Place your bids for the great lots in our 75th anniversary charity auction

Some of the friends Lancashire Life has made during our first 75 years will be getting together to mark our birthday at beautiful Eaves Hall this month.

And our guests could be taking home some amazing presents, as part of the charity auction we’ll hold at the party, on June 16.

Eaves Hall, at West Bradford near Clitheroe, is one of the most beautiful venues in the region. It is part of the James’ Places collection of hotels and will provide a stunning setting for the event. Our guests will enjoy a delicious two course dinner and live entertainment as well as the auction with a host of spectacular lots up for grabs.

All the money raised on the night will go to the Community Foundation for Lancashire’s Red Rose Responding fund which we are supporting in our anniversary year. The fund aims to help charities and community groups across the county recover from the long-term effects of the pandemic.

The auction will be conducted by Burnley auctioneers Walton and Walton, who have been making sales since Lancashire Life was just a few years old.

All good parties have music – and we have two of the region’s best singers performing at ours. Kirsty Tattler, who grew up in Southport and now lives in Manchester, has been singing and playing piano since she was just four-years-old.

She spent her formative years dedicated to building a career as a singer and since she left the Royal Northern College of Music she has performed solo, as part of a duo and with her own band, at events across the country.

She has previously performed at the Lancashire Life Food and Drink Awards where she wowed guests with her repertoire of jazz standards and modern classics and with her gloriously soulful voice.

And Joe Martin – son of legendary Lancashire comedian Phil Cool – will be performing songs from his repertoire of country and Americana hits.

A talented musician, Joe has been writing his own songs since he was a teenager and has a growing reputation on both of side of the Atlantic. His live album, recorded at Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre, is out now.

To see Kirsty in action, go to youtube.com/user/MsKirsty123, for more about Joe, visit joemartinmusic.com and to find out more about Walton and Walton, go to waltonandwalton.co.uk.

How to donate

To donate to the Lancashire Red Rose Responding Fund go online to justgiving.com/campaign/lancashireresponding, or to donate by text, text the word ‘Rose’ then your donation amount to 70460. Alternatively, you can send a cheque made out to Community Foundation for Lancashire and Merseyside, to CFLM Head Office, Third Floor, Stanley Buildings, 43 Hanover Street, Liverpool, L1 3DN.





Place your bids

The lots for our charity auction offer something for everyone, and they’re not just available to the guests at our party.

Lancashire Life readers have until midnight on June 15 to email bids for any of the brilliant dozen items donated by businesses across the region.

Send your bids to lancashirelifeevents@archant.co.uk. We will notify the highest bidder after the party.

Lot 1: Afternoon tea at Lancaster House

The kitchens at Lancaster House Hotel showcase some of the finest produce from across the county and their afternoon tea is one of the best you’ll find anywhere. It features Morecambe Bay shrimps, pies from Wigan, Mrs Kirkham’s cheeses and a fabulous range of home-made and locally-sourced cakes.

Donated by: English Lakes Hotels

Lot 2: One-day bread making course

You and a friend can learn how to make brilliant bread with Michelin-trained pastry chef Dominique Ashford on a one-day course in her Dale House kitchens in the Forest of Bowland. Dominique has worked with some of the nation’s best chefs and will help you create a range of different tasty breads.

Donated by: Dale House

Lot 3: Light up Blackpool Tower

Celebrate a special occasion in grand style by designing the lighting colour scheme for Blackpool Tower for one night. The world-famous landmark will be turned red, white and blue for the jubilee weekend and our highest bidder will be able choose their own colour scheme for the 5,000 LED bulbs.

Donated by: Blackpool Council

Lot 4: Porsche driving experience

Get behind the wheel of your dream car at Silverstone. One driver and a guest can enjoy a half day Porsche driving experience in a current model of your choice (excluding GT and Turbo models). The Porsche Experience Centre is in the heart of the legendary circuit which is the hoe of British motor racing.

Donated by: Bowker

Lot 5: Ruby and diamond pendant

This stunning Lancashire red rose pendant is made with rubies and diamonds. The round cut rubies weigh a total of 0.50ct and are centred with a 0.02ct round brilliant-cut diamond, with 9ct yellow gold 16” box link chain.

Donated by: Ainsworth’s Jewellers

Lot 6: Luxury break

Enjoy a one night stay in the Oasis Suite at Absoluxe in Kirkby Lonsdale, including breakfast and a stocked fridge. The luxurious suites in the heart of the market town are perfect for a decadent get-away or a special celebration.

Donated by: Absoluxe

Lot 7: Limited edition art

Southport-born David Renshaw’s art hangs in galleries and private collections around the world – and a signed limited edition print of his painting ‘Gazing to the Future’ could be on your wall, too. It is part of his Northern Romance series which shows a couple – Ted and Doris – touring the countryside with a big red heart.

Donated by: Hepplestone Fine Art

Lot 8: Meal and penthouse stay

Enjoy a sumptuous three course dinner for two at Southport’s stylish art-deco Bliss Hotel and then spend the night in one of the palatial penthouses that take full advantage of the stunning views of the Irish sea.

Donated by: Bliss Hotel

Lot 9: Cookery masterclass

Learn to cook a local delicacy at 263 Restaurant in Preston under the tutelage of executive chef Oli Martin. Oli, who has appeared on MasterChef – the Professionals twice, will show you and a friend how to make their signature butter pie before you enjoy a delicious four course lunch in the restaurant.

Donated by: Oli Martin

Lot 10: £500 voucher

Prestige Beds have decades of experience in providing a good night’s sleep and their showrooms in Blackburn, Burnley and Preston offer a range of mattresses to suit everyone. They have provided a £500 voucher to be spent in one of their stores and whatever you choose, they will deliver to the room of choice, assemble it (if required) and take away the old bed.

Donated by: Prestige Beds

Lot 11: Adventure golf

Enjoy a round of adventure golf for four on the new woodland-themed course in Rossendale as well as an hour on the range and £60 to spend in the sports lounge bar and restaurant. The 18-hole course, which opened in March, has great views and will challenge players of all abilities.

Donated by: Rossendale Adventure Golf