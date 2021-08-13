5 Alpaca farms and walking experiences in Hampshire

Published: 12:52 PM August 13, 2021

If you're searching for something a little bit different to do this summer, look no further, as these Alpaca walks and experiences will offer you a thoroughly unique day out.

Also, if you're desperate for a way to get kids away from screens and outside during the summer holidays, they're bound to fall in love with cheeky and charming Alpacas.

Slowhayes Alpacas, New Forest

Slowhayes Alpacas is nestled in the New Forest and is very much rooted in the enjoyment of nature and cultivating a relaxing place for visitors and Alpacas alike. Farm owner Linda said, 'My dream has always been to have a small farm' and what a beautiful farm it is.

Have you ever fancied having a rather splendid afternoon tea alongside some fluffy Alpacas? Perhaps the thought had never crossed your mind, but now that it has, it sounds like the perfect way to enjoy everyone's favourite afternoon pastime. Slowhayes Alpacas also offer Mindful Alpaca Walking sessions, Meet and Greet experiences and Keeper days. Click here to book your preferred activity.

Pennybridge Alpacas, Hook

This farm offers an Alpaca Meet and Greet Experience where you get to learn about the cuddly creatures and how to care for them. You'll participate in a feeding session and perhaps other caretaking tasks before learning how to guide an Alpaca on a halter and setting off on a walk. Click here to book your Alpaca experience.

Hensting Alpacas, Eastleigh

This family-run Alpaca Farm has an enviable position alongside River Itchen that allows for beautiful riverside Alpaca walking experiences. You have the option to walk Alpacas or baby Alpacas, and if you want a more laidback afternoon opt for an Alpaca picnic where you can bring all your usual picnic fare along for a lunch break alongside some adorable friends.

A fluffy white adult Alpaca with a baby Alpaca (Cria) - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Wight Alpacas and Llamas, Isle of Wight

Head to West Wight Alpacas and Llamas for a picturesque hike around a beautiful farm that has great views over the Solent. Your walking guide is a fountain of knowledge and can tell you all about the South American natives; you will also get an opportunity for a photo and to feed your walking companion. Click here to book your experience.

Petlake Alpacas Of The New Forest

Over 80 Alpacas call this charming New Forest farm home. At Petlake, you can take an Alpaca for a pleasant stroll around the farm, or you can spend an hour feeding them and some cheeky goats that will also vie for your attention. Click here to book your experience.

For more of the best Hampshire content, subscribe to Hampshire.