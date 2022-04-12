Adorable Alpaca farms and walking experiences in Kent

If you're searching for something a little bit different to do this spring and summer, look no further, as these Alpaca walks and experiences will offer you a thoroughly unique day out.

Also, if you're desperate for a way to get kids away from screens and outside at the weekends or during the school holidays, they're bound to fall in love with cheeky and charming Alpacas.





Woodland View Alpacas

Enjoy a two-hour trekking experience around the beautiful grounds of the Quex Park Estate with adorable alpacas from Woodland View Alpaca Farm. Not only will you get the chance to take a walk with a cute cuddly alpaca you will also learn all about them in an informative talk, have a chance to hand feed them and take plenty of pictures to remember your new fleecy friend by.

And if you're not in the mood for a walk You can also opt for a 40-minute meet and greet with the alpacas instead.

Where: Quex Park, Birchington-on-Sea, Birchington CT7 0BH

More information: www.alpacatreks.com





Lower Bush Alpacas

Lower Bush Alpacas have a bonanza experience package available that not only lets you care for and walk a lovely little alpaca you can also have a picnic amongst them as they wander around being generally rather adorable. And if you need to reconnect with nature and let the stress of modern life melt away then a mindfulness session amongst the alpacas will go down a treat too. Each experience can be booked separately or all together as one.

Where: Bush Road, Lower Bush, Cuxton, Rochester Kent, ME2 1HF

More information: www.lowerbushalpacas.co.uk





Alpaca Annie

Named after owner Annie who is positively alpaca mad this brilliant little company takes you on an unforgettable 1-hour alpaca trek through serene Romney Marsh countryside. The experience also includes a talk to help you learn all there is to know about alpacas, hand-feeding and plenty of time for a selfie session too.

Where: Haguelands Farm, Burmarsh Rd, Romney Marsh TN29 0JR

More information: www.alpacaannie.com/experience





Capstone Farm Alpacas

At Capstone Farm Alpacas you can choose to either come and meet the resident alpacas for a feeding session and photo opportunity or add to the experience by going on an epic fun-filled trek around the farm with your new fluffy friend.

Where: Capstone Farm, Gillingham, Kent ME7 3JE

More information: www.capstonefarmalpacas.com





