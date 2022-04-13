Adorable Alpaca farms and walking experiences in Suffolk

If you're searching for something a little bit different to do in Suffolk this spring and summer, look no further, as these Alpaca walks and experiences will offer you a thoroughly unique day out.

Also, if you're desperate for a way to get kids away from screens and outside at the weekends or during the school holidays, they're bound to fall in love with cheeky and charming Alpacas.

Unicorn Alpaca Walks

Head on over to Wilderley Farm for an exciting tour where you can meet Fergus, Comet, Zeus and all the other lovable alpacas and also take them for a trek around purpose-built paths over the farm grounds. This summer, look out for the therapeutic outdoor yoga events held in the alpaca field for a little Zen moment.

Where: Wilderley, Church Farm, The Hill, Shipmeadow, Beccles, Suffolk NR34 8HJ

More information: www.wilderley.com/unicornalpacawalks





Oasis Camel Park

While the main attraction at Oasis Camel Park might be the humble camel, there is also plenty of Alpaca action to be had too! Meet and greet the park's resident fluffy friends and take them for a leisurely stroll around. And for the most enthusiastic of animal lovers, you can choose from a variety of different experience packages that include encounters with other cute animals such as meerkats and llamas as well.

Where: Orchard Farm, Linstead, Halesworth, Suffolk IP19 0DT

More information: www.oasiscamelpark.co.uk/special-experiences





Hilly Ridge Alpacas

Hilly Ridge Alpacas probably has every single kind of alpaca experience you could think of. There's the usual meet and greet and trekking. But there are also keeper experiences so you can get a hands-on look at what the day to day life of an alpaca keeper looks like, or if you have a wedding on the horizon, you could always book a special fluffy guest to bring along to the party!

Where: Clay Hill Farm, Clay Hill Lane, Wattisham Suffolk IP7 7JS

More information: www.hillyridgealpacas.co.uk





Tostock Animal Parks

For those who don't necessarily want to get up close and personal with an Alpaca on a walk or feeding session but would still love to see the animals just from a slight distance, perhaps a visit to Tostock Animal Parks would be an ideal adventure. You can see the adorable fleecy animals frolic around in their pen and doing things alpacas generally do, but there's no pressure to pet them or lead them on a walk. Plus, there are so many equally cute animals to see, like mini pigs, pygmy goats and shetland mini horses!

Where: Fieldgates, Tostock, Nr Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP30 9NN

More information: www.tostockanimalparks.co.uk





