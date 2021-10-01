Come Christmas shopping with us at Cedar Farm, Mawdesley
Paul Mackenzie
- Credit: Alejandra Sinclair
Get your Christmas shopping off to the best possible start with Lancashire Life.
We’re hosting an exclusive reader event at the beautiful Cedar Farm in Mawdesley, from 5-7pm on Wednesday November 3, but hurry – numbers are limited, so act quickly.
Our guests will be given a complimentary drink on arrival, before they spend a relaxing evening browsing the beautiful shops, studios and food outlets and enjoying carols from a brilliant local choir.
Cedar Farm is the perfect place to find gifts for all the family, so don’t miss out on your chance to join us for a very special evening.
It costs nothing to be among the guests at the exclusive event but numbers are limited, so register your interest now by emailing: lancashirelifeevents@archant.co.uk.