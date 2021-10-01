Magazines Subscribe Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People
Great British Life > Things To Do

Come Christmas shopping with us at Cedar Farm, Mawdesley

Logo Icon

Paul Mackenzie

Published: 2:53 PM October 1, 2021   
The Barn, the foodie destination at Cedar Farm

The Barn, the foodie destination at Cedar Farm - Credit: Alejandra Sinclair

Get your Christmas shopping off to the best possible start with Lancashire Life. 

We’re hosting an exclusive reader event at the beautiful Cedar Farm in Mawdesley, from 5-7pm on Wednesday November 3, but hurry – numbers are limited, so act quickly.

Our guests will be given a complimentary drink on arrival, before they spend a relaxing evening browsing the beautiful shops, studios and food outlets and enjoying carols from a brilliant local choir.

Tables in the barn had an autumnal feel for the opening night

Tables in the barn had an autumnal feel for the opening night - Credit: Alejandra Sinclair

Cedar Farm is the perfect place to find gifts for all the family, so don’t miss out on your chance to join us for a very special evening. 

It costs nothing to be among the guests at the exclusive event but numbers are limited, so register your interest now by emailing: lancashirelifeevents@archant.co.uk.

Guests sampling the food in The Barn on the opening night

Guests sampling the food in The Barn on the opening night - Credit: Alejandra Sinclair


Lancashire Life
Lancashire

Don't Miss

A turkey is still the traditional choice for Christmas - and what better than a free-range Norfolk Bronze from Morton's?

Norfolk Magazine | Win

Win a fabulous free-range Morton's Norfolk turkey for Christmas!

Dominic Castle

Author Picture Icon
Hilbre Island by Ron Sutton

Cheshire Life

6 of the best October walks in Cheshire

Cheshire Life

Logo Icon
Christmas markets are coming to Essex.

Essex Life

Festive Christmas markets to visit in Essex, 2021

Hannah Gildart

Author Picture Icon
Chapel Books in Westleton, Suffolk

Suffolk Magazine

The best second-hand bookshops in Suffolk

Cate Crafter

Author Picture Icon