3 intriguing antique fairs to visit in Berkhamsted this August

There's a treble helping for lovers of antiques and vintage in the Berkhamsted area in Hertfordshire over the next few Sundays.



With more than 100 stands, The Berkhamsted Antique and Collectors Fair takes place on July 31 at Berkhamsted Sports Centre.



This is followed on August 7 by the Berkhamsted Antiques and Vintage Market which fills the high street with everything from furniture, mirrors and lighting to gardenalia. It's held on the fist Sunday of the month in summer, so is back on September 4 and October 2.



Finally, the monthly vintage fair in nearby Sarratt takes place in the village hall on August 14 with 30 traders.



Plenty of chances, then, to find unusual and even unique pieces for your home.