brown by Michael Hunt - Credit: Michael Hunt

The organisers are delighted that they will also be joined by two artists from the well respected Suffolk Group of artists - Elaine Nason and Margot Noyes, and will feature some large abstract impressionist paintings by former Suffolk artist Michael Hunt.

Ceramicists will include Helen Humphries and Frank Cooper, both of whom were very popular last year, and sculptor Vince Johnson will show some of his striking limestone carvings.

The show takes place with the kind permission of the Vicar of Gazeley, Revd Chris Childs, and the church-wardens Simon Gash and Maggie Pugh.

Walking Back by 'Mouse' Cooper - Credit: 'Mouse' Cooper

Ceramics by Helen Humphries - Credit: Helen Humphries

'Mayan' by Vince Johnson - Credit: Vince Johnson

The Chequers Pub is next door to the church and is the home of the much loved micro-brewery, Munsons. They will be serving their full range of craft beers, wines and soft drinks, (including coffees), on both days. In addition they will host popular visiting food trucks serving meals all day, on both days.

As numbers on the day are expected to be high, it’s advisable to book meals direct with the food-trucks in advance. Full details of food trucks visiting are posted weekly on the pub website https://www.munsons.co.uk/

So, after months of lockdown, why not visit this beautiful church, take in some art, have a meal or a drink (or both) and make it a July weekend to remember.

The Affordable Art Show July 17-18, 10am to 4pm, at All Saints Church, Gazeley, Suffolk, CB8 8RB